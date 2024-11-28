Lions vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for Thanksgiving game

The Bears ran their first play in the red zone in the final minute of the third quarter. The Lions lead 23-7 heading into the 4th.
15 minutes away from their first 11-1 start in franchise history.
The Detroit Lions look more than prepared to snap their seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving and get the feast started early. While the Lions have three field goals in the first half, they have scored on all four first-half possessions to take a commanding 16-0 lead over the Chicago Bears at halftime.
Sam LaPorta has the lone touchdown for the Lions, a 3-yard pass from Jared Goff on the first play in the second quarter that put Detroit up 10-0. The Lions went into the red zone on their first three possessions, only to come up with two field goals inside the 5-yard line. Jake Bates has field goals of 30, 36, and 48 yards.
The Lions have outgained the Bears 253-15 at one point in the first half, as the Bears went three-and-out on their first three possessions. During that stretch, the Lions outgained the Bears in plays 42-9. The Bears didn't get a first down until 55 seconds left in the first half, the first play after Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled inside the 10-yard line when the Lions were looking to go up 23-0. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stephenson forced the fumble.
Can the Bears make this a game in the second half? Or will the lions add to their huge lead? Stay pinned to the live blog below as you enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities watching the Bears and Lions on CBS!
The Bears ran their first play in the red zone in the final minute of the third quarter. The Lions lead 23-7 heading into the 4th.
15 minutes away from their first 11-1 start in franchise history.
The Lions decide to fake the run and use playaction -- which they use more than any team in the league. Goff to LaPorta for his second TD of the day. The Lions score a TD in the red zone this time, matching Chicago's score.
Lions 23, Bears 7
Jameson Williams HURDLES Kevin Byard for the first down! The Lions are back in the red zone. 1-for-3 in the red zone today.
Bad call there. That wasn't a horse collar tackle by Gordon on Gibbs. Bears should be off the field. Lions have the ball at the Bears 40.
Caleb Williams to the blue tent after that TD. Took a shot to the legs after not running out of bounds.
Caleb Williams doesn't run out of bounds, so he's a free runner there. No issue with the Lions going after his legs. Williams took a very hard shot there.
On the next play, Williams finds Keenan Allen for a 31-yard touchdown. All of a sudden the Bears have life. That's a 9-play, 74-yard drive.
Lions 16, Bears 7. We have a game
The Bears start the second half with 2 first downs -- so they have doubled the amount of first downs on their first possession in the first half.
Halftime in Detroit. Lions 16, Bears 0
This game is closer than it sounds. Lions have 279 total yards to the Bears 53. Bears got 2 first downs in the final minute of the half, their only first downs of the half. This is a blowout right now.
Jahmyr Gibbs gets inside the 10 on a screen pass, but then fumbles after Tyrique Stevenson forces the ball out. That's a game saver for the Bears as the Lions were about to score another touchdown. Bears have the ball at the 6 with 55 seconds left in the half.
The Lions lined up on 4th down and got the Bears to jump in the neutral zone. The Bears are just not at the Lions level. The Lions are killing time in the first half as the clock is running down. They'll at least have another FG at this rate.
The Bears were stopped on 3rd down, and they'll go for it on 4th down -- because why not? They have little hope at this point as the fourth down pass was incomplete. There should have been a flag on that 4th down throw -- at least it looked like it. Lions get ball i Bears territory.
A few throwaways by the Lions lead to a 48-yard FG by Jake Bakes. The Lions are outgaining the Bears 253-15 in yards and 42-9 in plays.
Lions 16, Bears 0
The Lions get stopped on 3rd down. Doesn't matter. David Montgomery gets the first down on 4th in 1. Lions driving in Bears territory.
Caleb Williams is almost picked off. Terrion Arnold almost with the INT. The Lions defense is all over the place against this anemic Bears offense.
The Bears have 14 total yards through 3 possessions. They will punt again.
An Amon-Ra St. Brown holding penalty pins the Lions back and Jared Goff takes a third down sack. The Bears have held the Lions to 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Lions have ran 34 plays to the Bears 6. They are outgaining Chicago 214-11. Jake Bates hits a 34-yard FG
Lions 13, Bears 0
Three possessions. Three trips in the red zone for the Lions. They're about to score again.
2nd-and-23 doesn't matter for the Lions. That pass to Tim Patrick went for 30 yards -- and Jared Goff was hit late so tack on another 15. This game is becoming a rout fast.
Another 3-and-out for the Bears. They have ran 6 plays for 11 yards. The Lions have 148 after their 2 possessions.
First play of the second quarter, Sam LaPorta catches a TD pass from Jared Goff on 1st-and-goal. The Lions continue to dominate this one as they are out to a 10-0 lead over the Bears.
Goff is 7-of-10 for 64 yards and a TD. Lions doing exactly what they want to the Bears early.
Jahmyr Gibbs has 5 carries for 52 yards on this drive and the Lions are in the red zone again. Only 3-0 after the first quarter, but Detroit is outgaining Chicago 145-5. This is a massacre early, even if the score after one doesn't show it.
Challenge denied for an incompletion. The right call.
The Bears are going to challenge this incomplete pass. Jameson Williams looked to have caught and fumbled it initially, but he never need to have full control of the pass upon coming down.
D.J. Moore paid the price for trying to make that catch, which almost resulted in a Kerby Joseph INT. The Lions safeties are go good, as the Bears will punt on their first possession.
Jared Goff's 3rd-and-9 pass in the red zone is incomplete to Tim Patrick. Montez Sweat almost got him. Jake Bates hits a 30-yard FG on a 15-play, 58-yard drive that took 7:54 off the clock to start the game.
Lions 3, Bears 0
Penei Sewell -- 2024 season
Sacks given up -- 0
Sacks taken -- 1
Sewell was gonna throw that pass. He took the sack, but what a bold call by Ben Johnson. Lions still driving as they had the ball for half the quarter.
Lions are 2-for-2 on third down and Jared Goff is 2-for-2. Both third down completions by Jameson Williams.
Easy to see why Lions won the toss and asked to receive. They want to put a pounding on the Bears early. Three straight carries to David Montgomery followed by a first down pass to Jameson Williams. Lions wanting to put the Bears down early.
Hey Lions fans. Get ready! THE NFL TODAY is coming to Detroit!
The Bears are also running out more 3+ WR sets (80.9% in last 2 games vs 69.1% prior) to get their star WR trio (DJ Moore, Keenan Allen & Rome Odunze) on the field together more often in Thomas Brown's offense. Something to consider when looking at this game today.
Caleb Williams is completing 70.5% of his passes and averaging 285.5 passing yards per game in the two games since the Bears fired Shane Waldron and replaced him with Thomas Brown. He's getting rid of the ball quicker, 2.67 seconds from snap to pass in 2 games with the new OC, the 5th-fastest in the NFL. He was the 8th-slowest before at 3.12 seconds.