Chargers vs. Ravens live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Harbaugh Bowl
It's a key AFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football'
It's hard to imagine a "Monday Night Football" matchup better than the one unfolding tonight in Hollywood between the Ravens and Chargers.
This game features two teams that are currently in second place in their respective divisions and are on the inside track as far as the playoffs are concerned. This is also a matchup between two of the NFL's top quarterbacks in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Chargers' Justin Herbert. Jackson will have his work cut out for him against Joey Bosa and the rest of the Chargers' top-ranked scoring defense. Conversely, Herbert will try to carve up a Ravens defense that has allowed the most passing yards in football.
Oh yeah, this game is also a showdown between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh. John Harbaugh, the elder brother, is 2-0 against his younger brother that includes Baltimore's win over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Where to watch Ravens vs. Chargers
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)
- TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (click here)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Ravens -2.5, OU 50.5 (via BetMGM)
