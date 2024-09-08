Chargers vs. Raiders live updates: NFL scores, stats, news, highlights, where to watch Jim Harbaugh's debut

The highly-anticipated return of Jim Harbaugh has finally arrived as a new era in Los Angeles has kicked off. The Chargers begin their revamp under Harbaugh in a key AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, who also have a new head coach in Antonio Pierce, to open the season.

Harbaugh will be coaching his first game in the NFL in nearly a decade, as the last time he roamed the NFL sidelines was in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first head coach to ever coach an NFL game the season after winning a college football national championship as a head coach (University of Michigan). Harbaugh went to three conference championship games and a Super Bowl in his four seasons with the 49ers, and brings that level of success to a Chargers franchise that hasn't been to a conference championship game since the 2007 season and a Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

Justin Herbert has the most passing yards (17,223) and is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns (114) through a player's first four seasons -- yet doesn't have a playoff win to show for it. Harbaugh is seeking to change that.

The Raiders also have Pierce as a full-time head coach for the first time, earning the job after a successful interim stint in 2023. Las Vegas went 5-4 under Pierce in his nine games, including the best scoring defense in the league (16.0 points per game) under his watch. Gardner Minshew earned the starting quarterback job in Vegas after going 7-6 with 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 13 starts with the Indianapolis Colts last year.

How will Harbaugh help out Herbert with a rebuilt roster? Will the Raiders defense be even better than last year? We'll have all the analysis and updates from this game in our live blog below!

Where to watch