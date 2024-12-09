Bills vs. Rams score: Los Angeles fends off Josh Allen's six-TD performance to keep playoff hopes alive

The Los Angeles Rams have clawed back above .500 and helped keep their playoff hopes alive after upsetting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, 44-42.

This matchup was a clash of two high-powered offenses, and there was no shortage of points. Out of the shoot, these teams cruised up and down the field, scoring on their opening possessions and largely matched one another throughout the contest. The Rams entered halftime with a double-digit lead, but the Bills continued to hang around and make a surge in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to just three points.

However, once the game tightened up, that's when Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense came up clutch. Faced with a third-and-5 situation coming out of the two-minute warning, Stafford connected on a short pass to wideout Puka Nacua, who then galloped 19 yards down the field for a late touchdown to put L.A. back up by two scores. With their backs against the wall, Josh Allen did get his offense down the field and, thanks to some penalties called against the Rams, got the ball at the 1-yard line. There, the Bills quarterback punched it in for his third rushing score of the game while cutting the lead down to just two points with a minute remaining.

Despite that valiant effort, the ensuing onside kick did not bounce their way, and the Rams were able to churn down the clock en route to the win.

Nacua's fourth-quarter touchdown was the crowning moment in what was a dominating display by the receiver, who finished his afternoon with 12 catches for 162 yards to with that score. Meanwhile, it was another sensational statistical game for Allen, who had six total touchdowns in the losing effort. Down key pass catchers like Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, the Bills quarterback, finished with 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 82 yards and three more scores on the ground. On the other side, Stafford completed 23 of his 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

From here, the Rams will begin a two-game road trip beginning in Santa Clara, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday to begin Week 15. As for the Bills, they'll be in Detroit taking on the Lions next Sunday.