The first major waves of free agency have come and gone. So too has the 2026 NFL Draft.

As teams introduce their rookies to the pros, they're also looking to improve on the periphery. Not every roster hole was filled in March and April, after all, and there's a notable advantage to signing free agents after the NFL Draft: They no longer count against the NFL's compensatory picks formula. That may result in a slight uptick after the draft, but in all likelihood, we'll see signings continue slowly into the summer before still-unsigned vets start finding new homes ahead of (or even during) training camp.

Each of the top 33 players on Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking has signed, but there's still plenty of quality talent available as the NFL calendar enters what is usually its quietest months. The Ravens and Giants recently patched up holes on the defensive line with Calais Campbell (No. 63 in Pete's ranking) and D.J. Reader (No. 97) as respective post-draft improvements.

We'll be keeping track of every top-100 signing below: