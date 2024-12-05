The Washington Wizards will host the Dallas Mavericks for a cross-conference clash on Thursday as one of eight games on the NBA schedule. Washington is 2-15 on the season and is last in the East standings, while Dallas is 14-8 overall and is currently third in the West. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Wizards do hold an 8-2 edge against the spread in those matchups.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dallas is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Mavericks odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Mavericks spread: Wizards +14.5

Wizards vs. Mavericks over/under: 232.5 points

Wizards vs. Mavericks money line: Wizards +687, Mavericks -1075

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington will be without at least six players on Thursday, including star forward Kyle Kuzma and sixth man Corey Kispert. Malcolm Brogdon is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, but the Wizards have seen stepped up performances from Jordan Poole and 20-year-old Bilal Coulibaly early in the season.

Poole is averaging 20.5 points per game and shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line while Coulibaly is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists and improved in nearly every statistical category over his rookie season. Washington has covered the spread in six of seven against the Mavericks.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are on a five-game winning streak where they've also covered the spread in every game. On Tuesday, they earned a 121-116 win over the Grizzlies thanks to a monster effort from Luka Doncic. The superstar finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds, while Dereck Lively II also posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (118.2) this season and 11th in defensive rating (111.7). Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, while Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

How to make Wizards vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavs vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total points.

So who wins Wizards vs. Mavs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.