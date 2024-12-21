There was some initial fear that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going to miss some time after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

However, he practiced fully all week despite being listed on the Chiefs' Week 16 injury report, and he showed why on Kansas City's opening drive against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon. Mahomes scrambled twice for 27 rushing yards, including a 15-yard rushing touchdown. The Texans appeared to have Mahomes trapped in the pocket, but he stepped up the middle to evade the rush and then waltzed into the end zone.

That type of mobility raises two possibilities about Mahomes: he is either bionic, or he didn't truly suffer an ankle injury as severe as a high ankle sprain. Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons missed four games while dealing with the injury. Another NFL season, another year in which Mahomes powers through adversity to keep the Chiefs marching toward another deep postseason run.