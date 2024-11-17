Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was recently listed with a wrist injury on the team's injury report for the first time, something he said he's been playing through all season. Hill was questionable heading into Week 10's "Monday Night Football" matchup after missing practice Friday and Saturday and managed to play in the prime-time game.

Hill, according to NFL Media, stayed in Los Angeles following that win over the Rams to visit a specialist regarding that wrist injury. Playing through the injury is something Hill plans to continue to do. While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Hill said surgery was mentioned, but it's not a route he plans on taking, at least not right now.

"Surgery was brought up, and it was talked about, whenever I talked to a few of the doctors. But it's my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field," he said.

The 30-year-old suggested that he could make the injury worse by playing and says no matter what, he wants to help his team win.

"I've been talking to a lot of people about this particular injury. At the end of the day I just gotta suck it up, and just deal with the pain," Hill said. "It's gonna get worse the more I play, but I gotta get it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in, no matter what, no matter how I feel. Even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there, because I love the game of football."

ESPN's Lisa Salters relayed what Hill said about the injury prior to Miami's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, with Hill saying his arrest ahead of Week 1 made the injury worse.

"He said it first started in training camp, but then he said it got re-aggravated when he was arrested right before the opening game of the season. He was taken to the ground by police ... and he said that's where the further damage was done," Salters said. "He said, 'That arrest messed me up,' and he said, 'I'm gonna not let it stop me.'"

After the Dolphins' 23-15 victory over the Rams, Hill said the injury originally occurred in the second preseason game and he "re-aggravated it trying to block my tail off during the course of the year," not mentioning the arrest.

So far this season, Hill has 37 receptions for 462 yards and two touchdowns.