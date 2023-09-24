Dolphins vs. Broncos Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Dolphins will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Broncos at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Dolphins will be strutting in after a victory while the Broncos will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins earned a 24-17 victory over the Patriots.

The Dolphins can attribute much of their success to RB Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. WR Jaylen Waddle loomed large in the win by picking up 86 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Denver pushed their score all the way to 33 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Commanders by a score of 35-33. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by QB Russell Wilson, who threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson wound up with a passer rating of 107.3. WR Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, picking up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos' defensive line made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was LB Jonathon Cooper and his two sacks.

Looking ahead, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread.

Miami ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $725.60. On the other hand, the Broncos were 2-7 as the underdog last season.