Bears vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch rookie QB showdown

We're underway in Landover, Maryland, where Jayden Daniels is playing through a rib injury to continue his Offensive Rookie of the Year bid, leading the upstart Washington Commanders against the Chicago Bears. Windy City, of course, has its own star gunslinger in rookie Caleb Williams, whose recent improvement as a downfield passer has made the Bears relevant in a loaded NFC North.

Can Daniels keep Washington dynamic as a dual threat, even while banged up? Or is Williams primed to pair with Matt Eberflus' defense to slow the Commanders' momentum and steal one on the road? Either way, this one's must-see TV, pitting two splashy NFC clubs against each other. Keep it locked right here throughout Sunday's matchup for live updates and analysis:

Where to watch Bears at Commanders