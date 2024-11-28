Lions vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for Thanksgiving game

The Detroit Lions look more than prepared to snap their seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving and get the feast started early. While the Lions have three field goals in the first half, they have scored on all four first-half possessions to take a commanding 16-0 lead over the Chicago Bears at halftime.

Sam LaPorta has the lone touchdown for the Lions, a 3-yard pass from Jared Goff on the first play in the second quarter that put Detroit up 10-0. The Lions went into the red zone on their first three possessions, only to come up with two field goals inside the 5-yard line. Jake Bates has field goals of 30, 36, and 48 yards.

The Lions have outgained the Bears 253-15 at one point in the first half, as the Bears went three-and-out on their first three possessions. During that stretch, the Lions outgained the Bears in plays 42-9. The Bears didn't get a first down until 55 seconds left in the first half, the first play after Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled inside the 10-yard line when the Lions were looking to go up 23-0. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stephenson forced the fumble.

Can the Bears make this a game in the second half? Or will the lions add to their huge lead? Stay pinned to the live blog below as you enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities watching the Bears and Lions on CBS!