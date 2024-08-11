Cowboys vs. Rams score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch Trey Lance in NFL preseason game

Lance will get the start for Dallas

The final game of the preseason's opening week will pit "America's Team" against Hollywood's team. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday after practicing together last week. 

All eyes in Dallas will likely be on Trey Lance, the 49ers' former first-round pick who is entering his second season with the Cowboys. With CeeDee Lamb out, Lance will surely look early and often to Jalen Tolbert, who is hoping to reinforce his status as the Cowboys' No. 3 wideout alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. 

While mostly known for their offense, the Rams have three young defenders to keep an eye on today, led by first-round pick Jared Verse and fellow rookies  Braden Fiske, Kamren Kitchens and Tyler Davis. Davis, a sixth-round pick, will try to help vill the void left by Aaron Donald's offseason retirement. 

Here's how to follow the action in real time. Be sure to follow our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

How to watch  

  • When: Sunday, Aug. 11 | 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, CA
  • TV: NFL Network | Live stream: NFL+, fubo
  • Follow: CBS Sports App  
Welcome to our preseason coverage of Cowboys-Rams. This is the final Week 1 preseason game, and it should be a good one between two teams that went to the playoffs last year. Several starters will be out, but there are several rookies to keep an eye on today. We've also got former first-round pick Trey Lance starting for the Cowboys. 

Be sure to keep it locked here for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 11, 2024, 8:29 PM
Aug. 11, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT

