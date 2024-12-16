Bears vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' showdown

Bears get the ball first
Williams has gone 255 attempts without a pick, via ESPN.
Our Monday night NFL doubleheader starts in Minnesota, where the matchup between Sam Darnold and the Vikings and Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears has officially kicked off. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and they will look to build on their big weekend by scoring a seventh-straight win.
Darnold has now gone four straight games with at least two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, which is the longest single-season streak in franchise history. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have been thriving as of late, as both surpassed 130 yards receiving and caught multiple touchdowns in the 42-21 beatdown of Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons last week.
As for the Bears, firing head coach Matt Eberflus did not pay immediate dividends. Chicago was throttled by the San Francisco 49ers last week, 38-13, which marked a season-high for points allowed and margin of defeat for Chicago. However, Williams has thrown seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions since offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was handed his walking papers last month. Can he play turnover-free football against this Brian Flores defense?
Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this NFC North showdown as it happens.
Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try here)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Falcons -5.5, OU 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
The Bears' offense is 31st in the NFL in third down efficiency. Their inability to win possession downs has been one of the biggest reasons for their seven-game losing streak. The Bears' offense is third in the NFL in the red zone, but they need to win more on third down to increase their red zone opportunities. That has to be the focus tonight.
Chicago also needs to apply pressure on Sam Darnold, who has been sacked 40 times this season. Conversely, the Bears need to do a better job protecting Caleb Williams, who has been taken down a league-high 56 times. The Bears can achieve that by establishing the run early and getting the ball out of Williams' hands quicker.
Fabien Moreau is slated to start in place of Gilmore at CB. An eight-year veteran, Moreau has 56 career regular season starts under his belt. The Vikings are also thin when it comes to OL depth tonight.
No real surprises for the Bears, who will be without their starting LT tonight. Filling in for Jones is rookie Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick who has appeared in five games this year. Tonight will be his first start.