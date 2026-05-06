2026 NFL free agency tracker: 14 of the top 100 free agents remain unsigned
With the draft complete, several notable veterans remain on the market. Here are the best free agents still available
The first major waves of free agency have come and gone. So too has the 2026 NFL Draft.
As teams introduce their rookies to the pros, they're also looking to improve on the periphery. Not every roster hole was filled in March and April, after all, and there's a notable advantage to signing free agents after the NFL Draft: They no longer count against the NFL's compensatory picks formula. That may result in a slight uptick after the draft, but in all likelihood, we'll see signings continue slowly into the summer before still-unsigned vets start finding new homes ahead of (or even during) training camp.
Each of the top 33 players on Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking has signed, but there's still plenty of quality talent available as the NFL calendar enters what is usually its quietest months. The Ravens and Giants recently patched up holes on the defensive line with Calais Campbell (No. 63 in Pete's ranking) and D.J. Reader (No. 97) as respective post-draft improvements.
We'll be keeping track of every top-100 signing below:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Tyler Linderbaum (26)
C
|3 years, $81M
|2
Trey Hendrickson (31)
EDGE
|4 years, $112M
|3
George Pickens (25)
WR
|Franchise tag
|4
Alec Pierce (26)
WR
|4 years, $116M
|5
Jaylen Watson (27)
CB
|3 years, $51M
|6
Jaelan Phillips (26)
LB
|4 years, $120M
|7
Odafe Oweh (27)
LB
|4 years, $100M
|8
John Franklin-Myers (29)
EDGE
|3 years, $63M
|9
Connor McGovern (28)
G
|4 years, $52M
|10
Kyle Pitts (25)
TE
|Franchise tag
|11
Kyler Murray (28)
QB
|1 year, veteran minimum
|12
Boye Mafe (27)
LB
|3 years, $60M
|13
Devin Lloyd (27)
LB
|3 years, $45M
|14
Breece Hall (24)
|RB
|Franchise tag
|15
Daniel Jones (28)
QB
|2 years, $88M
|16
Alontae Taylor (27)
CB
|3 years, $60M
|17
Jaquan Brisker (27)
S
|1 year, $5.5M
|18
David Onyemata (33)
DT
|1 year, $10.5M
|19
Kenneth Walker III (25)
RB
|3 years, $43.5M
|20
Rasheed Walker (26)
OT
|1 year, $10M
|21
Bryan Cook (26)
S
|3 years, $40.25M
|22
Tariq Woolen (27)
CB
|1 year, $15M
|23
Isaiah Likely (26)
TE
|3 years, $40M
|24
Jamel Dean (29)
CB
|3 years, $36.75M
|25
David Edwards (29)
OG
|4 years, $61M
|26
Nick Cross (24)
S
|2 years, $14M
|27
Romeo Doubs (26)
WR
|4 years, $68M
|28
Travis Etienne (27)
RB
|4 years, $52M
|29
Leo Chenal (25)
LB
|3 years, $24.75M
|30
Braxton Jones (27)
OT
|1 year, $10M
|31
Alijah Vera-Tucker (26)
OG
|3 years, $42M
|32
Malik Willis (26)
QB
|3 years, $67.5M
|33
Jalen Thompson (27)
S
|3 years, $36M
|34
Jauan Jennings (28)
WR
|35
Nakobe Dean (25)
LB
|3 years, $36M
|36
Jermaine Eluemunor (31)
OG
|3 years, $39M
|37
Joey Bosa (30)
EDGE
|38
Dre'Mont Jones (29)
EDGE
|3 years $39.5M
|39
Cade Mays (27)
C
|3 years, $25M
|40
Mike Evans (32)
WR
|3 years, $60.4M
|41
Rashid Shaheed (27)
WR
|3 years, $51M
|42
Alohi Gilman (28)
S
|3 years, $24.75M
|43
Bobby Wagner (35)
LB
|44
Stefon Diggs (32)
|WR
|45
Chigoziem Okonkwo (26)
TE
|3 years, $30M
|46
Kwity Paye (27)
EDGE
|3 years, $48M
|47
Kaden Elliss (30)
LB
|3 years, $33M
|48
Joel Bitonio (34)
OG
|49
Coby Bryant (27)
S
|3 years, $40M
|50
Wan'Dale Robinson (25)
WR
|4 years, $78M
|51
Reed Blankenship (27)
S
|3 years, $24.75M
|52
Josh Jobe (28)
CB
|3 years, $24M
|53
Deebo Samuel (30)
WR
|54
Cade Otton (27)
TE
|3 years, $30M
|55
Jaylinn Hawkins (28)
S
|2 years, $10M
|56
Devin Bush (27)
LB
|3 years, $30M
|57
Ed Ingram (27)
OG
|3 years, $37.5M
|58
Kevin Byard (32)
S
|1 year, $9M
|59
Kenneth Gainwell (27)
RB
|2 years, $14M
|60
Justin Strnad (29)
LB
|3 years, $19.5M
|61
Charlie Kolar (27)
TE
|3 years, $24.3M
|62
Nahshon Wright (27)
CB
|1 year, $5.5M
|63
Calais Campbell (39)
EDGE
|1 year, around $5.5M
|64
K'Lavon Chaisson (26)
LB
|1 year, $12 million
|65
Sheldon Rankins (32)
DT
|2 years, $12M
|66
Khalil Mack (35)
EDGE
|1 year, $18M
|67
Von Miller (37)
EDGE
|68
Zion Johnson (26)
OG
|3 years, $49.5M
|69
Dallas Goedert (31)
TE
|1 year, $7M
|70
Sebastian Joseph-Day (31)
DT
|2 years, $11M
|71
Jadeveon Clowney (33)
EDGE
|72
Quay Walker (25)
LB
|3 years, $40.5M
|73
Kingsley Enagbare (26)
EDGE
|1 year, $10M
|74
Rasul Douglas (31)
CB
|75
Aaron Rodgers (42)
QB
|76
Cameron Jordan (36)
|EDGE
|77
Demario Davis (37)
LB
|2 years, $22M
|78
Keenan Allen (34)
WR
|79
Travis Kelce (36)
TE
|3 years, $54.735M
|80
Alex Anzalone (31)
LB
|2 years, $17M
|81
Jonah Williams (28)
OT
|1 year, TBD
|82
Aaron Jones (31)
RB
|1 year, $5.5M
|83
Dylan Parham (26)
OG
|2 years, $20M
|84
Rico Dowdle (27)
RB
|2 years, $12.25M
|85
J.K. Dobbins (27)
RB
|2 years, $20M
|86
Isaac Seumalo (32)
OG
|3 years, $31.5M
|87
Arnold Ebiketie (27)
EDGE
|1 year, $7.3M
|88
Braden Smith (30)
OT
|2 years, $25M
|89
David Njoku (29)
TE
|90
Eric Stokes (27)
CB
|3 years, $30M
|91
Matt Milano (31)
LB
|92
Kamren Curl (27)
S
|3 years, $36M
|93
Wyatt Teller (31)
G
|2 years, $16M
|94
Jonathan Allen (31)
EDGE
|2 years, $28M
|95
Rachaad White (27)
RB
|1 year, TBD
|96
Jake Martin (30)
EDGE
|2 years, $11M
|97
D.J. Reader (31)
DT
|2 years, $12.5M
|98
Tyler Allgeier (26)
RB
|2 years, $12.25M
|99
Marcus Mariota (32)
QB
|1 year, $7M
|100
Montaric Brown (26)
CB
|3 years, $33M