Just because a team is winning doesn't mean it's always on the same page. Such was the case of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix seen in a heated sideline exchange with head coach Sean Payton while his team led the rival Las Vegas Raiders late in the third quarter.

Payton appeared to speak first in the back-and-forth, with Nix becoming increasingly expressive as he fired back. Their remarks came immediately following a Broncos drive that nearly ended with a touchdown, but instead ended with a punt, giving Las Vegas and newly elevated quarterback Aidan O'Connell a chance to pull within one score ahead of the fourth and final quarter.

Nix, however, was seen laughing with teammates shortly afterward, and Payton proceeded to return to the headset as per usual. It's a sign that, while frustrated, the two sides may well have gotten in lockstep regarding whatever spawned the conversation in the first place. The scoreboard quickly suggested as much, too, with Nix and the Broncos proceeding to go up 34-10 on Las Vegas by the middle of the fourth.