Chiefs vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday AFC showdown

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC

The first of two Saturday afternoon games in Week 16 has kicked off as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans in a matchup with enormous implications for the AFC playoff picture. 

Kansas City is still holding onto the conference's No. 1 seed with its 13-1 record, but faces three teams currently in playoff position over the final three weeks of the season. It looked like the Chiefs might be without Patrick Mahomes for this game, but the superstar quarterback instead was a full participant in practice all week and will be under center here. Mahomes also gets one of his top weapons back in Marquise Brown, who will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury on the first drive of the preseason.

Houston, meanwhile, is firmly in control of the AFC South but is still jockeying for seeding with whichever team wins the AFC North. The Texans get Kansas City and then Baltimore in their next two games, and those results will likely determine whether they sit in the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when January rolls around. The Texans haven't been quite as explosive this year as many expected them to be, and they have three weeks to kick things into gear before trying to make a playoff run.

Which of these two contenders will emerge with a victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Chiefs vs. Texans where to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 42

Pinned
Stroud strikes back

Really nice job by C.J. Stroud to buy some time in the pocket here by rolling out to his right and drafting just a little bit backward. Dalton Schultz kind of tossed Trent McDuffie aside and freed himself up in the middle of the end zone for the touchdown. Nice bounceback by the Texans after the early interception and subsequent touchdown drive. They're now up 10-7. (Schultz probably could've been called for OPI, and there was probably a hold that prevented George Karlaftis from getting to Stroud, too.)

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:50 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:50 pm EST
 
Stroud is bailing the Texans out of some tough third downs. Three conversions already on this drive.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:44 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:44 pm EST
 
Big time throw

Things looked really discombobulated for a minute on third-and-medium for the Texans, but Stroud and Collins bailed them out. Stroud was under heavy pressure and just floated the ball into open space before Collins even made his break, and Collins made a great adjustment to get to the ball and then create some yards after the catch.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:38 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:38 pm EST
 
Mahomes gets dropped, Chiefs punt

Really well-designed blitz from DeMeco Ryans to get a Christian Harris sack on second down. He came totally unblocked through the middle of the line. That sent KC's drive back and Mahomes just checked it down to Travis Kelce for a short gain on third down.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:34 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:34 pm EST
 
Texans stall, settle for a field goal

Houston's drive got off to a fantastic start with back-to-back-to-back big plays by Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Joe Mixon, but things stalled out from there. Justin Reid made a big play on a quick screen to Collins on second down inside the red zone, and Stroud's pass intended for Dalton Schultz on third sailed through the end zone. Steve Spagnuolo sent pressure after Stroud and forced him to get rid of the ball early. 

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:26 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:26 pm EST
 
Mahomes magic

OF COURSE the first touchdown of this game comes on a Patrick Mahomes scramble, just six days after he suffered a high ankle sprain. His second big scramble of the drive. This time he gets the scoring started from 15 yards out. Classic Mahomes stuff, folks.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:18 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:18 pm EST
 
Welcome back, Hollywood

Marquise Brown is back from the shoulder injury he suffered on the Chiefs' first drive of the preseason, and he's already making an impact. Nice short crossing route on fourth-and-1 to move the sticks for Kansas City and set up a red zone chance.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:16 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:16 pm EST
 
Patrick Mahomes looks just fine moving around on that injured ankle. Same as ever.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:15 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:15 pm EST
 
Stroud picked off

Oof... not an ideal start for Houston's offense. One play after Mason goes down, Stroud forces a throw into triple coverage intended for Nico Collins. Throw sailed way high and right into the arms of rookie Jaden Hicks.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:09 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:09 pm EST
 
More issues for Texans OL

Houston came into this game with a very banged up group up front, and now just took another hit with Shaq Mason going to the ground on only for fourth snap of the afternoon. Kendrick Green is set to take his place after the commercial break.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:07 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:07 pm EST
 
Familiar sight

Get used to seeing plays like the pass we just saw C.J. Stroud throw to Tank Dell on the second snap of the game. Only three quarterbacks (Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold) have more under center play-action dropbacks this season than Stroud. All of them, like Stroud, play for coaches from the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay coaching tree.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 6:06 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 1:06 pm EST
 
A look at the holiday themed patch:

 
Patrick Mahomes hyping up his team:

 
The Texans make their entrance into enemy territory:

 
Nico Collins found some Houston fans in a sea of Kansas City fans:

 
The Chiefs interact with the home fans ahead of the matchup:

 
Mahomes is ready to go

He looks just fine.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 5:02 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 12:02 pm EST
 
Chiefs inactives

Kansas City is without slot CB Chamarri Conner and LT D.J. Humphries, among others.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 4:36 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 11:36 am EST
 
Texans inactives

As expected, no John Metchie for Houston today.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2024, 4:31 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 11:31 am EST
 
Not much of a limp for Patrick Mahomes

Kevin Steimle
December 21, 2024, 3:42 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 10:42 am EST

