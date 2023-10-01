Chargers vs. Raiders updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two games on the road, the Chargers are heading back home. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Chargers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, the Chargers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Vikings, but they still walked away with a 28-24 victory. The over/under was set at 52.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Justin Herbert did his thing and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while completing 85.1% of his passes. Herbert wound up with a passer rating of 123.8. Keenan Allen also helped out as he racked up 215 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas started off good but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Pittsburgh. They took a 23-18 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Steelers. Las Vegas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Raiders' loss came about despite a quality game from Davante Adams, who picked up 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Los Angeles' win and Las Vegas' defeat, both teams now sport identical 1-2 records.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' game: The Chargers have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Raiders, though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles came up short against Las Vegas in their previous matchup last December, falling 27-20. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Adams, who picked up 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now that the Chargers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.