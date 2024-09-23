Falcons vs. Chiefs takeaways: Rashee Rice, blitz-heavy defense help Kansas City hold off Kirk Cousins late

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed last-minute victories in Week 2. A week later, going head to head at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the two squads went to the wire once more, but this time, only the Chiefs came out on top. Kirk Cousins and Co. struck first in the prime-time affair, and the Falcons threatened to swipe a lead with another two-minute push, but Patrick Mahomes leaned on an explosive Rashee Rice, plus a blitz-heavy Steve Spagnuolo defense, to prevail with a 22-17 victory for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Rice briefly exited Sunday night's contest with an apparent injury but finished the game with 12 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, leading a diversified K.C. attack that also featured 15 carries for rookie running back Carson Steele, who led the backfield in place of the injured Isiah Pacheco. Both Drake London and Darnell Mooney secured at least six catches for Atlanta, which struggled to convert on key downs during a final offensive series despite several chain-moving penalties in their favor.

The Chiefs retain their place atop the AFC with the win, improving to 3-0 on the year, while the Falcons failed to move into a three-way tie atop the NFC South, dropping to 1-2 alongside the Carolina Panthers.

Here are some top takeaways from Sunday's matchup:

Play of the game

Give it to the entire Chiefs defense, which worked together to force Cousins into a pick just before halftime. Tershawn Wharton applied the initial heat up the gut of the pocket, then Chamarri Conner snagged the easy interception before smartly handing it off to teammate Jaylen Watson for a longer return.

Rashee Rice is a legit No. 1

The Chiefs aren't necessarily firing on all cylinders with the ball in their hands; Mahomes threw his fourth pick in three games early against Atlanta, Steele was just serviceable as the lead ball-carrier in place of Pacheco, and star tight end Travis Kelce remained relatively quiet. One thing's for sure, though: Mahomes has himself a bona fide No. 1 out wide in Rice, who was even better than his gaudy numbers (12-111-1) suggest. After Sunday's big outing, the second-year pass catcher now leads all NFL wideouts in yards after catch and missed tackles forced.

Kirk Cousins needs more support

It's kind of a weird thing to say, considering the veteran had basically a flawless setup in his Week 2 comeback against the Eagles, enjoying both steady ground support and a clutch finish from his wideouts. But that's also the reality with a 36-year-old pocket passer: If the pocket isn't clean, you're in trouble. On Sunday night, it mostly wasn't, especially as the game wore on. Cousins, for his part, kept the ball on target, feeding London and Mooney at some critical spots. Late-game blocking and play-calling, particularly on the final drive, didn't help.

Raheem Morris' squad isn't done yet

A 1-2 record isn't pretty, especially in the NFC South, where you'd at least expect the Falcons to be on par with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's remember this was the third game of the Cousins/Morris era. Against the reigning champions, right after an upset of a potential contender in the Eagles. The Falcons have legitimately been in every game, and Morris' defense -- the rangy secondary, in particular -- almost did enough to swipe one. In other words, don't count this group out of a scrappy run just yet.

What's next

The Chiefs (3-0) will hit the road to meet the rival Chargers (2-1), who lost Justin Herbert and several other key starters to injury on Sunday. The Falcons (1-2) will stay at home to play host to the rival Saints (2-1), who were outmuscled by the Eagles in a defensive back-and-forth on Sunday.