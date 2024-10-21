Jets vs. Steelers score: Russell Wilson shines as Pittsburgh pummels New York on 'Sunday Night Football'

A game that began as a back-and-forth battle turned into a decisive win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who scored 31 unanswered points en route to a 37-15 win over the visiting New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football."

On a night where they honored their first Super Bowl team, the Steelers looked like a championship-caliber squad. A big reason why was the play of Russell Wilson, who scored three touchdowns in his Pittsburgh debut. Conversely, the Jets continued to underwhelm in what has been a disappointing season for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

The Jets started strong and took a 15-6 on the strength of Rodgers and running back Breece Hall. But an interception of Rodgers by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. late in the first half shifted the game's momentum. The pick set up the first of five unanswered scores by the Steelers that included two touchdown passes and a touchdown run from Wilson, who threw for 264 yards on 16 of 29 passing. Not surprisingly, Wilson's favorite target was George Pickens, who pulled down five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

While Wilson's debut was a success, the same couldn't be said for Davante Adams, who caught just 3 of 9 targets for 30 yards in his Jets debut and did not record a catch in the second half. Adams' struggles was a reflection of the kind of night it was for Rodgers, who threw two picks that the Steelers turned into 14 points.

