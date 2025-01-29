We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Toronto Raptors. Washington is 6-39 overall and 5-18 at home, while Toronto is 14-32 overall and 3-19 on the road. The Raptors have won five of the last six meetings, including going 3-1 in the season series last year. Toronto is 26-18-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 17-27-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Toronto is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points.

Wizards vs. Raptors spread: Wizards +6.5

Wizards vs. Raptors over/under: 230.5 points

Wizards vs. Raptors money line: Wizards: +216, Raptors: -267

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards wound up on the wrong side of a painful 130-108 walloping at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in their last game on Monday. If there was a bright spot, Washington did play much better in the second half and outscored the Mavs 65-50 down the stretch. The Wizards' bench contributed 63 points, with Corey Kispert (15 points) and Tristan Vukcevic (10 points) both in double-figures.

Jordan Poole leads the team with 21.2 points, which is a career-high, and he also has career bests in 3-point percentage (40%), assists (5.0) and steals (1.6). Meanwhile, veteran Kyle Kuzma is having a down year but just had season-highs in both points (30) and rebounds (11) in a Saturday loss to Phoenix. With those two, plus the efficient Jonas Valanciunas (11.7 points with a 61.6 TS%), the Raptors have enough to take advantage of a Raptors defense which ranks among the bottom-six in points allowed, 3-pointers allowed and free throws allowed per game.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors entered their tilt with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday with three consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with a 113-104 victory as Toronto relied on the efforts of Jakob Poeltl, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Scottie Barnes, who posted 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors have now covered in four straight and in six of their last seven contests. That contrasts with a Washington squad which is 1-4 ATS over its last five games. Toronto also takes care of business against struggling teams as it has covered in 70% of games versus squads that have a win percentage under 45%. The Raptors, additionally, get to face a shorthanded Wizards team that is missing Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and No. 2 overall draft pick, Alex Sarr (ankle).

