The New Orleans Saints are without Derek Carr for a second straight game Thursday night. They may not have to wait too much longer for their starting quarterback to return to the field, however, with NFL Media reporting there's a chance the signal-caller will resume practice in time to suit up for Week 8.

Carr initially suffered an oblique injury late in the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- a game he did not finish. Some estimated he could be sidelined for close to a month, forcing rookie fill-in Spencer Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, to make an extended appearance as the starter.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 70.3 YDs 989 TD 8 INT 4 YD/Att 7.73 View Profile

Technically listed as doubtful before being ruled inactive for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos, Carr would face additional hurdles to a game-day return even if he practices next week, per Ian Rapoport: "A lot ... has to happen for him to be out there," including testing the injury in live drills.

Fortunately, he'd have extra time to prepare for a potential Week 8 return, as the Saints will have 10 days between Thursday night's contest with Denver and Oct. 27's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carr went 2-3, with eight touchdowns to four interceptions, before going down this season.