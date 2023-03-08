The Wemby Watch Super Bowl was played over the weekend. Or, more accurately, the Wemby Watch Super Bowls were played, as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, the Western Conference's two worst teams, faced off on both Saturday and Sunday.

The games represented a golden opportunity for Houston. With San Antonio leading the Rockets by three wins at the start of the back-to-back, the Rockets could have essentially clinched the worst record in the Western Conference with a single loss, and two of them would have made it that much harder for even the Detroit Pistons to catch them in the race to the bottom.

Instead, Houston won both. That doesn't necessarily change anything in the race for Victor Wembanyama himself. The three worst teams in the NBA share identical 14 percent odds to land him. But the worst record in the NBA still matters because it guarantees a top-five pick. Finish in third and you can fall as far as No. 7. The Rockets and Pistons now have 15 wins. The Spurs are right there with 16. This thing is going to last until the final days of the season. So with every game counting, we'll use this week's race to the bottom to take a look at what kind of schedules the tanker's will face in the final month of the season.

Wemby, Mets 92 back in action

The FIBA qualifying window offered a nearly monthlong break for Mets 92, but the team was back in action Tuesday on the road as it took on Pau Ortez. And, as per usual, Wembanyama was up to his superstar stunts.

Wembanyama drew two quick fouls in the first quarter and another in the third so his first half play was limited as Mets 92 cautiously sat him so he could play extended time in the second half. That turned out to be a wise choice, as Wembanyama was key in leading Mets 92 to a come-from-behind win with a gaudy stat line of 20 points, 9 rebounds and six blocks in only 25 minutes of action.

Wembanyama's shot-blocking and defensive versatility was the difference in the end for Mets 92 in its 78-76 win, but it was his offense that ultimately won them the game. With about 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wemby cleaned up a miss at the rim from a teammate with a tip-in bucket that gave Mets 92 the lead for good.

Wembanyama was killer for France in the FIBA qualifying window and seems to have picked up right where he left off as he jumps back into Pro A action. That will continue later this week as his Mets 92 team chases league-leading Monaco just two games off the pace of first place.

Race to the Bottom

Each week, we'll rank the seven teams likeliest to earn the coveted No. 1 slot on lottery night. These rankings will take current record, recent performance, upcoming schedule and injuries into account to subjectively rank the NBA's worst teams.

7. Chicago Bulls: Chicago has a tough end-of-season schedule, as its opponents have won 51.2 percent of their games this season. For most teams in their situation, that would be a positive. But the Bulls, who exist largely to lose in the first round of the playoffs and turn a profit for ownership, are likely still holding on to their fading postseason hopes.

6. Indiana Pacers: Indiana has a relatively easy remaining schedule as its remaining opponents have won 48.5 percent of their games. The real landmines here are three games remaining against Detroit, which are going to make it difficult for the Pacers to aggressively position themselves for the lottery.

5. Orlando Magic: The Magic are smack dab in the middle here: their 16 remaining opponents have won 50.3 percent of their remaining games. However, that number is somewhat deceptive. Many of Orlando's remaining games are against opponents who have either gotten significantly better recently (Phoenix, New York) or worse (Memphis, Brooklyn), so the raw numbers here aren't all that important.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Charlotte's remaining opponents have won 48.5 percent of their games this season, but it's worth noting that the Hornets have played five more road games than home games this season. That means they'll be spending most of the remainder of the season at home in Charlotte. Of course, they are so locked into the No. 4 slot right now that it hardly matters. The Hornets are playing for moral victories right now, and they got one when they snapped New York's nine-game winning streak.

3. Detroit Pistons: The Pistons are probably the favorite to finish with the third-worst record in the NBA right now because their remaining opponents have won just 48.1 percent of their total games. Three remaining games against the Pacers are three unwanted opportunities to pick up wins, and aside from matchups with Milwaukee and Denver, there aren't really games left on their slate that represent automatic losses.

2. San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs are exactly where they want to be. They have the NBA's hardest remaining schedule, as their opponents have a cumulative winning percentage of 54 percent. They have one more home game left than road games, but otherwise, this slate of opponents is going to hand San Antonio all of the losses it wants.

1. Houston Rockets: The Rockets are in the middle of the pack here as their remaining opponents have won 51 percent of their games cumulatively. There are a few possible stumbling blocks on their road to the NBA's worst record, though, as they still have games left against the Pistons, Hornets and Pacers.

Loss of the Week

Remember those three games between the Pacers and Pistons we mentioned? For many teams, those would be three victories. The Pistons haven't beaten a team outside of the bottom four since January. But Indiana sees that impressive streak and raises them a loss to the Spurs.

The Pacers didn't have the dubious honor of ending San Antonio's 16-game losing streak, as the injury-riddled Utah Jazz did so two nights prior, but considering San Antonio's two total wins since Jan. 17, any loss to the Spurs is impressive in our context. This is where we need to point out that Tyrese Haliburton didn't play in the game. Indiana's offense is 9.7 points per 100 possessions worse without its floor general, so any game he misses is likely going to be a low-scoring loss. He's been listed as day-to-day on the injury report since that Spurs game, so if he does have to miss the occasional game, it's going to help Indiana's lottery position.

And in the grand scheme of things, that's an enormous win for the Pacers as a franchise. Indiana could conceivably jump as high as No. 5 in lottery odds. Every ping pong ball matters with Wembanyama at stake. Pairing him with Haliburton would give the Pacers the sort of young superstar tandem they've never had. Haliburton's injuries may have knocked the Pacers out of the playoff race, but the silver lining comes in losses like the one Indiana had against San Antonio. A little pain now might be a whole lot of gain later. The Pacers, organizationally, have never fully embraced the tank, but one bad month might mean they won't have to even consider it for a long, long time.

Games of the Weak

Thursday, March 9: Hornets at Pistons: We saw this game less than two weeks ago and it cost the Hornets LaMelo Ball. Neither side has many players left to lose at this point.

Saturday, March 11: Pacers at Pistons: The first of our three upcoming Pacers-Pistons matchup, and the second comes two days later on Monday. Both games will be in Detroit. Neither team will have a rest advantage. This is just a good old fashioned staredown between two bad teams, and when the dust clears, one of them will have a win or two they'd probably rather avoid.

Saturday, March 11: Jazz at Hornets: Utah has fallen to 13th in the Western Conference. The Jazz have lost six of their last 10 and the injuries are starting to pile up. It's too early to rule them out of the play-in, but it's starting to seem like the Jazz are lottery-bound despite their surprise season.