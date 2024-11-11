Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Sacramento 6-4, San Antonio 4-6

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

The Kings are 8-2 against the Spurs since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Kings are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Sunday, the Kings needed a bit of extra time to put away the Suns. They walked away with a 127-118 victory over Phoenix.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who went 14 for 25 en route to 34 points. With that strong performance, DeRozan is now averaging an impressive 25.2 points per game. Less helpful for the Kings was De'Aaron Fox's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Spurs last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 111-110 to the Jazz.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Victor Wembanyama, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (six).

The Spurs struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.6 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 9 per game.

Sacramento's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for San Antonio, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March, sneaking past 131-129. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Spurs' Devin Vassell, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Kings still be able to contain Vassell? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.