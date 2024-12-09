Bills vs. Rams score: Los Angeles fends off Josh Allen's six-TD performance to keep playoff hopes alive

The Rams have moved above .500 and are still alive in the playoff race

The Los Angeles Rams have clawed back above .500 and helped keep their playoff hopes alive after upsetting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, 44-42. 

This matchup was a clash of two high-powered offenses, and there was no shortage of points. Out of the shoot, these teams cruised up and down the field, scoring on their opening possessions and largely matched one another throughout the contest. The Rams entered halftime with a double-digit lead, but the Bills continued to hang around and make a surge in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to just three points. 

However, once the game tightened up, that's when Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense came up clutch. Faced with a third-and-5 situation coming out of the two-minute warning, Stafford connected on a short pass to wideout Puka Nacua, who then galloped 19 yards down the field for a late touchdown to put L.A. back up by two scores. With their backs against the wall, Josh Allen did get his offense down the field and, thanks to some penalties called against the Rams, got the ball at the 1-yard line. There, the Bills quarterback punched it in for his third rushing score of the game while cutting the lead down to just two points with a minute remaining. 

Despite that valiant effort, the ensuing onside kick did not bounce their way, and the Rams were able to churn down the clock en route to the win. 

Nacua's fourth-quarter touchdown was the crowning moment in what was a dominating display by the receiver, who finished his afternoon with 12 catches for 162 yards to with that score. Meanwhile, it was another sensational statistical game for Allen, who had six total touchdowns in the losing effort. Down key pass catchers like Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, the Bills quarterback, finished with 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 82 yards and three more scores on the ground. On the other side, Stafford completed 23 of his 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. 

From here, the Rams will begin a two-game road trip beginning in Santa Clara, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday to begin Week 15. As for the Bills, they'll be in Detroit taking on the Lions next Sunday. 

Updating Live
(72)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Rams 44, Bills 42

The Los Angeles Rams were able to outlast the Buffalo Bills in a shootout at SoFi Stadium. A late touchdown by Puka Nacua just after the two-minute warning proved to be enough to keep Buffalo at arm's length. However, it was a monster day for Josh Allen, who finished with six total touchdowns in the losing effort. As for Nacua, he had 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

That's six total touchdowns for Josh Allen today! Now, it'll all center around an onside kick for Buffalo. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh goodness. ANOTHER penalty on the Rams. This time it comes in the end zone, so the ball is placed at the 1-yard line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

That's a brutal penalty to take there for the Rams. You can't give Josh Allen extra chances to pull off a comeback. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dagger. Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nacua for a 19-yard touchdown. Again, another fantastic block by Cooper Kupp. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

As the broadcast notes, the Rams got away with a false start that wasn't called during the fourth down conversion. Would've made it a fourth-and-10 situation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Massive call by Sean McVay to keep the offense on the field on fourth-and-5. Stafford went through his reads and found Atwell for a game to move the sticks. Great throw over the middle. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bills and Rams have each been called for five penalties, but it feels like Buffalo's have been more demoralizing today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Per CBS Sports Research, Josh Allen joins Michael Vick (2010) as the only players in NFL history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, 50+ rush yards, and 2+ rushing touchdowns in a game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

And just like that, it's a three-point game. Josh Allen now has five total touchdowns and the latest was a perfectly thrown ball to Mack Hollins for 21 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen now has 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The trainers appear to be working on Puka Nacua's calf on the sideline. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Massive stop for the Bills defense. They force the Rams into a three-and-out and give the Buffalo offense the ball back down by 10. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

This is Josh Allen's fifth career game with 2+ passing touchdowns and 2+ rushing touchdowns (most in NFL history). 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another ridiculous catch by Shakir. Put the Bills on the goal line and Josh Allen punches it in for his second rushing touchdown today. What a sequence by Buffalo. They are still hanging around ... 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The 38 points are the most the Rams have scored this season and the most the Bills have allowed. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills corner Rasul Douglas is being looked at after giving up the touchdown to Kupp. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hello, Cooper Kupp! The Rams receiver muscles his way up and somehow comes down with the catch in traffic. It's 37-21 lead for the Rams over the Bills. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Not sure how Nacua is that open on third down. The Rams wideout now has 10 catches for 124 yards, while also recording a rushing touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

That's a way to get back into the game! Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir for a 51-yard touchdown! Allen saw it immediately and fired the ball over the middle to Shakir, who beat his defenders across the middle. Massive mistake not accounting for him by the Rams secondary. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

After converting just one of their four on third down today, Josh Allen converts a massive 26-yard pass to Amari Cooper to move the chains. Buffalo needs to get points here. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Week 14 Highlights: Falcons at Vikings (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Week 14 Highlights: Jaguars at Titans (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Week 14 Highlights: Buccaneers at Raiders (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Steelers Take Down Browns to Split Season Series

  • Image thumbnail
    4:27

    Tua Leads Dolphins to OT Victory Over Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Highlights: Tua to Jonnu Smith for the Win!

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Highlights: Eagles D Shuts Things Down

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    MUST SEE: Dolphins walk it off with Tua TD pass to Jonnu Smith

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Jaguars at Titans (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Jets at Dolphins (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Raiders at Buccaneers (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    On-Field Reaction: Baker Mayfield Sounds Off On Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    On-Site Recap: Steelers Dominate Browns In Pittsburgh

  • Image thumbnail
    6:24

    Eagles Prevent Panthers Comeback to Capture 9th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    On-Field Reaction: Mac Jones Reflects on Win Over Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kirk Cousins Struggling, Facing Former Team

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers, Browns Meet For 2nd Time 17 Days

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look To Solve Seahawks Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Seahawks at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Jets at Dolphins

See All NFL Videos