The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) meet in an important NFC contest on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Tampa Bay is red-hot, as the Bucs have won four games in a row. In Week 16, the Bucs went on the road and blew out the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17. The Cowboys have won three of their last four games. Last Sunday, Dallas defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-14. Baker Mayfield (knee) missed practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and carries no injury designation.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 4-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread: Tampa Bay -4

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys over/under: 48.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys money line: Tampa Bay -204, Dallas +169

TB: Buccaneers are 9-5 against the spread this season

DAL: Dallas is 5-9 against the spread this season

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Mayfield is a strong-armed signal caller who can push the ball downfield. The Oklahoma product ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (3,617) and third in passing touchdowns (32). He's thrown for 230-plus yards in four straight games. In his last game, Mayfield went 22-of-27 for 288 yards and four passing scores.

Receiver Mike Evans leads the team in receiving yards (749) with 52 catches. Evans is also fourth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (9). He's surpassed 100 yards and a touchdown in two of the last three games. Last week, Evans had nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to be the main weapon for this offense. The 25-year-old is third in the NFL in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,089) with six touchdowns. He's scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks. In the win over the Panthers, Lamb had nine catches for 116 yards and a score.

Running back Rico Dowdle has played his best football over the past couple of weeks. Dowdle has finished with 100-plus rushing yards in three straight games. In his last outing, the South Carolina product had a season-high 149 rushing yards. In 2024, Dowdle has 880 rushing yards and 205 receiving yards.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points.

