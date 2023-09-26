Eagles at Buccaneers score, takeaways: D'Andre Swift has another big night as Philadelphia goes to 3-0

The Eagles outgained the Buccaneers 472-174. Just a dominant effort on both sides of the ball, even with the two turnovers and 1-of-5 performance in the red zone. There are things to clean up, but they're good.
D'Andre Swift had another huge night for the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for more than 100 yards for the second consecutive game in a dominant 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James on Stadium Monday night.
Swift rushed for 130 yards in the victory, setting the pace for an Eagles rushing attack that put up more than 201 yards for the second consecutive week. Neither Swift nor Kenny Gainwell racked up a rushing touchdown for the Eagles, but Jalen Hurts recorded a rushing score to put the Eagles up, 20-3, on the first drive coming out of halftime.
Hurts has 29 rushing touchdowns in his career, the most in NFL history through a player's first 50 career games (and Hurts has only played 48 career games). He finished 22 of 36 for 273 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (70.7 rating), finding A.J. Brown eight times for 127 yards.
Baker Mayfield struggled against the Eagles pressure throughout the night, even though he was only sacked two times and hit five times. The Eagles took away the run game for the Buccaneers, holding Tampa Bay to 41 yards on the ground. Nicholas Morrow had a safety in the third quarter for the Eagles, capping a dominant night for the run defense.
Mayfield finished 15 of 25 for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter when the game essentially was out of reach. Mike Evans scored the only touchdown for the Buccaneers.
Philadelphia outgained Tampa Bay, 472-174, in the win, holding the Buccaneers to 4.0 yards per play.
The Eagles move to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, the first time the franchise has accomplished that since 1992-1993.
Why the Eagles won
They ran the ball and stuffed the run, which are always recipes for building and controlling a lead. Jalen Hurts was once again spotty on downfield targets, tossing two picks, but it didn't really matter. While he helped offset it with a perfect touchdown loft to Olamide Zaccheaus, he got even more help from D'Andre Swift, who routinely exploded through clear rushing lanes to eclipse 130 yards. The defense was the real star, however, limiting Tampa to three points and fewer than 100 total yards until late in the contest. Jalen Carter wreaked more havoc up front, Reed Blankenship read Mayfield on an easy pick, and the entire front seven forced a safety to seal the deal.
Why the Buccaneers lost
The offense finally found a challenge it couldn't meet. Baker Mayfield hung in there once again, but this time, he couldn't develop his Mike Evans connection until it was too late, faced with steady push from Philly's defensive interior and getting zero help from a bottled-up ground game led by Rachaad White. Evans dropped a few catchable balls early, which didn't help, but all in all, Todd Bowles' squad just had no answers for jump-starting the offense. The "D" was OK on the back end, picking off Hurts twice and nearly coming down with at least one other turnover, but Bowles' unit was also a sieve against the run, allowing wide-open holes through which Swift stole the show.
Turning point
Down 10-3 after the Eagles' 84-yard scoring drive that ended with Hurts' pass to Zaccheaus, the Bucs had a chance to respond and even things up. Instead, with rain pouring at Raymond James Stadium, Mayfield fired a short pass in the direction of Chris Godwin, failing to register that Blankenship had swooped in front. The easy interception didn't result in immediate Eagles points, as the teams traded additional giveaways right afterward. But it ensured Philly could keep the lead for good.
Play of the game
Hurts didn't have a fantastic night going up against the Bucs' secondary, but he was MVP-level good on the TD pass to Zaccheaus, in which he kept his eyes downfield in a nearly spotless pocket to unload the ball with perfect touch:
What's next
The Eagles (3-0) will return home for an NFC East showdown with the Commanders (2-1), who fell to the Bills on Sunday. The Buccaneers (2-1), meanwhile, will hit the road for a matchup with the Saints (2-1), who were edged by the Packers in Week 3.
If this 25-11 score holds, we have a Scorigami alert! Never had this final score in a game in NFL history.
The Eagles just don't want to give up a rushing TD.
Mike Evans gets the TD midway through the fourth quarter. First TD of the night for TB. Evans has 5 catches for 60 yards and a TD. Buccaneers get the conversion and its 25-11 with 9:22 left.
The Eagles red zone offense isn't too great tonight. 1-of-4 with two A.J. Brown drops mixed in.
Up 25-3 after that 10-play, 55-yard drive.
A.J. Brown is getting looked at by trainers after that catch. He has 100 yards receiving as the third quarter comes to a close. The Eagles are cruising right now -- up 22-3.
A.J. Brown isn't getting force fed tonight, but he does have 6 catches for 87 yards. He's getting open outside the numbers a lot.
Nicholas Morrow gets the safety! Any team could have signed Morrow after the Eagles cut him three weeks ago. Remember that.
This run defense has been incredible through three weeks.
INT or not, the Eagles have to stop forcing these deep balls when they are not there. This team wants to win through the air, but they are winning on the ground. Use it.
Back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for D'Andre Swift.
He earned RB1 last week. He sealed it now.
13 carries, 119 yards (9.2 YPC). Buccaneers 2nd-ranked run defense has no answer for him.
Jamel Dean questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Jalen Carter forced Baker Mayfield to step up in the pocket and heave it.
Nolan Smith took away the outside edge to and planted Mayfield on the heave.
The Eagles rookies are showing up tonight. Mayfield is certainly feeling that Smith hit.
Jalen Hurts makes history
Jalen Hurts scores on a 4th-and-goal from the tush push -- which is still a football play the Eagles do very, very well.
Hurts has the most rush TD by any QB in NFL history after his first 50 games.
He has 29 career rush TD in 48 career games.
The Eagles should go to tush push again here. 4th and inches at the goal line.