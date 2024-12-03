Broncos vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' matchup

Denver looks to continue its push for a playoff spot in the AFC

A very busy Week 13 of action-packed football is wrapping up on "Monday Night Football" in an AFC battle between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Broncos sit at 7-5 and in third place in a competitive AFC West, while the Browns are last in the AFC North at 3-8.

This is the second straight game under the lights for the Browns -- they're coming off a huge upset win over the Steelers on "Thursday Night Football." Denver is also coming off a divisional win, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

While the Browns have been plagued with quarterback issues this season, the Broncos are watching rookie Bo Nix break franchise records. Nix has the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in team history (16) and became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have a completion percentage of at least 80 while recording 300 yards and four passing touchdowns in a game.

Cleveland hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but with just three wins, its season is looking lost. Denver, on the other hand, is in a tight playoff race, currently sitting in the final spot if the season ended today. With the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts and 5-7 Miami Dolphins not far behind, each game holds a significant weight.

The Brown's offense will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), and former Bronco Jerry Jeudy is likely to be going head-to-head with shutdown corner Patrick Surtain II. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has four interceptions and two fumbles lost on the season, so the Broncos defense, which has consistently caused turnovers, could be a problem for him.

Do the Browns have it in them to pull off another upset, or will the Broncos have an easy win ahead of them? Follow below for all the real-time updates, stats and highlights from the Week 13 "Monday Night Football" showdown. 

Where to watch Broncos vs. Browns

Date: Monday, Dec. 2 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Broncos -6, O/U 42 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Browns take 10-7 lead 

Cleveland parlays the pick into a FG and a three-point lead midway through the second quarter. The drive's biggest play was Jerome Ford's 21-yard burst. 

The Browns' ability to run a balanced offense has been the biggest difference between the two teams so far. Cleveland has shut down Denver's running game and has made the home team's offense one dimensional. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 2:15 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Browns take the ball back with wild INT

Bo Nix's pass intended for Troy Franklin is intercepted by Greg Newsome. The ball popped off Franklin, covered by Denzel Ward who helped make the pick possible, and Newsome was in the right place at the right time to make the play.

 
First-quarter stats

Score: Browns 7, Broncos 7

First downs: Browns 6-5

Third down: Browns 1-2, Broncos 3-5

Total yards: Browns 142-70

TOP: Broncos 7:43 

Winston: 5 of 6, 118 yards, TD 

Nix: 5 of 11, 52 yards 

Moore: 2 catches, 55 yards 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:54 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:54 pm EST
 
Elijah Moore went to medical tent, OK

Following the Browns touchdown drive, Elijah Moore headed to the blue medical tent. He is now out of the tent and reportedly looks good to go. With the Browns already down wide receiver Cedric Tillman, another pass catcher sidelined would only make things more difficult for the Cleveland offense. 

 
Winston off to a hot start 

Here's a look at Winston's 44-yard completion to Moore. He's 4 of 5 for 107 yards after two drives. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:47 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:47 pm EST
 
Njoku makes history 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:44 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:44 pm EST
 
Touchdown Browns

It didn't take long for the Browns to answer the Broncos' touchdown. Jameis Winston quickly led his team down the field, concluding the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku. The extra point is good, tying it up.

Browns 7, Broncos 7

 
Njoku showing off 

David Njoku just made an impressive one-handed grab on the Browns' second drive. Njoku fittingly ended the drive with an 8-yard TD catch. The drive also included Winston's 44-yard completion to Elijah Moore, who burned former Bills/Steelers CB Levi Wallace, who is starting due to injuries. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:42 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:42 pm EST
 
Winston to Moore

Jameis Winston finds a wide open Elijah Moore for 44 yards to set them up in the red zone.

 
Touchdown Broncos

The Broncos converted on three third downs during their 12-play, 63-yard drive that ended in the end zone. Javonte Williams rushed for 2 yards to put Denver on the board first. The extra point from Wil Lutz was good.

Broncos lead 7-0

 
More pressure? No problem.

Bo Nix has felt the pressure, getting rushed by the Browns, but still managed to find his guy. Devaughn Vele made an impressive catch while on the ground, managing to haul it in before the ball hit the field.

 
Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton keep the drive alive

Sutton is quickly becoming a favorite target for Nix and on third down, the two found a way to keep the drive going. They connected for seven yards and a first down.

 
Sutton continues to shine 

Remember when Courtland Sutton was reportedly on the trading block? He's been a huge asset to rookie Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense this season. He just caught a 17-yard pass as the Broncos are in FG range. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:29 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:29 pm EST
 
Browns FG attempt is ...

The Browns 47-yard field goal attempt is no good. The score remains at zero a piece. 

 
Former Bronco makes an early splash

The Browns first offensive snap looked a lot different than their opponent's. Jerry Jeudy, a former Bronco, caught a pass from Jameis Winston for a first down and much more. He went 44 yards to get them out of deep Browns territory. 

 
Broncos go three-and-out

The Broncos first offensive possession goes three-and-out, thanks in part to Myles Garrett, who went unblocked on third down to prevent moving the chains.

 
New unis for Broncos

The Broncos are debuting their new uniform combo that features navy blue tops/bottoms with white helmets. 

I was a fan of Denver's previous uniforms, but these are pretty sweet. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 1:15 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 8:15 pm EST
 
During Week 13 and 14, players can wear custom cleats representing organizations that are important to them. My Cause My Cleats gives a spotlights to many foundations each year.

Here's a look at some cleats from Browns players:

 
Winston continues to hype up his teammates.

 
Bo Nix balling out

player headshot
Bo Nix
DEN • QB • #10
CMP%64.9
YDs2548
TD16
INT6
YD/Att6.39
View Profile

Bo Nix is already having the best rookie season by any Denver Broncos quarterback. His 16 touchdown passes are the most by Denver rookie all-time. He is also cooking with 20 total touchdowns and two giveaways in the last 10 games. He is the sixth quarterback since 2000 with 20 touchdowns and two or turnovers in a 10-game span in a season. 

screenshot-2024-12-02-184354.png
 
Two teams going in different directions

Cleveland is 3-8 this season, and they are 1-7 against non-AFC North teams. Denver is 7-5, and they are 6-0 vs. teams .500 or below this season. 

 
Jameis' pep talk 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 12:35 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 7:35 pm EST
 
Player to watch: Myles Garrett

player headshot
Myles Garrett
CLE • DE • #95
View Profile

The reigning DPOY is coming off a three-sack performance in Cleveland's upset win over Pittsburgh. Garrett has had six sacks in this last three games after tallying four sacks in the Browns' first eight games. 

Garrett may have an extra chip on his shoulder tonight; he is not the leading vote-getter at his position in the AFC after one week of voting. That honor has instead gone to Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 12:33 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 7:33 pm EST
 
Historic matchup

These two teams faced off in the AFC Championship game three times over a four-year span from 1986-89. The first two matchups had legendary endings. John Elway led the Broncos on a 98-yard, game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter that has been labeled as "The Drive." Denver then won the game in OT. 

A year later, the Browns appeared destined to turn the tables on the Broncos until Earnest Byner -- who had enjoyed a monster game to that point -- fumbled just before he would have scored the tying TD in the game's final minute. the Broncos prevailed again, but would lose in the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 12:22 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 7:22 pm EST
 
Browns inactives 

As you can see, the Browns will be without several key players that includes multiple starters. Cleveland has elevated former Giants wideout Kadarius Toney from the practice squad. 

S Juan Thornhill
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
DT Sam Kamara
DE James Houston

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 12:08 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 7:08 pm EST
 
Broncos inactives 

WR Josh Reynolds is active after being labeled as questionable with a hand injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 3, 2024, 12:06 AM
Dec. 02, 2024, 7:06 pm EST

