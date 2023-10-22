Colts vs. Browns: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Cleveland must've know the odds they were up against on Sunday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They had just enough and edged the 49ers out 19-17. The win was just what Cleveland needed coming off of a 28-3 loss in their prior match.

The Browns were down by one with only two minutes and 56 seconds left when they drove 63 yards for the winning score. Dustin Hopkins did the honors with a 29-yard field goal.

Special teams played a big role in the game for the Browns, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Hopkins: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Jacksonville. They received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 37-20 to the Jaguars. Despite 121 more yards than Jacksonville, Indianapolis couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Indianapolis' defeat dropped them down to 3-3.