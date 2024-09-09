Three different rookie quarterbacks made their NFL debut on Sunday, helping kick off the 2024 season with their first-round talent. There were plenty of hiccups for the first-time signal-callers, to be sure, but which of the three young starters fared the best in their first official action?

Here's how we'd rank the rookies who went under center on Sunday:

Didn't play: Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)

Statistics: 26 of 42, 128 yards, 2 INTs, 35 rush yards, 1 rush TD | Result: L, 26-20

The Oregon product was spry and sharp during an impressive preseason, but that didn't really translate against Mike Macdonald's Seattle Seahawks. A late scramble did put Denver in the end zone, headlining an otherwise weak Broncos run game, but things were much iffier through the air, where Nix threw into traffic the few times he actually sent the ball downfield. Sean Payton has to provide more ground support.

Statistics: 14 of 29, 93 yards, 15 rush yards | Result: W, 24-17

This was far from the dazzling debut everyone expected from the No. 1 overall pick, especially after his spicy preseason. A few of his trademark pocket runarounds went nowhere, and if not for the Chicago Bears' resilient defense and special teams, he'd likely be 0-1. In the end, however, he didn't turn the ball over, he converted a key two-point conversion late and the safe bet is he'll only trend upward from here.

Statistics: 17 of 24, 184 yards, 88 rush yards, 2 rush TDs | Result: L, 37-20

Unlike Baker Mayfield on the other side, Daniels wasn't carving up the opposing secondary with deep shots in his first go as the Washington Commanders' QB1. The LSU product was efficient through the air, however, and at least kept his club competitive until the finish line, thanks to effortless speed as a designed and off-script runner. It's not hard to envision him being the Commanders' top ball carrier all year.