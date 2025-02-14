The NFL offseason has arrived for all 32 of the league's teams after the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LIX.
Entering the offseason means coaching and front office changes abound across the NFL. Rather than scouring the scattershot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.
Head coaches
New Orleans Saints hire Kellen Moore
Two days after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans hired Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to succeed Dennis Allen as their next head coach. The Saints fired Dennis Allen in early November, after the team's seventh consecutive loss. New Orleans' 2024 squad became the first team in NFL history to lose seven games in a row after winning their first two by 20 or more points after being decimated by injuries. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi was acting as the interim head coach, and the team went 3-5 with Rizzi at the helm. The Saints, as usual, have a lot of work to do to get cap compliant this offseason, and it seems like they might finally be ready to enter rebuilding mode.
Interviewed
- Mike McCarthy, former Dallas Cowboys head coach
- Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator
- Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator
- Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach
- Mike Kafka Giants offensive coordinator
- Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS
Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer
On the eve of a contract set to expire, the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy decided to part ways. This snapped a five-season tenure for McCarthy in Dallas during which he went 49-34 during his 84 regular-season games. While the club reached heights of three-straight 12-5 seasons, postseason success alluded them, which is likely what Jerry Jones will be looking for in his next head coach. That's partially why he opted to retain a piece of McCarthy's coaching staff by promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be his next head coach. The Cowboys already have Dak Prescott in place at quarterback along with wideout CeeDee Lamb as the franchise's top skill-position player. Defensively, Dallas will look to retain star pass rusher Micah Parsons, so there are some intriguing building blocks for Schottenheimer to work with in 2025. The key will be keeping players healthy as numerous key Dallas
Here are the candidates the Cowboys interviewed/planned to interview:
- Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator
- Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator
- Robert Saleh, former New York Jets head coach - HIRED AS 49ERS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
- Leslie Frazier, Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach
Las Vegas Raiders hire Pete Carroll
After missing out on some of the top young up-and-coming candidates, the Raiders are turning the page ... to the past. They're hiring the 73-year-old Pete Carroll, who will become the oldest coach ever to coach an NFL game when he takes the field with Las Vegas in Week 1 as a 74-year-old. (He'll break the current record held by Romeo Crennel.)
Carroll is an old-school coach who will certainly help professionalize an organization in desperate need of stability, but it's fair to question whether his schemes and philosophy are a fit for the modern NFL. It will be very important to watch for his coordinator hires -- especially on offense, where he often needs to be dragged into the 21st century but even more often does not like it.
Interviewed
- Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator - HIRED BY BEARS
- Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator
- Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS
- Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach
- Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
- Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Liam Coen
Liam Coen is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Coen, who served as the Tampa Buccaneers' offensive coordinator this season, pulled himself out of contention for the Jaguars job on Wednesday to stay with the NFC South champions. But things changed after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke. Jones reported Thursday that Jacksonville circled back with a new offer to Coen after the dismissal of Baalke.
Below are the candidates the Jaguars interviewed before making the final call:
Interviewed
- Liam Coen, Buccaneers offensive coordinator
- Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator- HIRED BY BEARS
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS
- Patrick Graham, Raiders defensive coordinator
- Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach
- Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator
- Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator
- Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator
- Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
Chicago Bears hire Ben Johnson
After firing Matt Eberflus during the season, Chicago led one of the most wide-ranging coaching searches in the NFL. It ended Monday as the Bears landed arguably the top candidate on the market.
The Bears got their quarterback of the future when they selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Now, they have the man to steer the next few years of his career in Lions OC Ben Johnson. Johnson made a name for himself by putting his players in position to succeed, and the Bears desperately need for him to do exactly that with Williams, who had an up and down rookie year.
Here are the other candidates the Bears interviewed:
Completed
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
- Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator
- Drew Petzing, Cardinals offensive coordinator
- Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach - HIRED BY PATRIOTS
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator
- Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator
- Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach
- Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach
- Mike McCarthy, former Cowboys head coach
- Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator
- David Shaw, former Stanford head coach and current Broncos senior personnel executive
- Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator
- Eddie George, Tennessee State head coach
- Adam Stenavich, Packers offensive coordinator
- Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator
- Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
- Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
- Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders offensive coordinator
New England Patriots hire Mike Vrabel
The Pats won their final regular-season game, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in the process. Less than two hours after the game ended, they fired Jerod Mayo after just one season. He was Bill Belichick's hand-picked successor, and it's safe to say the experiment did not work out as planned.
As it turns out, the Patriots are turning to another one of their former linebackers to lead the team, as the franchise announced on Sunday that they had hired Mike Vrabel to be their 16th head coach.
Here are the candidates the Patriots interviewed:
Completed
- Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach and Patriots linebacker
- Pep Hamilton, longtime NFL assistant coach
- Byron Leftwich, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator-- HIRED BY BEARS
New York Jets hire Aaron Glenn
The Jets have compiled a huge list of candidates to replace fired head coach Robert Saleh. After many interviews and meetings, New York has found its next leader in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.
Below are all the candidates the Jets interviewed/planned to interview:
Interviewed
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator
- Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator
- Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach
- Rex Ryan, former Jets and Bills head coach
- Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator
- Mike Locksley, Maryland head coach
- Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach
- Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim head coach - HIRED AS FALCONS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
- Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator
- Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator
- Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator
- Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator
- Josh McCown, Vikings quarterbacks coach
- Joe Whitt Jr., Commanders defensive coordinator
- Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator
- Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach - HIRED BY PATRIOTS
General managers
New York Jets hire Darren Mougey
The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their new coach, and they subsequently hired Darren Mougey as their new general manager. Mougey served as the Denver Broncos assistant general manager in head coach Sean Payton's first two years with the team in 2023 and 2024. He spent his entire career with the Broncos working his way up from being a scouting intern in 2012. Mougey held the following titles in Denver over the years before becoming the team's assistant general manager in 2023: personnel and scouting assistant (2013), college and pro personnel scout (2014), an area scout (2015-19), assistant director of college scouting (2020) and the director of player personnel (2021).
Completed
- Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
- Jim Nagy, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director
- Jon Robinson, former Titans general manager
- Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager
- Ray Farmer, Rams senior personnel executive
- Mike Greenberg, Buccaneers assistant general manager
- Alec Halaby, Eagles assistant general manager
- Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant general manager
- Chris Spielman, Lions executive
- Ryan Grigson, Vikings senior vice president of player personnel
- Brian Gaine, Bills assistant general manager
- Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers VP of Player Personnel
- Trey Brown, Bengals senior personnel executive
- Darren Mougey, Broncos assistant general manager
- Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant general manager - HIRED BY TITANS
Las Vegas Raiders hire John Spyek
The Raiders found their new general manager as they are hiring Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek to replace the recently fired Tom Telesco.
Interviwed
- John Spytek, Buccaneers assistant general manager
- Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers VP of Player Personnel
- Brandon Brown, Giants assistant GM
- Chad Alexander, Chargers assistant general manager
- Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant GM
Tennesse Titans hire Mike Borgonzi
The Titans, who finished the season 3-14, parted ways with general manager Ran Carthon and replaced him with Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi. The team is keeping head coach Brian Callahan, but will begin their search for a new GM, led by president of football operations Chad Brinker. Carthon spent two seasons at the position, with Tennessee going 9-25 during that time. Borgonzi will now be tasked with making the right call on what the Titans do with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Completed
- Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant general manager
- Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager
- Reggie McKenzie, former Raiders general manager
- Matt Berry, Seahawks senior director of player personnel
- Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager
- Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel
- Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers vice president of player personnel
- Catherine Hickman, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of football operations
- Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel
- John Spytek, Buccaneers assistant general manager - HIRED BY RAIDERS
Jacksonville Jaguars, GM
The Jaguars parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday. Jacksonville went 25-43 in Baalke's four seasons as general manager with one playoff appearance in 2022 when the team reached the AFC divisional round. The franchise will begin its search to find Baalke's replacement.
Completed
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant GM
- Jon Robinson, former Titans GM
- Brandon Brown, Giants assistant GM
- Chad Alexander, Chargers assistant GM
- Trey Brown, Bengals senior personnel executive
- Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel
- Josh Williams, 49ers director of scouting and football operations
- James Gladstone, Rams director of scouting strategy