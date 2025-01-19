The Dallas Cowboys coaching search to find Mike McCarthy's successor after the team parted ways with him after five seasons is heating up, and it will be wide-ranging.

Dallas completed an interview Friday with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the former Cowboys quarterback, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator will be "firmly in the mix" for the job, per NFL Media.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who reportedly pitched McCarthy on hiring former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten as an assistant/"heir apparent" before talks broke down, is reportedly continuing to pitch Witten as an assistant to other Dallas candidates, according to NFL Media.

There also isn't an expectation for there to be a scheduled interview between the Cowboys and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, a former Cowboys Super Bowl champion a player, according to NFL Media, despite the two sides talking on the phone. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will be the team's last scheduled interview Monday after Dallas also spoke with ex-New York Jets head coach and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this past week, per NFL Media.

However, as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's and quarterback Dak Prescott's contract negotiations last season revealed, Jones is comfortable with the Cowboys' search lasting longer than others to wait to talk to other candidates, such as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who formerly worked as the Arizona Cardinals head coach.