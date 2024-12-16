Bears vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' showdown

Our Monday night NFL doubleheader starts in Minnesota, where the matchup between Sam Darnold and the Vikings and Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears has officially kicked off. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and they will look to build on their big weekend by scoring a seventh-straight win.

Darnold has now gone four straight games with at least two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, which is the longest single-season streak in franchise history. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have been thriving as of late, as both surpassed 130 yards receiving and caught multiple touchdowns in the 42-21 beatdown of Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons last week.

As for the Bears, firing head coach Matt Eberflus did not pay immediate dividends. Chicago was throttled by the San Francisco 49ers last week, 38-13, which marked a season-high for points allowed and margin of defeat for Chicago. However, Williams has thrown seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions since offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was handed his walking papers last month. Can he play turnover-free football against this Brian Flores defense?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this NFC North showdown as it happens.

