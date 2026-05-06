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The first major waves of free agency have come and gone. So too has the 2026 NFL Draft.

As teams introduce their rookies to the pros, they're also looking to improve on the periphery. Not every roster hole was filled in March and April, after all, and there's a notable advantage to signing free agents after the NFL Draft: They no longer count against the NFL's compensatory picks formula. That may result in a slight uptick after the draft, but in all likelihood, we'll see signings continue slowly into the summer before still-unsigned vets start finding new homes ahead of (or even during) training camp.

Each of the top 33 players on Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking has signed, but there's still plenty of quality talent available as the NFL calendar enters what is usually its quietest months. The Ravens and Giants recently patched up holes on the defensive line with Calais Campbell (No. 63 in Pete's ranking) and D.J. Reader (No. 97) as respective post-draft improvements.

We'll be keeping track of every top-100 signing below:

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Tyler Sullivan
A.J. Brown trade, Aaron Rodgers' future among biggest post-draft questions facing every NFL team
2026 NFL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Tyler Linderbaum (26)

C		 3 years, $81M
2
Trey Hendrickson (31)

EDGE		 4 years, $112M
3
George Pickens (25)

WR		 Franchise tag
4
Alec Pierce (26)

WR		 4 years, $116M
5
Jaylen Watson (27)

CB		 3 years, $51M
6
Jaelan Phillips (26)

LB		 4 years, $120M
7
Odafe Oweh (27)

LB		 4 years, $100M
8
John Franklin-Myers (29)

EDGE		 3 years, $63M
9
Connor McGovern (28)

G		 4 years, $52M
10
Kyle Pitts (25)

TE		 Franchise tag
11
Kyler Murray (28)

QB		 1 year, veteran minimum
12
Boye Mafe (27)

LB		 3 years, $60M
13
Devin Lloyd (27)

LB		 3 years, $45M
14
Breece Hall (24)
RB Franchise tag
15
Daniel Jones (28)

QB		 2 years, $88M
16
Alontae Taylor (27)

CB		 3 years, $60M
17
Jaquan Brisker (27)

S		 1 year, $5.5M
18
David Onyemata (33)

DT		 1 year, $10.5M
19
Kenneth Walker III (25)

RB		 3 years, $43.5M
20
Rasheed Walker (26)

OT		 1 year, $10M
21
Bryan Cook (26)

S		 3 years, $40.25M
22
Tariq Woolen (27)

CB		 1 year, $15M
23
Isaiah Likely (26)

TE		 3 years, $40M
24
Jamel Dean (29)

CB		 3 years, $36.75M
25
David Edwards (29)

OG		 4 years, $61M
26
Nick Cross (24)

S		 2 years, $14M
27
Romeo Doubs (26)

WR		 4 years, $68M
28
Travis Etienne (27)

RB		 4 years, $52M
29
Leo Chenal (25)

LB		 3 years, $24.75M
30
Braxton Jones (27)

OT		 1 year, $10M
31
Alijah Vera-Tucker (26)

OG		 3 years, $42M
32
Malik Willis (26)

QB		 3 years, $67.5M
33
Jalen Thompson (27)

S		 3 years, $36M
34
Jauan Jennings (28)

WR

35
Nakobe Dean (25)

LB		 3 years, $36M
36
Jermaine Eluemunor (31)

OG		 3 years, $39M
37
Joey Bosa (30)

EDGE

38
Dre'Mont Jones (29)

EDGE		 3 years $39.5M
39
Cade Mays (27)

C		 3 years, $25M
40
Mike Evans (32)

WR		 3 years, $60.4M
41
Rashid Shaheed (27)

WR		 3 years, $51M
42
Alohi Gilman (28)

S		 3 years, $24.75M
43
Bobby Wagner (35)

LB

44
Stefon Diggs (32)
WR

45
Chigoziem Okonkwo (26)

TE		 3 years, $30M
46
Kwity Paye (27)

EDGE		 3 years, $48M
47
Kaden Elliss (30)

LB		 3 years, $33M
48
Joel Bitonio (34)

OG

49
Coby Bryant (27)

S		 3 years, $40M
50
Wan'Dale Robinson (25)

WR		 4 years, $78M
51
Reed Blankenship (27)

S		 3 years, $24.75M
52
Josh Jobe (28)

CB		 3 years, $24M
53
Deebo Samuel (30)

WR

54
Cade Otton (27)

TE		 3 years, $30M
55
Jaylinn Hawkins (28)

S		 2 years, $10M
56
Devin Bush (27)

LB		 3 years, $30M
57
Ed Ingram (27)

OG		 3 years, $37.5M
58
Kevin Byard (32)

S		 1 year, $9M
59
Kenneth Gainwell (27)

RB		 2 years, $14M
60
Justin Strnad (29)

LB		 3 years, $19.5M
61
Charlie Kolar (27)

TE		 3 years, $24.3M
62
Nahshon Wright (27)

CB		 1 year, $5.5M
63
Calais Campbell (39)

EDGE		 1 year, around $5.5M
64
K'Lavon Chaisson (26)

LB		 1 year, $12 million
65
Sheldon Rankins (32)

DT		 2 years, $12M
66
Khalil Mack (35)

EDGE		 1 year, $18M
67
Von Miller (37)

EDGE

68
Zion Johnson (26)

OG		 3 years, $49.5M
69
Dallas Goedert (31)

TE		 1 year, $7M
70
Sebastian Joseph-Day (31)

DT		 2 years, $11M
71
Jadeveon Clowney (33)

EDGE

72
Quay Walker (25)

LB		 3 years, $40.5M
73
Kingsley Enagbare (26)

EDGE		 1 year, $10M
74
Rasul Douglas (31)

CB

75
Aaron Rodgers (42)

QB

76
Cameron Jordan (36)
EDGE

77
Demario Davis (37)

LB		 2 years, $22M
78
Keenan Allen (34)

WR

79
Travis Kelce (36)

TE		 3 years, $54.735M
80
Alex Anzalone (31)

LB		 2 years, $17M
81
Jonah Williams (28)

OT		 1 year, TBD
82
Aaron Jones (31)

RB		 1 year, $5.5M
83
Dylan Parham (26)

OG		 2 years, $20M
84
Rico Dowdle (27)

RB		 2 years, $12.25M
85
J.K. Dobbins (27)

RB		 2 years, $20M
86
Isaac Seumalo (32)

OG		 3 years, $31.5M
87
Arnold Ebiketie (27)

EDGE		 1 year, $7.3M
88
Braden Smith (30)

OT		 2 years, $25M
89
David Njoku (29)

TE

90
Eric Stokes (27)

CB		 3 years, $30M
91
Matt Milano (31)

LB

92
Kamren Curl (27)

S		 3 years, $36M
93
Wyatt Teller (31)

G		 2 years, $16M
94
Jonathan Allen (31)

EDGE		 2 years, $28M
95
Rachaad White (27)

RB		 1 year, TBD
96
Jake Martin (30)

EDGE		 2 years, $11M
97
D.J. Reader (31)

DT		 2 years, $12.5M
98
Tyler Allgeier (26)

RB		 2 years, $12.25M
99
Marcus Mariota (32)

QB		 1 year, $7M
100
Montaric Brown (26)

CB		 3 years, $33M