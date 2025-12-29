At halftime of "Monday Night Football," the Atlanta Falcons surprisingly lead the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 21-0.

Atlanta's dominant first half was powered by two things: Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' defensive backfield. Robinson caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score, while Falcons safeties Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts each had interceptions -- with Bates returning his pick for a touchdown.

Robinson had 13 first-half touches for 138 total yards and two scores, with his touchdowns being a four-yard catch early on and then a 93-yard run that followed immediately after Watts' interception.

The Rams struggled to get much going offensively, and when they did, they shot themselves in the foot. Their deepest drive into Falcons territory resulted in a turnover on downs. The other times they got the ball across the 50-yard line, they were undermined by an illegal formation penalty that negated a big Puka Nacua catch, and then by Matthew Stafford's second interception of the game.

Will the Falcons pull off the upset, or will the Rams stage a comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

