Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Charlotte 7-19, Washington 3-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Despite being away, the Hornets are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Hornets are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 121-108 to the 76ers on Monday. Charlotte has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Hornets were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 21.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They lost to the Celtics at home by a decisive 112-98 margin. Washington was down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Charlotte's loss dropped their record down to 7-19. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-21.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: The Hornets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hornets came up short against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in March, falling 112-100. Can the Hornets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.