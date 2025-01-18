Mike Tomlin will return as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite going one-and-done in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. That hasn't stopped at least two other NFL teams from exploring a trade for the former Super Bowl champion, according to ESPN, including the Chicago Bears.

The Bears recently called the Steelers and requested to speak with Tomlin, per ESPN, but were denied permission. At least one other team, meanwhile, recently explored the possibility of a trade for the longtime coach, before learning Tomlin's contract includes a no-trade clause.

The Steelers have no interest in entertaining any trade inquiries, per ESPN, and Tomlin himself echoed the stance at his end-of-season news conference, telling reporters that potential suitors should "save [their] time." He just agreed to a contract extension with Pittsburgh prior to the 2024 season; that deal runs through the 2027 campaign, and reportedly makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches.

The Bears are still in the midst of their search for a new coach, with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady among recent interviewees.

Tomlin, on the other hand, is already preparing for the 2025 offseason, when he'll attempt to reverse the Steelers' late-season fortunes. While he's one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history thanks to 18 straight non-losing seasons, his Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016.