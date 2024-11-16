The Denver Broncos will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a cross-conference matchup on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 5-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Atlanta is 6-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Broncos are coming off a narrow 16-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after having their potential game-winning 35-yard field goal blocked as time expired. The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Denver is 7-3 and Atlanta is 5-5 against the spread this season. The Broncos lead the all-time series 8-7.

Kickoff in Denver, Colo. is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 2 points in the latest Broncos vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under is 44.5 points.

Broncos vs. Falcons spread: Broncos -2

Broncos vs. Falcons over/under: 44.5 points

Broncos vs. Falcons money line: Broncos -132, Falcons: +112

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos will head into Sunday's game looking to bounce back from a heart-breaking AFC West rivalry loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver largely outplayed the two-time defending champions in Week 10, but came up just short. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the team on impressive fourth quarter drive to set up a potential game-winning field goal.

Denver has been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL in 2024. The Broncos enter this matchup ranked fourth in points allowed (17.7) and fifth in total yards allowed (295.7) per game this season. The Broncos rank second in the NFL in total sacks (35), with edge rushers Nik Bonitto (7) and Jonathon Cooper (6.5) leading the way. See which team to pick here.

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are in the thick of the NFC playoff picture thanks to an explosive offense and an opportunistic defense. Defensively, Atlanta allows 23.6 points per game this season, and has veteran playmakers all over the field. The Falcons' defensive front is led by Pro Bowlers Grady Jarrett and Matthew Judon.

Offensively, the Falcons are one of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been outstanding at times during his first season with the franchise, throwing for 2,634 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions thus far. Second-year running back Bijan Robinson is proving to be one of the most dynamic players in the league with 748 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and 41 catches for 331 yards with score through the air. See which team to pick here.

