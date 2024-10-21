Jets vs. Steelers score: Russell Wilson shines as Pittsburgh pummels New York on 'Sunday Night Football'

Wilson scored three touchdowns in his Steelers debut

A game that began as a back-and-forth battle turned into a decisive win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who scored 31 unanswered points en route to a 37-15 win over the visiting New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football." 

On a night where they honored their first Super Bowl team, the Steelers looked like a championship-caliber squad. A big reason why was the play of Russell Wilson, who scored three touchdowns in his Pittsburgh debut. Conversely, the Jets continued to underwhelm in what has been a disappointing season for Aaron Rodgers and Co. 

The Jets started strong and took a 15-6 on the strength of Rodgers and running back Breece Hall. But an interception of Rodgers by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. late in the first half shifted the game's momentum. The pick set up the first of five unanswered scores by the Steelers that included two touchdown passes and a touchdown run from Wilson, who threw for 264 yards on 16 of 29 passing. Not surprisingly, Wilson's favorite target was George Pickens, who pulled down five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. 

While Wilson's debut was a success, the same couldn't be said for Davante Adams, who caught just 3 of 9 targets for 30 yards in his Jets debut and did not record a catch in the second half. Adams' struggles was a reflection of the kind of night it was for Rodgers, who threw two picks that the Steelers turned into 14 points. 

We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday night's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to relive the action in real time. 

Steelers win 37-15

Pittsburgh is, amazingly, going to improve to 5-2 with this win. The Steelers finish up their primetime series with the New York teams next week, when they play the Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Jets, meanwhile, are now 2-5, and 0-2 since firing Robert Saleh. They play the division rival Patriots next week in a game they absolutely cannot afford to lose.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 3:35 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
That might do it

The Jets again drove into Steelers territory, and they again came away with zero points. This time they turned the ball over on downs, with Keeanu Benton playing a major role in stopping them. He blew up a screen pass and then knocked Rodgers' fourth-down pass out of the air before it ever had a chance to reach its intended target. Pittsburgh is up 15 points with just south of 8 minutes left.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 3:13 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 11:13 pm EDT
 
Steelers stretch the lead

After the Najee run, the Steelers got themselves down to the goal line. And from there, Wilson looked to his right and found a wide-open Van Jefferson in the front of the end zone and hit him for the score. Pittsburgh is now up two touchdowns, with Jefferson scoring the TD in front of his father, former NFL wideout Shawn Jefferson, who is the Jets' wide receiver coach.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 3:03 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Najee leaves a defender in the dust

What an open-field move by Najee Harris to rip off a 34-yard gain and get the Steelers that much closer to making this a two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:58 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:58 pm EDT
 
Jets settle for three... and get blocked

After Pittsburgh extended its lead to 8 points, the Jets drove back down the field and got into scoring position. But once they got inside the red zone, things stalled out as Rodgers misfired on passes intended for Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Mike Williams. The Jets thought they were getting a field goal to cut into the lead, but for the second time tonight, Pittsburgh blocked a kick. (And this time, it counted.)

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:49 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:49 pm EDT
 
Newman has been declared out with a neck injury but has movement in his limbs, per the broadcast.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:43 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman was placed on a spine board and carted off the field following the Bishop interception return. He has been filling in for Alijah Vera-Tucker, who left with an injury earlier in the game. The NBC broadcast reported that Newman had not yet moved at the time he was placed on the board. He will be taken to a nearby trauma center for further evaluation and care.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Beanie Baby

Beanie Bishop's second pick of the night was not Aaron Rodgers' fault. The throw hit Garrett Wilson right in the shoulder pad. Alas, it bounced up in the air and Bishop came down with it, then took it all the way down to the goal line to set the Steelers up with as good of field position as you can possibly have. What a night for the undrafted rookie. 

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:26 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Steelers settle again

After another drive deep into Jets territory, the Steelers once again ended up settling for a field goal. Wilson connected with Pickens on the ridiculous grab below, then had his best throw of the night on a similar lofted toss to Pat Freiermuth. But both of his goal-to-go passes fell short and Pittsburgh kicked to take a 1-point lead, 16-15.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:21 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:21 pm EDT
 
GEORGE PICKENS AGAIN

Pickens is absolutely out of his mind tonight, folks. Just... look at this:

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:17 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:17 pm EDT
 
Rodgers-to-Adams connection offline

Davante Adams only has 3 catches for 30 yards on his 6 targets so far tonight. Rodgers had him wide open on a short crosser on third-and-2 on the opening drive of the second half, but he got hit as he was throwing and the ball fell incomplete. For some reason, the Jets then decided to punt on fourth-and-2 from the 49-yard line. After a return, Pittsburgh already has it back at the 21.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 2:11 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Pickens goes up top again

You saw the contested-catch skills from Pickens earlier in the game. Here they are again. This time, he goes up and snags it over the top of Brandon Echols in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown, bringing the Steelers back within one score.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:50 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:50 pm EDT
 
Rodgers gets picked

Aaron Rodgers tried to force a pass into a crowd of Steelers defenders, and he paid the price. There was a little bit of a window for him to hit Garrett Wilson in between all of those guys, and usually that type of throw gets completed despite being thrown into a crowd -- but Beanie Bishop closed that window with a spectacular one-handed catch while spinning around. Sheesh. 

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:47 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Freiermuth goes rumbling, bumbling, stumbling

Russell Wilson did a terrific job getting rid of this ball and getting it into Pat Freiermuth's hands. He came under quick pressure off the play-action fake and just slung it out there like he was turning a double play. And then Freiermuth went to work, breaking a bunch of tackles and dragging defenders for a ride to pick up 30 yards. Really nice play on both ends.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:34 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:34 pm EDT
 
Rodgers + Conklin = TD

The Jets nearly scored on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, with Hall getting stopped inches short of the goal line. Interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich wanted to challenge the play... but he dropped the red flag while trying to throw it onto the field. (Seriously. That happened.) Before he could pick it back up, the Jets snapped the ball and Rodgers found tight end Tyler Conklin for six. After a penalty negated a blocked extra point, the Jets went for two and converted. What a wild sequence.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:29 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Breece Hall does it again

Under heavy pressure, Rodgers found his checkdown just beyond the line of scrimmage. And then Breece went to work. He slalomed his way through the Pittsburgh secondary, breaking tackles left and right and zooming past defensive backs. He ripped off a 57-yard gain to set the Jets up on the goal line. He has 4 grabs for 92 yards already tonight, leading all players. (The NFL tweet says 56 yards but the official play-by-play says 57.)

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:24 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:24 pm EDT
 
Naturally, the Steelers almost immediately stalled out once they got to the red zone, and kicked another field goal. It's 7-6 Jets. This doesn't deserve its own headline because it's so predictable.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:19 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
 
GEORGE PICKENS

We got a classic Russell Wilson moon-ball deeeeeeep shot up the left sideline, and Pickens used his body to shield the defender away from the ball and reeled it in. That is Wilson's best skill, and it's Pickens' best skill, too. They combined to pick up 44 yards on this one. What a ridiculous grab.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 1:14 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Jets ahead 7-3 after 1st

The momentum shifted after Calvin Austin III's drop to end Pittsburgh's second drive and Larry Ogunjobi's penalty at the start of the Jets' ensuing drive. The Jets scored on that drive to take a 7-3 lead, and Pittsburgh's offense was booed after they went three-and-out on their next drive. 

Steelers have the ball to open the second quarter. They picked up just two first downs and were 0 of 3 on third down. Fortunately for the Steelers, Rodgers has a been a little off the mark early on, or the deficit could be larger. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 21, 2024, 1:02 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 9:02 pm EDT
 
Back-to-back three-and-outs

The Steelers drove down for a field goal on their opening possession, but they have now gone three-and-out on each of their last two trips. Russell Wilson is now 2 of 6 for 19 yards and other than one Najee Harris run on the first drive, the Steelers have gotten nothing going on the ground, either.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:56 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Breece Hall houses it

The Jets' first drive went nowhere. Their second drive visited the end zone. Rodgers connected with five different receivers, going 6 of 6 for 58 yards. Breece Hall was on the receiving end of 2 of those passes, but he scored on the ground with a 13-yard scamper to give New York the lead late in the first quarter.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:50 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
 
Down goes Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers fired his first pass of the night to Davante Adams, but it fell incomplete. On third down, he tried to buy some time against the Steelers pass rush, but was enveloped by Larry Ogunjobi before he had a chance to get off a throw. Three-and-out for New York.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Russell Wilson's first drive nets a field goal

The Steelers moved quickly down the field on their opening drive, with Najee Harris breaking a nice run and Darnell Washington catching a pass in the flat and gaining some YAC. But things stalled out just inside the Jets' 30-yard line and Pittsburgh settled for a Chris Boswell kick to take a 3-0 lead.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Steelers inactives

Pittsburgh is without Nick Herbig opposite T.J. Watt, and also without Zach Frazier in the middle of the offensive line. Those could be important absences against a Jets offensive line that has struggled, and against Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defensive line, respectively.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 11:45 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 7:45 pm EDT
 
Jets inactives

No surprises here but two important absences for New York in D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II. The Steelers haven't had much of a passing game this year but have a better chance to get going against a team missing two of its starting corners.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT

