Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Boston 1-0, Washington 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

The Celtics are headed out to face the Wizards after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. The Celtics were the clear victor by a 132-109 margin over the Knicks on Tuesday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-55.

Boston's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-0. As for the Wizards, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 15-67.

The Wizards came up short against the Celtics in their previous matchup back in April, falling 132-122. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Celtics' Payton Pritchard, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and almost dropped a triple-double on 38 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Wizards be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

The Wizards are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 36-43-3 record against the spread.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.