Germaine Pratt is upping the ante ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati's linebacker has guaranteed a win over the Steelers, who were upset by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Next Sunday's game was already a big one for the Bengals, who at 4-7 have an extremely small margin of error if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. It'll also be a big game for the Steelers, who will surely be motivated to get back on track while maintaining their lead over the second-place Ravens in the AFC North division standings.

"We will win next week," Pratt wrote on X. "Believe that 🩸 Work to win."

This isn't the first time that Pratt has made headlines regarding the Steelers. Two years ago, following Cincinnati's midseason win in Pittsburgh, Pratt declared that the Steelers offense likes "to do the same plays over and over."

The Bengals are 0-2 against the Steelers since Pratt made those comments. Pittsburgh edged the Bengals in Cincinnati last November before blowing them out on Dec. 23 with both teams playing backup quarterbacks.

Pratt and his defensive teammates are the main reason why the Bengals are in their current predicament. While quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Ja'Marr Chase are enjoying prolific seasons, Cincinnati's defense is among the worst units in the NFL in points allowed. It allowed 69 combined points during the Bengals' recent losses to the Ravens and Chargers.

Unlike the Bengals, the Steelers are in good shape as far as the playoffs are concerned. But Thursday night's loss has put a damper on Pittsburgh's 8-3 start. Specifically, the Steelers are looking to get their offense on track. Pittsburgh has failed to score over 20 points on five occasions this season, including in their last two games.

Given their current situations, one can impact a playoff-like atmosphere next Sunday in Cincinnati, as Pratt will look to make good on his guarantee.