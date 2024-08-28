Frank Gore Jr. said he would "prove people wrong" after he wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He certainly did so Saturday, recording his first 100-yard game in the NFL during the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

That performance surely contributed to the Bills signing Gore to the team's practice squad Wednesday, per NFL Media, a day after Buffalo trimmed its roster down to 53 players in preparation for the start of the regular season.

With his father -- future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore -- in attendance, Gore rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries against Carolina. His big day included a five-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The score included Gore breaking several tackles before he found pay dirt.

Earlier in the game, Gore ripped off a 17-yard run that helped set up the Bills' first touchdown of the day. The run was an impressive display of Gore's vision and ability to get to the outside.

Gore had 21 yards on seven carries in Buffalo's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. In Pittsburgh a week later, Gore had eight carries for 41 yards that included a 19-yard run and five straight carries on Buffalo's final scoring drive.

While Gore's goal was probably set on making the Bills' 53-man roster, a spot on the practice squad is more than a consolation prize. It's a reflection of the work he did since coming to Buffalo. It's also a continued opportunity for the young running back as looks to continue to prove his doubters wrong.