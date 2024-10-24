Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Boston 1-0, Washington 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena.
The Celtics are headed out to face the Wizards after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. The Celtics were the clear victor by a 132-109 margin over the Knicks on Tuesday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-55.Boston's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-0. As for the Wizards, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 15-67.
The Wizards came up short against the Celtics in their previous matchup back in April, falling 132-122. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Celtics' Payton Pritchard, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and almost dropped a triple-double on 38 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Wizards be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
The Wizards are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 36-43-3 record against the spread.
Odds
Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 234.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Apr 14, 2024 - Boston 132 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 17, 2024 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 104
- Feb 09, 2024 - Boston 133 vs. Washington 129
- Oct 30, 2023 - Boston 126 vs. Washington 107
- Mar 28, 2023 - Washington 130 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 27, 2022 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 121
- Oct 30, 2022 - Boston 112 vs. Washington 94
- Apr 03, 2022 - Boston 144 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 23, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 87
- Oct 30, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Boston 112