The NFL offseason has arrived for all 32 of the league's teams after the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LIX.

Entering the offseason means coaching and front office changes abound across the NFL. Rather than scouring the scattershot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Head coaches

New Orleans Saints hire Kellen Moore

Two days after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans hired Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to succeed Dennis Allen as their next head coach. The Saints fired Dennis Allen in early November, after the team's seventh consecutive loss. New Orleans' 2024 squad became the first team in NFL history to lose seven games in a row after winning their first two by 20 or more points after being decimated by injuries. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi was acting as the interim head coach, and the team went 3-5 with Rizzi at the helm. The Saints, as usual, have a lot of work to do to get cap compliant this offseason, and it seems like they might finally be ready to enter rebuilding mode.

Interviewed

Mike McCarthy, former Dallas Cowboys head coach

Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach

Mike Kafka Giants offensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS

Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer

On the eve of a contract set to expire, the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy decided to part ways. This snapped a five-season tenure for McCarthy in Dallas during which he went 49-34 during his 84 regular-season games. While the club reached heights of three-straight 12-5 seasons, postseason success alluded them, which is likely what Jerry Jones will be looking for in his next head coach. That's partially why he opted to retain a piece of McCarthy's coaching staff by promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be his next head coach. The Cowboys already have Dak Prescott in place at quarterback along with wideout CeeDee Lamb as the franchise's top skill-position player. Defensively, Dallas will look to retain star pass rusher Micah Parsons, so there are some intriguing building blocks for Schottenheimer to work with in 2025. The key will be keeping players healthy as numerous key Dallas

Here are the candidates the Cowboys interviewed/planned to interview:

Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh, former New York Jets head coach - HIRED AS 49ERS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Leslie Frazier, Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach

Las Vegas Raiders hire Pete Carroll

After missing out on some of the top young up-and-coming candidates, the Raiders are turning the page ... to the past. They're hiring the 73-year-old Pete Carroll, who will become the oldest coach ever to coach an NFL game when he takes the field with Las Vegas in Week 1 as a 74-year-old. (He'll break the current record held by Romeo Crennel.)

Carroll is an old-school coach who will certainly help professionalize an organization in desperate need of stability, but it's fair to question whether his schemes and philosophy are a fit for the modern NFL. It will be very important to watch for his coordinator hires -- especially on offense, where he often needs to be dragged into the 21st century but even more often does not like it.

Interviewed

Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator - HIRED BY BEARS

Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS

Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator

Jacksonville Jaguars hire Liam Coen

Liam Coen is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Coen, who served as the Tampa Buccaneers' offensive coordinator this season, pulled himself out of contention for the Jaguars job on Wednesday to stay with the NFC South champions. But things changed after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke. Jones reported Thursday that Jacksonville circled back with a new offer to Coen after the dismissal of Baalke.

Below are the candidates the Jaguars interviewed before making the final call:

Interviewed

Liam Coen, Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Buccaneers Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator - HIRED BY BEARS

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator - HIRED BY JETS

Patrick Graham, Raiders defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

After firing Matt Eberflus during the season, Chicago led one of the most wide-ranging coaching searches in the NFL. It ended Monday as the Bears landed arguably the top candidate on the market.

The Bears got their quarterback of the future when they selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Now, they have the man to steer the next few years of his career in Lions OC Ben Johnson. Johnson made a name for himself by putting his players in position to succeed, and the Bears desperately need for him to do exactly that with Williams, who had an up and down rookie year.

Here are the other candidates the Bears interviewed:

Completed

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator

Drew Petzing, Cardinals offensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach - HIRED BY PATRIOTS

Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator

Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator

Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach

Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach

Mike McCarthy, former Cowboys head coach

Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator

David Shaw, former Stanford head coach and current Broncos senior personnel executive

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

Eddie George, Tennessee State head coach

Adam Stenavich, Packers offensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders offensive coordinator

New England Patriots hire Mike Vrabel

The Pats won their final regular-season game, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in the process. Less than two hours after the game ended, they fired Jerod Mayo after just one season. He was Bill Belichick's hand-picked successor, and it's safe to say the experiment did not work out as planned.

As it turns out, the Patriots are turning to another one of their former linebackers to lead the team, as the franchise announced on Sunday that they had hired Mike Vrabel to be their 16th head coach.

Here are the candidates the Patriots interviewed:

Completed

Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach and Patriots linebacker

Pep Hamilton, longtime NFL assistant coach

Byron Leftwich, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator-- HIRED BY BEARS

New York Jets hire Aaron Glenn

The Jets have compiled a huge list of candidates to replace fired head coach Robert Saleh. After many interviews and meetings, New York has found its next leader in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Below are all the candidates the Jets interviewed/planned to interview:

Interviewed

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator

Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Ron Rivera, former Panthers and Commanders head coach

Rex Ryan, former Jets and Bills head coach

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley, Maryland head coach

Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim head coach - HIRED AS FALCONS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator

Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator

Josh McCown, Vikings quarterbacks coach

Joe Whitt Jr., Commanders defensive coordinator

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach - HIRED BY PATRIOTS

General managers

New York Jets hire Darren Mougey

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their new coach, and they subsequently hired Darren Mougey as their new general manager. Mougey served as the Denver Broncos assistant general manager in head coach Sean Payton's first two years with the team in 2023 and 2024. He spent his entire career with the Broncos working his way up from being a scouting intern in 2012. Mougey held the following titles in Denver over the years before becoming the team's assistant general manager in 2023: personnel and scouting assistant (2013), college and pro personnel scout (2014), an area scout (2015-19), assistant director of college scouting (2020) and the director of player personnel (2021).

Completed

Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst

Jim Nagy, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director

Jon Robinson, former Titans general manager

Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager



Ray Farmer, Rams senior personnel executive

Mike Greenberg, Buccaneers assistant general manager

Alec Halaby, Eagles assistant general manager

Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant general manager

Chris Spielman, Lions executive

Ryan Grigson, Vikings senior vice president of player personnel

Brian Gaine, Bills assistant general manager

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers VP of Player Personnel

Trey Brown, Bengals senior personnel executive

Darren Mougey, Broncos assistant general manager

Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant general manager - HIRED BY TITANS

Las Vegas Raiders hire John Spyek

The Raiders found their new general manager as they are hiring Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek to replace the recently fired Tom Telesco.

Interviwed

John Spytek, Buccaneers assistant general manager

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers VP of Player Personnel

Brandon Brown, Giants assistant GM

Chad Alexander, Chargers assistant general manager

Lance Newmark, Commanders assistant GM

Tennesse Titans hire Mike Borgonzi

The Titans, who finished the season 3-14, parted ways with general manager Ran Carthon and replaced him with Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi. The team is keeping head coach Brian Callahan, but will begin their search for a new GM, led by president of football operations Chad Brinker. Carthon spent two seasons at the position, with Tennessee going 9-25 during that time. Borgonzi will now be tasked with making the right call on what the Titans do with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Completed

Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant general manager

Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager

Reggie McKenzie, former Raiders general manager

Matt Berry, Seahawks senior director of player personnel

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager

Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager

Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Packers vice president of player personnel

Catherine Hickman, Browns assistant general manager and vice president of football operations

Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel

John Spytek, Buccaneers assistant general manager - HIRED BY RAIDERS

Jacksonville Jaguars, GM

The Jaguars parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday. Jacksonville went 25-43 in Baalke's four seasons as general manager with one playoff appearance in 2022 when the team reached the AFC divisional round. The franchise will begin its search to find Baalke's replacement.

Completed