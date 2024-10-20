Chiefs vs. 49ers takeaways: Patrick Mahomes and Co. win Super Bowl rematch, stand as NFL's last unbeaten team
Mahomes and the fiery defense fueled Kansas City to victory
Eight months after the Kansas City Chiefs edged the San Francisco 49ers for a Super Bowl title, the reigning champions prevailed again on Sunday, with the two contenders meeting again at Levi's Stadium. It wasn't the cleanest game for Patrick Mahomes, who tossed two interceptions while spreading the ball to an injury-plagued receiving corps, but the Week 7 matchup was even uglier for Brock Purdy, whose three picks were a byproduct of San Francisco's own battered supporting cast. In the end, Mahomes came up clutch late, as did Steve Spagnuolo's defense, guiding K.C. to a 28-18 victory to stay undefeated.
The Chiefs, now 6-0 on the 2024 season, got two touchdowns from running back Kareem Hunt, who once again headlined their remade backfield, as well as an end-around rushing score from wideout Mecole Hardman. Mahomes, meanwhile, was responsible for several crunch-time highlights, including a 33-yard sideline scramble that set up a second-half touchdown drive. And Spagnuolo's "D" saw three different players, including reserve defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Christian Roland-Wallace, nab takeaways.
The 49ers were without three of their top playmakers for much of the matchup, with running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Deebo Samuel (illness) all sidelined by the end of the day. Their final touchdown, a sneak by Purdy, came with under two minutes to play.
Here are some wrap-up highlights and takeaways from Sunday's Super Bowl rematch:
Play of the game
On a day where he didn't have the cleanest stat line through the air, Patrick Mahomes made the 49ers' entire defense look silly on his 33-yard scramble that set up a touchdown:
Both teams need reinforcements
The Chiefs are better-suited for the long haul for a few reasons: 1.) They're 6-0, meaning they've already stacked enough wins to be in the playoff conversation with just a few more; and 2.) They've proven to be an inevitable contender, surviving key injuries around Patrick Mahomes in the past. Both sides could clearly afford to add skill-weapon insurance, however, as Mahomes was especially dependent on rookie Xavier Worthy, and Purdy struggled to stay on the same page as San Francisco's fill-in wideouts. Otherwise, with Brandon Aiyuk reportedly set for an extended absence, they'll need Ricky Pearsall to make a major impact as he gets acclimated to the offense.
Spagnuolo's defense has a championship gear
We saw it back in February, and we saw it again on Sunday, albeit with the 49ers missing several key regulars: Steve Spagnuolo knows how to get after a beleaguered front. While the Chiefs technically only sacked Purdy once, they also logged five tackles for loss and did enough in the trenches to have the 49ers' young quarterback forcing balls to unproven pass catchers in tight windows. It was certainly the most human Purdy has looked in a long time, though again he was without many of his top weapons.
What's next
The Chiefs (6-0) will visit the rival Las Vegas Raiders (2-5), who fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers (3-4) will stay at home to host the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) on "Sunday Night Football."
Purdy sneaks it in for garbage-time TD
Barring a successful onside kick, this'll be it, but San Francisco has pulled a bit closer with another Brock Purdy quarterback sneak. It's 28-18 now.
Trent Williams ejected for throwing punch
The 49ers left tackle was technically retaliating after Chiefs safety Bryan Cook shoved Williams' helmet following a play, but the officials always penalize the finishing blow. Williams is done for the day with just under three minutes to play, and the 49ers on their way to a fourth loss on the 2024 season.
K.C. goes up big after Mecole Hardman TD
That might do it for the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, with Hardman showcasing his speed on an end-around, capping another clutch series from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 28-12:
Mahomes with another clutch play
Again, not a pretty stat line, but the Chiefs quarterback is doing everything right when it matters most. This time he threads the needle on a third-down toss while going to the ground, keeping the ball in K.C.'s hands as the clock ticks down on a likely victory.
Chiefs pick Purdy for third time in end zone
Oh no. Right after hitting Jacob Cowing for a monster gain, Brock Purdy forces one over the middle under pressure, and the ball is easily picked by rookie safety Jaden Hicks. George Karlaftis gets a hand on Purdy before the throw, and Kansas City robs the 49ers of points in the red area. Huge takeaway.
Purdy hits rookie WR for huge gain
San Francisco isn't out of it yet. Brock Purdy uncorks a deep ball to speedy rookie Jacob Cowing, putting the 49ers into the red zone, down 21-12 with just 10 minutes to play:
Mahomes the runner extends Chiefs' lead
If you can't beat 'em through the air, how about on the ground? After putting K.C. in the red zone with a magical scramble down the sidelines, Patrick Mahomes seals the deal with a truck-stick touchdown run to put the Chiefs up 21-12. We've got almost a quarter to play, but the reigning champs are in charge.
Mahomes makes magic on the ground
The Chiefs star may not be having his best day through the air, thanks in large part to Kansas City's dearth of healthy pass catching options, but he's still got incredible awareness as a scrambler:
Purdy INT nixes big Jordan Mason run
The wide receiver injuries are starting to take a toll for both sides. With no Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy tries a downfield shot to backup Ronnie Bell, who may have run the wrong route, and Christian Roland-Wallace secures the interception along the sidelines, preventing San Francisco from getting points after a tough chain-moving dash from Jordan Mason. Purdy and Patrick Mahomes have now thrown a combined four interceptions on the afternoon.
Mahomes nearly picked on another deep shot
The Chiefs keep trying to stretch the field, with mixed results. This time Patrick Mahomes goes up top down the right sideline for tight end Travis Kelce, who's been limited to 10 yards on three catches, and the ball gets tipped and nearly picked. Mahomes is just 12 of 22 for 108 yards and two picks on the day.
49ers take a lead, but lose Aiyuk to knee injury
Talk about a bittersweet day. Brock Purdy sneaks it in to pull San Francisco within two points -- now down 14-12 -- but loses Brandon Aiyuk, one of his top two wideouts, to a knee injury. Aiyuk was carted off and motioned to his knee. That means the 49ers are now without Aiyuk (knee), Deebo Samuel (illness) and Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) on offense.
Deebo Samuel unlikely to return to game
Another update to the 49ers' receiving corps, with Brandon Aiyuk already sidelined with a knee injury:
Mahomes picked off a second time
Patrick Mahomes tries a deep shot to Xavier Worthy but overthrows his speedy target. Two plays later, Mahomes comes right back to the rookie, and this time the pass catcher falls down, and Deommodore Lenoir makes the Chiefs pay, swiping the throw for the 49ers' second interception of the day:
Kareem Hunt scores again to extend Chiefs' lead
Make that two touchdowns for the veteran running back, who's enjoyed a juicy role in his second stint with the team. He's up to 10 carries as the clear headliner of Kansas City's remade backfield.
Hardman explodes for punt return
Mecole Hardman has a 17-yard catch on the day. Now he's got a 55-yard runback to go with it. The special teams splash puts Kansas City back in scoring range, already up 7-3.
Chiefs get on the board with Hunt TD
Kareem Hunt seals a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive, and Kansas City is up 7-3, one play after backup quarterback Carson Wentz takes the field for a tricky hand-off to Hunt:
Defense is winning the day
The 49ers get to Patrick Mahomes again. Leonard Floyd with the sack. It's 3-0, San Francisco, and boy has this one been defensively geared so far. Not so unlike these two contenders' Super Bowl matchup.
JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable to return
The Chiefs wideout came into the game nursing a hamstring injury, and he's since exited with the same issue. Kansas City could lean more on Justin Watson and Skyy Moore out wide, where they're thin.
Status update: Deebo Samuel in question
The starting wideout entered the game with an illness and was seen standing on the sidelines for San Francisco's most recent possession. He's also received some added oxygen since kickoff.
49ers pick off Mahomes, can't capitalize
We've got an early trend in this one, with both defenses standing tall. Shortly after the Chiefs intercept Brock Purdy, San Francisco gets its own pick, this time thanks to a Kalia Davis deflection and catch, but proceeds to go three-and-out with the bonus possession. Props to Davis for the athletic takeaway, though.
Reid picks off Purdy
Another turnover! Right after the Chiefs give the ball up on a failed fake punt, San Francisco gives it back, with Brock Purdy failing to recognize a flying Justin Reid on this interception:
49ers stuff Chiefs' fake punt
Andy Reid gets tricky early, dialing up a direct snap to Jaden Hicks, the punt protector, only for San Francisco to swarm up front and force a turnover on downs. 49ers get a big break, taking over possession inside Chiefs territory after Kansas City's seven-play opening drive.
49ers go three-and-out to start
Not an inspiring opening series for Kyle Shanahan's bunch. Jordan Mason finds a nice hole to pick up eight, but a Jake Brendel holding penalty brings it back. The Chiefs are getting pressure up front early. This was always going to be a slugfest today, but Kansas City's front already looks primed to make noise.
Deebo Samuel sick, but will play
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers' star wide receiver has an illness but is expected to suit up. His status will be something worth monitoring throughout Sunday's game. Remember, San Francisco will have rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall available today, too. The latter was just activated after missing his first six games.
Super Bowl LVIII rematch. It's time.
