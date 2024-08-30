The National Football League will head to South America for the first time with the 2024 NFL in Brazil game on Friday, September 6. The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles, as South America will become the fifth continent to host a preseason or regular season game. Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, both of the 2020 draft class, will meet for the first time as Eagles vs. Packers is one of just four games on the Week 1 NFL schedule pitting playoff teams from a season ago.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -147, Green Bay +124

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

It's hard to ignore the late-season collapse by Philadelphia last year, but you also can't dismiss its overall body of work. The Eagles ranked in the top eight in points scored and yards gained, with that side of the ball only getting stronger with the additions of running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Jahan Dotson. The unstoppable "Tush Push" hasn't gone anywhere, and the Eagles upgraded their offensive coordinator by nabbing Kellen Moore, who led Dallas to the No. 1 total offense in two of his four years with the team.

Love emerged over the second half of last year, but he's still inexperienced and also has a losing record (5-7) away from Lambeau Field. The Packers also had the league's fifth-worst run defense last year, which isn't a strong sign against a team that is as run-heavy as the Eagles. Add in that the Packers don't generate turnovers -- they had the second-fewest defensive interceptions in 2023 -- and the Eagles could move the ball up and down the field in Brazil.

Why the Packers can cover

The Eagles might've had the better regular season record at 11-6 last year, but if there's any momentum carryover from last year, it belongs to the Packers. Despite its 9-8 regular-season mark, Green Bay finished the year hot, winning six of its final eight regular season games. Green Bay then stunned the Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild-Card Round before falling 24-21 to the 49ers in the divisional round.

Philly gave up 30.6 points per game in its final seven contests last year, the second-worst mark in the NFL during that stretch. The Packers, meanwhile, were the youngest team to win a playoff game since 1970 last year, and they bring a majority of that roster back, plus the addition of veteran running back Josh Jacobs, giving them a great chance to win or at least cover as slight underdogs.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations.

So who wins Packers vs. Eagles in the NFL in Brazil Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations?