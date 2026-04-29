With the NFL Draft in the rearview, teams are much, much closer to their final forms for the 2026 season.

But they're not there yet. The season is still more than four months away, and though the free agency pool has become more shallow, there are still plenty of notable names out there who could help plenty of teams. After all, roster building is a true 24/7/365 enterprise.

Tuesday brought the news that Jauan Jennings is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings, perhaps the first step in the top remaining free agent finding a new home. Jennings was the No. 34 free agent in this year's class according to Pete Prisco and is one of just two players in the top 40 (along with Joey Bosa, who's 37th) yet to sign a contract.

It's not just Jennings and Bosa, either. There are plenty of other wide receivers and edge defenders available, and players at other positions could also find new homes sooner rather than later. While many veterans may wait until much closer to the start of the season to sign, others will want to sort out their new homes sooner rather than later.

Here's every team's biggest need still remaining, plus a potential free-agent solution.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Left guard

Free agent fit: James Daniels

The Bills lost stalwart left guard David Edwards in free agency and don't have a ready-made solution; Alec Anderson has played all over the place but has just six career starts. Daniels had an excellent 2024 with the Steelers before an injury wiped out his 2025. Perhaps more importantly, he would come cheap.

Miami Dolphins: Defensive back

Free agent fit: Rasul Douglas

The Dolphins addressed almost every position across their 13-player draft class, but they could still use some reinforcements on the back end. I wouldn't hate them bringing back Douglas, who played well for them last year and would be a good presence opposite first-round pick Chris Johnson. Douglas is a good zone corner, and Jeff Hafley played the NFL's seventh-highest rate of zone last year as Packers defensive coordinator.

New England Patriots: Cornerback

Free agent fit: L'Jarius Sneed

Assuming A.J. Brown heads to New England in early June, as is expected, the Patriots' biggest need is cornerback depth. Christian Gonzalez has never played all 17 games in a season, and Carlton Davis only did it for the first time in his career last year. Things didn't go as planned for Sneed in Tennessee -- he played in just 12 games in two years -- but he should still have something left in the tank.

New York Jets: Interior offensive lineman

Free agent fit: Greg Van Roten

The Jets have filled out their roster with several dependable defensive veterans and accumulated some solid talent on the offensive side of the ball as well. The interior of the offensive line, though, is very thin behind Dylan Parham, Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann. Van Roten has positional versatility and experience.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Center

Free agent fit: Ethan Pocic

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta admitted the team needed a center but the draft board didn't fall that way. He said Baltimore could look to trade for a center, and looking at the free agent pool, that could be the optimal route. If not, though, Pocic could be the answer.

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Bobby Okereke

PFF graded 88 linebackers last year. Three Bengals made the list: Demetrius Knight Jr. (graded 83rd), Barrett Carter (85th) and Oren Burks (88th). That's just not viable. Cincinnati addressed the defensive front and the secondary; linebacker must be next.

Cleveland Browns: Cornerback

Free agent fit: Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Browns had a fantastic draft and addressed their biggest needs -- offensive line and wide receiver -- with both quality and quantity. The defense should be excellent, but there's little depth at outside cornerback after Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. I'm not quite ready to give up on Armour-Davis, a former fourth-round pick, and he's only 27, which could fit the Browns' timeline if he proves helpful.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

Free agent fit: Aaron Rodgers

This answer hasn't changed for months. A Rodgers reunion still seems more likely than not, but this waiting game can't be amusing for anyone on the Pittsburgh side of things.

AFC South

Houston Texans: EDGE

Free agent fit: Leonard Floyd

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are absolutely outstanding, but one of the Texans' biggest advantages is they could rotate in other players -- Derek Barnett and Denico Autry last year -- to get the star pairing some breathers. Floyd has been productive for a long time, with at least 8.5 sacks every season from 2020-24.

Indianapolis Colts: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

In keeping Alec Pierce, the Colts lost Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce is a big-play threat who added some nuance to his game in 2025, and Josh Downs is an elusive slot man with some downfield pep. But behind that, there's not much; the current starting wideout opposite Pierce appears to be Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Jennings is far and away the best free agent wide receiver available.

Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE

Free agent fit: Jadeveon Clowney

The Jaguars have had a difficult offseason, losing Devin Lloyd and Trevis Etienne Jr. in free agency and having a baffling draft thereafter. Offensive line could use an upgrade or two, even after the Emmanuel Pregnon selection, but Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker desperately need some help. Clowney continues to be productive against the run and the pass.

Tennessee Titans: Offensive line

Free agent fit: Kevin Zeitler

After a big haul in the draft, the Titans should continue to help Cam Ward, and that would include a reunion with Zeitler, who played well last year. He'd be not only an upgrade at right guard but a helpful presence for some youngsters.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Defensive lineman

Free agent fit: Calais Campbell

The Broncos lost very little this offseason outside John Franklin-Myers, but Franklin-Myers is a considerable loss. The Broncos used an early third-round pick on Tyler Onyedim, but Campbell is still playing at a high level at 39 and would provide an immediate upgrade for a team looking to win a Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

Spoiler alert: Any team that needs a wide receiver should aim for Jennings. The Chiefs appeared to be a candidate to take a wide receiver early, but they instead focused on defense. Jennings provides toughness, blocking and reliability moving the chains.

Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Stefon Diggs

Diggs showed last year he can still really play, even if his snap share was way down. A talented separator who snatches the ball with hands like glue, Diggs would really help a Raiders wide receiver group bereft of his skill set and bereft of experience. The youngsters could play a lot, but Diggs could still see planty of work on crucial downs.

Los Angeles Chargers: Guard

Free agent fit: Joel Bitonio

It's been a bit of an underwhelming offseason for the Chargers, especially given their resources as one of the most deep-pocketed teams in the NFL. In fact, they still have over $45 million in cap space. Bitonio could come in and provide solid play at left guard, a position that has no clear answer.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: EDGE

Free agent fit: Joey Bosa

The Cowboys want to win right now, and Bosa could help. Currently, Dallas is depending on Rashan Gary, who really struggled last year, rookie Malachi Lawrence and second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had just two sacks as a rookie, as their primary pass rushers. Bosa had five sacks, five forced fumbles and nine TFL last year in Buffalo.

New York Giants: Defensive tackle

Free agent fit: D.J. Reader

The Giants traded away Dexter Lawrence for the No. 10 pick, and many expected them to use an early pick on an interior defensive lineman. That didn't happen, though. The Giants added Shelby Harris on Wednesday, but bringing in another veteran in Reader would be a major help. Reader can still bring solid play and some disruptive pass rushing.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety

Free agent fit: Donovan Wilson

The Eagles had two big holes -- pass rusher and safety -- entering the draft, and they addressed the first by acquiring and extending Jonathan Greenard. The safety market has thinned considerably, but Wilson could provide versatility and solid tackling.

Washington Commanders: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

The Commanders were in on both Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs but ended up with neither. Brandon Aiyuk has been bandied about for months, but he's far from a sure thing. Jennings would provide the needed size and toughness opposite Terry McLaurin and become a trusted option for Jayden Daniels.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: EDGE

Free agent fit: Jadeveon Clowney

If you can't tell, I'm a big fan of Clowney. He still plays the run and the pass well, and that's something the Bears very much need. A one-year deal for the former No. 1 pick makes plenty of sense.

Detroit Lions: Interior offensive lineman

Free agent fit: Joel Bitonio

Adding Bitonio would be a great way for the Lions to upgrade on the interior. With new faces at right tackle (Blake Miller) and center (Cade Mays) and Penei Sewell switching to left tackle, the steady Bitonio would be a nice add on the interior.

Green Bay Packers: Interior offensive line

Free agent fit: James Daniels

It'd be easy to continue to throw Bitonio and Zeitler in for every team that needs guard help, but let's go with Daniels, who might be more willing to take a backup role. Daniels has positional versatility and could step in as a starter if other unproven or semi-proven players disappoint.

Minnesota Vikings: Wide receiver

Free agent fit: Jauan Jennings

This one is straightforward. Jennings was visiting the Vikings on Tuesday and Wednesday. He'd be a nice add to join Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive line

Free agent fit: Calais Campbell

The Falcons lost David Onyemata in free agency and were one of the NFL's worst run defenses even with him. Campbell makes all the sense in the world here. He'd return to the place he played -- and played well -- in 2023.

Carolina Panthers: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Bobby Wagner

Panthers GM Dan Morgan is a former linebacker, and he made a major upgrade to that position with Devin Lloyd. Wagner can't cover like he used to, but he can still help in the run game. The Panthers had a bottom-half rush defense last year, and Wagner's steady tackling would be helpful. He could be a part-time player.

New Orleans Saints: EDGE

Free agent fit: Cameron Jordan

The Saints already lost one longtime defensive cornerstone in Demario Davis. Could Jordan be next? He can still be helpful against both the run and the pass, and it would feel strange for him to suit up for any other team. His 10.5 sacks last year were his most since 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tight end

Free agent fit: Jonnu Smith

Zac Robinson's Falcons ran the sixth-most plays with multiple tight ends on the field last year. Now he's calling the shots in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers retained Cade Otton this offseason, but Smith could add some YAC juice to the room. The Buccaneers' current second tight end is Payne Durham, who had one catch last year.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Defensive lineman

Free agent fit: DaQuan Jones

The Cardinals have spent significant draft capital here -- Darius Robinson in the first round in 2024, Walter Nolen III in the first round in 2025 and Kaleb Proctor in the fourth round this year -- but sometimes it's nice to have a veteran, too. Last season, it was Calais Campbell. This year, it could be Jones, who has been a dependable presence who can handle a significant snap load if needed; Robinson has had major issues staying healthy.

Los Angeles Rams: Linebacker

Free agent fit: Jerome Baker

Nate Landman and Omar Speights have done a decent job for the Rams, but they can have some struggles in coverage. Baker is a good coverage linebacker who would add some speed to the group, and he would come cheap.

San Francisco 49ers: EDGE

Free agent fit: Joey Bosa

The 49ers had one of the most anemic pass rushes in the NFL in 2025, and while injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams played their parts, San Francisco still needs to be better. A Bosa brother tandem could work well in that instance, as Joey showed he can still get it done.

Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive lineman

Free agent fit: Graham Glasgow

The Seahawks would probably like to upgrade the middle of their offensive line, as guard Anthony Bradford and center Jalen Sundell had up-and-down 2025 seasons. Glasgow has center/guard versatility and could step in at either spot if needed. Plus, the chance to play for the reigning Super Bowl champs could appeal to Glasgow.