Giants vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for NFL game in Germany

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have one half of their international matchup in the books. As these clubs went into the locker room at halftime inside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, the Panthers held the 10-0 lead.

Both offenses were a bit sluggish with opening drive punts, but the Panthers found the end zone first thanks to an eight-play, 90-yard touchdown drive sparked by a couple of chunk runs by Chuba Hubbard. Starting in his third consecutive game since returning from being bench, Bryce Young has continued to be efficient, completing 10 of his 16 throws for 94 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the same can't be said for the other side with Daniel Jones and the Giants. New York has continued to struggle converting on third down and Jones has endured several poor throws. That includes a back-breaking interception just outside the red zone before the halftime to keep them scoreless.

As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup from Germany. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.