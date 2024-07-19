This week, San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk took his pursuit of a lucrative long-term extension to another level by demanding a trade. While reports indicate that the 49ers do not plan on parting ways with their All-Pro pass-catcher, they have been unable to reach an agreement with Aiyuk's camp as the asking price for wide receivers continues to rise this offseason.

The 49ers have received trade calls on Aiyuk, and according to a new report, the team even allowed Aiyuk's agent to do some research on the market. During a Friday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Pro Football Talk reported that before the 2024 NFL Draft, Aiyuk's agent was given permission to see if other teams would pay the star wideout what he was after -- which at the time was $28 million per year. According to Mike Florio, there were five different teams that were willing to pay that price. However, those teams wouldn't meet the 49ers' expectations in terms of trade compensation.

Teams being unable to meet San Francisco's asking price prior to the 2024 draft was something reported on before, as the San Francisco Chronicle claimed the 49ers wanted a first-round pick for Aiyuk. One NFL executive reportedly claimed at the time "they want too much."

If the 49ers didn't want to pay Aiyuk $28 million per year in April, a dramatic shift is required in their game plan. Three wide receivers received extensions that include at least $30 million per year this offseason, headlined by Justin Jefferson's record-breaking $140 million extension that includes $35 million per year.

In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns as the 49ers made Super Bowl LVIII. Aiyuk's 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, and his seven 100-yard outings were the most for a 49er in a single season since Jerry Rice in 1995. Aiyuk proved he's one of the best wide receivers in the league, and the 49ers hurt themselves by not reaching an agreement as soon as possible.