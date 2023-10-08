Dolphins vs. Giants Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Giants fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

New York gave up the first points and the most points on Monday evening. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 24-3 to the Seahawks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Giants were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Seahawks advanced 5.5.

Miami lost a heartbreaker to Buffalo when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Dolphins took a serious blow against the Bills, falling 48-20. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami in their matchups with Buffalo: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins got a solid performance out of De'Von Achane, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Achane was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 55 yards.

The Giants' have not been sharp recently in general, as they've lost three of their last four contests. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1 the Seahawks (the Giants' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 68.8% over those games). The Dolphins' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 3-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Giants' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-4 record against the spread vs the Dolphins over their last four matchups.