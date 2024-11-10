Giants vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for NFL game in Germany

Two 2-7 teams head to Germany for an international game

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have one half of their international matchup in the books. As these clubs went into the locker room at halftime inside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, the Panthers held the 10-0 lead. 

Both offenses were a bit sluggish with opening drive punts, but the Panthers found the end zone first thanks to an eight-play, 90-yard touchdown drive sparked by a couple of chunk runs by Chuba Hubbard. Starting in his third consecutive game since returning from being bench, Bryce Young has continued to be efficient, completing 10 of his 16 throws for 94 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the same can't be said for the other side with Daniel Jones and the Giants. New York has continued to struggle converting on third down and Jones has endured several poor throws. That includes a back-breaking interception just outside the red zone before the halftime to keep them scoreless. 

As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup from Germany. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Unbelievable throw by Bryce Young to Xavier Legette on third down to keep possession and continue burning clock. 

 
Panthers pick off Daniel Jones

The Giants couldn't capitalize on the forced fumble as Josey Jewell pulled off a remarkable interception of Daniel Jones where he ripped the ball free on a throw bobbled by Tyrone Tracy. 

 
Daniel Jones rushes for TD

The New York Giants are still hanging around. Daniel Jones cut the Carolina lead down to a field goal after the Giants quarterback rushed for a goal-line touchdown, capping off a 96-yard drive for New York. Jones' legs were a catalyst on the drive. 

 
Malik Nabers is back on the field for the Giants. 

 
Per the NFL Network broadcast, Giants WR Malik Nabers is in the blue medical tent being evaluated for a concussion. 

 
Malik Nabers appears to have injured himself on a 19-yard reception from Daniel Jones. The first-round rookie was able to walk off under his own power. 

 
Hubbard's TD extends Carolina's lead

The Carolina Panthers are back up by double digits after Chuba Hubbard barreled across the goal line for a touchdown with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter. This caps off a 10-play, 80-yard drive for Carolina. Impressive answer after the Giants had cut the lead on the prior drive. 

 
Bryce Young rips off 24-yard gain

Feeling pressure, Young was able to escape the pocket and ended up rolling 24 yards down the field to put Carolina deep in New York territory. 

 
Burns is back on the field. 

 
Burns is on the sideline but does still seem to be hobbled. Worth monitoring throughout this second half. 

 
Giants pass rusher Brian Burns is being looked at by the medical staff on the field after that big gain by Chuba Hubbard. 

 
Tyrone Tracy rips off 32-yard touchdown

Talk about a statement! On the opening drive of the second half, Tyrone Tracy cuts into the Panthers lead with a 32-yard touchdown run. It's a 10-7 game in Germany. 

 
Daniel Jones is trotting out at quarterback for the Giants to begin the second half. 

 
Panthers pick off Daniel Jones

Just outside the red zone, the Giants had a scoring opportunity erased after Daniel Jones had his pass tipped and picked just before halftime. 

 
FWIW: Drew Lock is the backup behind Daniel Jones for the Giants. 

 
Here's a better look at the failed flea-flicker. Jones had not one but TWO receivers wide open. This is the type of miscue that finds a player benched. 

 
Miles Sanders injury update

The Panthers say that running back Miles Sanders is doubtful to return due to a foot/ankle injury. He was carted off the field earlier in the half. 

 
Pinned
The Giants are getting way too cute there. You're facing a third-and-1 situation and have been running the ball well. Instead of simply handing it off, they try to run a flea-flicker, and Jones can't get the throw off. Turns into an 8-yard sack. Brutal. 

 
Frustrations clearly boiling over with the Giants. Right after receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette hauled in the fair catch, he inexplicably shoved a Panthers defender. 

 
The cart is coming out of Sanders, who could not put any weight on his left leg. He's the backup to Chuba Hubbard, who is likely to get a lot more work for the rest of this game. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who was activated this week, is inactive and expected to make his debut following Carolina's bye.

 
After taking a first-round handoff for a yard up the left side, Panthers running back Miles Sanders is down on the ground and in noticeable pain. 

 
Nothing is going right for the Giants. Graham Gano's 43-yard attempt goes wide right. Still a 10-0 lead for Carolina. 

 
Shawn Hochuli announces penalty in German

Shawn Hochuli is flexing his multi-lingual abilities as the official announced a false start penalty in German. As you might expect, the local crowd went wild. 

 
Chuba Hubbard is up to 80 yards rushing on just seven carries today. 

 
Panthers take early lead vs. Giants

After both offenses punted on their opening possessions, the Panthers have jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to a scoring drive that ended with Bryce Young finding tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the end zone. Chuba Hubbard was the catalyst on the drive, ripping off two chunk plays to flip the field. 

 
Here's a look at the miss from Jones to Nabers. You HAVE to make that throw in a clean pocket. 

 
Woof. Daniel Jones had Malik Nabers for what would've been an easy first-down conversion, but he just airmails it over his head. New York takes the delay of game penalty on fourth down to set up a punt. 

