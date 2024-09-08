Chargers vs. Raiders live updates: NFL scores, stats, news, highlights, where to watch Jim Harbaugh's debut

Harbaugh makes his return to coaching in the NFL with a divisional matchup

The highly-anticipated return of Jim Harbaugh has finally arrived as a new era in Los Angeles has kicked off. The Chargers begin their revamp under Harbaugh in a key AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, who also have a new head coach in Antonio Pierce, to open the season.

Harbaugh will be coaching his first game in the NFL in nearly a decade, as the last time he roamed the NFL sidelines was in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first head coach to ever coach an NFL game the season after winning a college football national championship as a head coach (University of Michigan). Harbaugh went to three conference championship games and a Super Bowl in his four seasons with the 49ers, and brings that level of success to a Chargers franchise that hasn't been to a conference championship game since the 2007 season and a Super Bowl since the 1994 season. 

Justin Herbert has the most passing yards (17,223) and is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns (114) through a player's first four seasons -- yet doesn't have a playoff win to show for it. Harbaugh is seeking to change that. 

The Raiders also have Pierce as a full-time head coach for the first time, earning the job after a successful interim stint in 2023. Las Vegas went 5-4 under Pierce in his nine games, including the best scoring defense in the league (16.0 points per game) under his watch. Gardner Minshew earned the starting quarterback job in Vegas after going 7-6 with 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 13 starts with the Indianapolis Colts last year. 

How will Harbaugh help out Herbert with a rebuilt roster? Will the Raiders defense be even better than last year? We'll have all the analysis and updates from this game in our live blog below! 

Where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
(11)
That fourth-down stop set up Cameron Dicker for the 53-yard FG. Dicker hit a franchise record 7 kicks of 50+ yards last season and earned a massive extension as a result. Never a doubt for Dicker the Kicker. Chargers up 3-0. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:31 PM
Will Dissly has 3 penalties for the Chargers in the 1st quarter.

Holding and two pre-snap penalties. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:29 PM
Another massive stop on a 1-yard-to-go scenario. The Chargers stop Zamir White on fourth down. Their big tackle sup front cause the turnover on downs. Good job by Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter to correct that this offseason. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:28 PM
Another 3-and-out for the Chargers. I'm hoping we aren't saying "get used to this" all day, but the lack of wideouts on the outside is concerning. Hard to run on the Raiders too. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:23 PM
Poona Ford broke up that third-down run that resulted in nothing for Zamir White. The Chargers are definitely bigger up front. Joey Bosa finished the play for the Chargers, who force a three-and-out. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:16 PM
Maxx Crosby already making an impact on this game with 2 tackles and a third-down sack on the first drive. Crosby has Christian Wilkins next to him and it's already making a major impact. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:15 PM
For those you you who enjoy Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, we got them on the call. Tracy Wolfson reported Justin Herbert is 100% for this game. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:07 PM
Set to kick off this battle between the Chargers and Raiders. Tough the follow after this incredible slate of 1 p.m. games. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 8:06 PM
Watch for DaVante Adams today -- for you fantasy players out there. Adams has 41 catches for 535 yards and 4 TD in 5 career games vs. Chargers (4 with Raiders). He has the most career receiving YPG (107.0) vs Chargers (min. 5 games) -- ahead of Jerry Rice (106.9).

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 7:40 PM
The Chargers are going to look VERY different in 2024. They lost RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen and WR Mike Williams this offseason. The trio accounted for 52% of Chargers' scrimmage yards & TD in last 5 seasons.

A new era under Jim Harbaugh indeed. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 7:05 PM
Happy Week 1 everyone! We're getting things underway with the Chargers and the Raiders. Let's start with the inactives for this 4:05 EST kickoff. 

Raiders: RB Dylan Laube, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Ramel Keyton, LB Tommy Eichenberg, S Thomas Harper, CB Decameron Robinson

Chargers: QB Taylor Heinicke,  CB Tarheeb Still, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Jordan McFadden, WR Brenden Rice, DL Justin Eboigbe

Rice is the son of Jerry Rice. He's inactive. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 6:40 PM
