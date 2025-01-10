The Indianapolis Colts had a disappointing finish to their season. With an opportunity down the stretch to potentially claim a playoff spot, the Colts laid an egg in Week 17 and lost to the sad-sack New York Giants, effectively putting an end to their season. But there were also plenty of ups and downs along the way even prior to that final stretch, with many of those ups and downs focused on the quarterback position.

Second-year passer Anthony Richardson was highly inconsistent, mixing in games where he went 10 of 20 for 167 yards and two interceptions with games where he went 20 of 30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Even on a throw-to-throw basis he could vacillate wildly, with scattershot accuracy in the short and intermediate areas juxtaposed with outrageous frozen ropes on throws deep down the field.

Richardson also missed more time due to injury (four games) and at one point was benched in favor of Joe Flacco after he pulled himself off the field at a key moment because he was fatigued.

Speaking at his postseason media availability, general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged that the team knew this type of progression was a possibility, while also noting that the Colts do have to get one specific thing figured out.

"We knew when we took him it was going to be a roller coaster," Ballard said, via ESPN. "The number one thing we have to figure out and have to work through is he's got to stay healthy. That, to me, is the biggest question."

Richardson has now played in just 15 of 34 possible games across his first two NFL seasons, with 17 of those 19 missed starts coming due to injury. He's also left three different games early due to injuries, so he has only made it through 12 full starts. Because of those issues, Ballard said the team needs to bring in someone to compete with Richardson for the quarterback role.

"We have to have competition at the position ... because competition makes you better and because he's not proven he can stay healthy for 17 games," he said.

Flacco was brought in this past offseason to serve as a veteran backup and mentor, but it appears that Ballard is looking for someone who can more credibly be a starter in 2025, should Richardson struggle on the field or continue to deal with injury issues. The free agent quarterback market this offseason isn't exactly stocked with great options, but it's worth keeping an eye on the Colts when it comes to those who do hit the market.