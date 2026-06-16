Breaking down every NFL team's offseason spending and most expensive free agent

The sound you hear is helmets and cleats around the NFL being unstrapped and untied with the league's summer break fast approaching.

Mandatory minicamps are wrapping up all around the league, which means it's time for summer vacation for the NFL at large until training camps ring in the start of a new season at the tail end of July. That means now is a perfect time to assess all 32 NFL teams' differing levels of spending in free agency this offseason as how the league looks today will probably be close to how it looks come July. It's also worth spotlighting how many free agents all of the teams were able to reel in with money spent as well as highlighting the player they allocated the most cash toward in the 2026 offseason. Enjoy our spending breakdown for every NFL team this offseason.

Note: All financials are via OverTheCap.com, and most expensive free agent signings are players who were actually on the open market, which doesn't include extensions and players acquired via trade.

32. Minnesota Vikings

Total free agent spending: $53.73 million

$53.73 million Number of free agents signed: 10

10 Most expensive free agent signing: WR Jauan Jennings (One year for $8 million with $6.13 million fully guaranteed)

The Minnesota Vikings were up against it from a salary cap perspective entering free agency, which hindered how active they were this offseason. Minnesota began around $43 million over the salary cap, but was able to clear up space with the retirement of offensive lineman Ryan Kelly, plus contract restructures for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Byron Murphy. Trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles also helped decrease the Vikings' financial issues. Cutting defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were also subtractions the Vikings needed to make to their roster this offseason.

While they weren't big spenders, their most expensive free agent signing on an average per year basis -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings -- fills a key need. Minnesota lost speedster Jalen Nailor to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Jennings can certainly make up for some of the production lost in Nailor's departure.

Since 2024, Jennings' 83 receiving first downs rank 28th in the NFL. Once 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned from injury in Week 11 in 2025, Jennings' six receiving touchdowns from Week 11 to the end of the regular season were tied for the second most in the entire league. He'll be a prime secondary weapon for whomever emerges in the quarterback battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Total free agent spending: $56.33 million

$56.33 million Number of free agents signed: 18

18 Most expensive free agent signing: CB Tariq Woolen (One year for $12 million fully guaranteed)

The Philadelphia Eagles reshuffled the deck chairs financially this offseason. They let edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Reed Blankenship walk in free agency. Some of their free agency spending was somewhat in limbo with Philadelphia waiting until June 1 to complete the trade of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, and they did trade and extend edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings in addition to inking defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million extension.

In terms of the external free agent who was their most expensive deal on the open market, that would be former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. His signing is significant for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense because of both Woolen's raw talent and the ripple effect of his talent on the outside.

That's a fun chess piece for Fangio to deploy on the outside opposite 2025 first-team All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell, but the signing of Woolen is an even bigger deal because it allows for 2025 first-team All-Pro defensive back Cooper DeJean to be able to continue locking things down in the slot as a versatile nickel/safety hybrid.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Total free agent spending: $57.96 million

$57.96 million Number of free agents signed: 10

10 Most expensive free agent signing: CB Montaric Brown (Three years for $31.8 million with $20.75 million guaranteed)

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the financial reset button after a 13-win season that netted them their first AFC South division title since 2022. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (New Orleans Saints), linebacker Devin Lloyd (Carolina Panthers), safety Andrew Wingard (Arizona Cardinals) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (New York Giants) were among the free agency departures. Extensions for both edge rusher Travon Walker (four years, $110 million with $75 million in total guarantees) and left tackle Cole Van Lanen (three years, $51 million with $32.5 million in total guarantees) both ate away at some of Jacksonville's external flexibility.

In fact, their most expensive free agent signing was a move to re-sign one of their own after his rookie contract expired in cornerback Montaric Brown. Brown, who is 26 years old, produced career highs in interceptions (2) and passes defended (12) in 2025, and his passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage of 44.3 ranked as the third lowest allowed in the entire league among 36 players with at least 35 passes thrown their way. That's decent value for the Jaguars to keep a player they've developed in house for the long term after a huge year for both the team and player.

29. Detroit Lions

Total free agent spending: $59.22 million

$59.22 million Number of free agents signed: 19

19 Most expensive free agent signing: C Cade Mays (Three years for $25 million with $14 million fully guaranteed)

The Detroit Lions have extended a significant number of their core players over the years, and that continued into the 2026 offseason with the re-signing of middle linebacker Jack Campbell to a four-year, $81 million contract with $51.35 million guaranteed. Detroit still has a big money extension in the works for three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a player whose 49 career touchdowns stand as the most in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

That's why many of the Lions' free agent signings were more about depth than frontline stars, but Detroit chose to make its largest signing a key one in center Cade Mays. Mays was elevated from spot starter to full-time center with the Carolina Panthers in 2025 beginning in Week 2, and he played so well that when Austin Corbett, the player he replaced, returned from his knee injury, Corbett was moved to guard. Mays' 67.6 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade ranked as the 12th best in the NFL among centers last season, and now he'll work with quarterback Jared Goff to set the offensive line for one of the league's highest-flying offenses.

28. Denver Broncos

Total free agent spending: $75.46 million

$75.46 million Number of free agents signed: 10

10 Most expensive free agent signing: RB J.K. Dobbins (Two years for $16 million with $8 million in 2026 guaranteed)

The AFC runner-up Denver Broncos were the last team to sign an external free agent in 2026, but it became apparent as to why on March 18 when they traded three draft picks, including their 2026 first-round selection, to acquire Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade that also netted them a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Re-signing running back J.K. Dobbins amounted to Denver's largest deal on the open market with the Broncos leading rusher returning home on a modest deal after a foot injury ended his season prematurely in Week 10. Dobbins still managed to lead the Broncos in rushing with 772 yards on 153 carries for an efficient 5.0 yards-per-carry average, the seventh-best in the NFL among running backs last season.

27. Green Bay Packers

Total free agent spending: $78.81 million

$78.81 million Number of free agents signed: 9

9 Most expensive free agent signing: DT Javon Hargrave (Two years for $23 million with $10.5 million guaranteed)

The Green Bay Packers flipped over their roster to clear the way for some youngsters in big spots. Edge rusher Rashan Gary was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in order for former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to have dibs on a starting spot. Left tackle Rasheed Walker was given the green light to depart in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers to give 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan the chance to start at his collegiate position of left tackle on a full-time basis in the pros for the first time.

The same goes for allowing wide receiver Romeo Doubs to sign with the New England Patriots in free agency and trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two moves elevated a clear trio of starting wide receivers for the Packers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden.

Both Watson (four years, $92 million with a $31 million signing bonus) and Reed (three years, $50.25 with $20 million fully guaranteed) inked extensions this offseason, which gives quarterback Jordan Love the ability to build consistent rapport with his top three wideouts on a more consistent basis than the seemingly rotating, hyper specified game plans head coach Matt LaFleur cooked up to spotlight five different receivers' skill sets in different weeks throughout the 2025 season.

Signing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave filled a key need for Green Bay's defense. Starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt fractured his fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle in the Packers' 31-24 Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions. The addition of Hargrave will allow Wyatt to ensure he's 100% before returning to action.

Hargrave, who worked with new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and 2022, will be able to help teach the rest of Green Bay's defenders the team's new playbook. Hargrave's two highest sack totals, 7.5 in 2021 and a career-high 11.0 in 2022, came while working with Gannon. This move made way too much sense.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total free agent spending: $89.2 million

$89.2 million Number of free agents signed: 15

15 Most expensive free agent signing: TE Cade Otton (Three years for $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at somewhat of a crossroads in 2026. Long-tenured veterans like wide receiver Mike Evans (San Francisco 49ers), cornerback Jamel Dean (Pittsburgh Steelers) and linebacker Lavonte David (retired) walked out the door this offseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield enters the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract in 2026. Head coach Todd Bowles fired both offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after the franchise lost its NFC South division crown to the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Bowles himself could be gone if Tampa Bay misses the postseason again in 2026. The core of this team could look incredibly different a year from now.

Tampa Bay's biggest free agent expense was to re-sign a familiar face in tight Cade Otton. Otton tied a career high in receptions with 59 in 2025, and he'll be a more central figure in the Buccaneers' passing game with Evans now working out west with San Francisco.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Total free agent spending: $91.4 million

$91.4 million Number of free agents signed: 23

23 Most expensive free agent signing: TE Kyle Pitts (Franchise tag for one year, $15.045 million fully guaranteed)

The Atlanta Falcons are starting a new era in 2026 with a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, a new president of football in franchise legend Matt Ryan and a new general manager in Ian Cunningham after their playoff drought reached eight seasons in 2025 -- the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind only the New York Jets' 15 seasons. The Falcons are in the midst of turning over their roster and figuring out if 2024 eighth overall draft pick Michael Penix Jr. is their future at the quarterback position.

Atlanta's largest in-house financial investment came in the form of extending wide receiver Drake London on a four-year, $141 million deal with $100 million in total guarantees. London is one of just five players with 2,000-plus receiving yards (2,190) and 15-plus receiving touchdowns (16) since 2024 along with four other elite wide receivers: 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 2024 triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase, 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson and All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

Their actual most expensive free agency move was franchise-tagging Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, who earned 2025 second-team All-Pro honors last season. His career-high 88 catches were the second-most in the NFL among tight ends last season behind only first-team All-Pro Trey McBride's 126.

24. Miami Dolphins

Total free agent spending: $96.9 million

$96.9 million Number of free agents signed: 21

21 Most expensive free agent signing: QB Malik Willis (Three years for $67.5 million with $45 million fully guaranteed)

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of the NFL's biggest teardown under their Green Bay Packers South regime of head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Hafley formerly worked as the Packers' defensive coordinator while Sullivan served as Green Bay's vice president of player personnel. Vets like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tight end Darren Waller, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were shown the door via trade, release or through the lack of new contract.

The Dolphins were so serious about starting over that they chose to eat an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead cap space in order to release Tagovailoa. That directly led to the Dolphins' biggest free agent signing of the offseason: bringing quarterback Malik Willis down south from Green Bay. Willis shredded the Baltimore Ravens in his only start off the bench in place of an injured Jordan Love in Week 17.

The hope for the Dolphins is that Willis can be their steadying presence in bringing the Packers' culture down to Miami on and off the field while retooling the rest of the roster around him over the next few years.

23. San Francisco 49ers

Total free agent spending: $101.3 million

$101.3 million Number of free agents signed: 17

17 Most expensive free agent signing: WR Mike Evans (Three years for $42.5 million with $14.3 million fully guaranteed at signing)

The San Francisco 49ers finished as the NFC West's third-best team in 2025 behind the two NFC finalists, the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams. They're hoping to squeeze a few more deep runs out of a veteran-laden group led by All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro tight end George Kittle. That's why they reworked Williams' existing deal into a two-year, $50 million contract with $48.5 million guaranteed and traded a 2026 third-round pick for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

San Francisco's largest free agent investment was to go get six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, the co-owner of the longest streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history at 11 (2014-2024) along with all-time receiving GOAT Jerry Rice (1986-1996). Kittle indicated Evans is already meshing well with the 49ers with "three to five touchdowns" in one of San Francisco's early offseason practices.

22. Los Angeles Rams

Total free agent spending: $104.8 million

$104.8 million Number of free agents signed: 8

8 Most expensive free agent signing: CB Jaylen Watson (Three years for $51 million with $34 million fully in total guarantees)

The "all-in" Los Angeles Rams are BACK. MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford re-signed on a one-year, $55 million extension, All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie arrived via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs and then came the BIG move. Los Angeles acquired 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The Rams are now fully geared up for a Super Bowl push in 2026 despite signing an NFL-low eight free agents.



Their biggest ticket free agency acquisition in terms of an actual external signing was McDuffie's Chiefs running mate, cornerback Jaylen Watson. Watson struggled in 2023, allowing five touchdowns in coverage, but he hasn't allowed any since 2024 while reeling in a couple of interceptions. At 6-feet-2 inches tall while weighing 197 pounds, Watson still has more levels he can hit at the age of 27 in a star-studded Rams defense.

21. Cleveland Browns

Total free agent spending: $107.88 million

$107.88 million Number of free agents signed: 15

15 Most expensive free agent signing: G Zion Johnson (Three years for $49.5 million with $34 million fully in total guarantees)

The Cleveland Browns are in full rebuild mode under new head coach Todd Monken after trading away Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Deshaun Watson's albatross contract ends after the 2026 season. A new future is possible in Cleveland as the Browns continue to stockpile draft picks and young talent.

Cleveland needed to rebuild its offensive line as indicated by its four new starters up front outside of right guard Teven Jenkins, and one of them, left guard Zion Johnson, was its priciest free agency signing. The Browns inked Johnson after the 2022 first-round pick played his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He's durable, having played in all 17 games in three of his four seasons, missing just two games in 2023 with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Total free agent spending: $109.36 million

$109.36 million Number of free agents signed: 22

22 Most expensive free agent signing: G Isaac Seumalo (Three years for $31.5 million with $19 million guaranteed)

The Arizona Cardinals have no choice but to rebuild following the hire of new head coach Mike LaFleur. They're in the NFC West with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, a team with four NFC title game appearances in the last seven seasons.

They told longtime franchise quarterback Kyler Murray to kick rocks by releasing him this offseason, and they're heading into 2026 with a quarterback room of Jacoby Brissett, 2026 third-round pick Carson Beck and Gardner Minshew. The race to the bottom in 2026 between the Miami Dolphins and the Cardinals will be fascinating.

Arizona's biggest free agency find to protect one of the worst quarterback rooms in football is Pro Bowl guard Isaac Seumalo. He won on a down-to-down basis in 2025 more than he did as a Pro Bowler in 2024: his 1.6% beat rate is nearly half of his 3.1% beat rate from 2024. In 2025, Pro Football Focus graded Seumalo as the fourth-best pass-blocking guard (78.5 pass-blocking grade) in the NFL, which is why the Cardinals paid up for his services.

19. Seattle Seahawks

Total free agent spending: $109.92 million

$109.92 million Number of free agents signed: 16

16 Most expensive free agent signing: WR/KR Rashid Shaheed (Three years for $51 million with $23 million fully guaranteed)

The Seattle Seahawks rode their No.1 scoring defense (17.2 points per game allowed) and No. 3 scoring offense (28.4 points per game) to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2025.

They've since had to make a number of crucial financial decisions after winning it all: re-signing 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (four years, $168.6 million with $69.1 million fully guaranteed), re-signing left tackle Charles Cross (four years, $104.4 million with $43.06 million fully guaranteed), letting edge rusher Boye Mafe walk (three years, $60 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with the Bengals), letting Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III walk (three years, $43.05 million with $28.7 million fully guaranteed with the Chiefs), re-signing edge rusher Derick Hall (three years, $42 million with $15.27 million fully guaranteed), letting safety Coby Bryant walk (three years, $40 million with $25.75 million fully guaranteed with the Bears) and letting cornerback Tariq Woolen walk (one year, $12 million fully guaranteed with the Eagles)

Seattle's most expensive free agent signing was reeling back in Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Rashid Shaheed once he hit the open market. Shaheed re-signed after his three return touchdowns, including the postseason, led the league in 2025. His game-breaking ability -- Shaheed's 14 touchdowns of 40-plus yards are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022-- adds a dynamism to the Seahawks' offense and special teams that just can't be replaced.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Total free agent spending: $111.23 million

$111.23 million Number of free agents signed: 16

16 Most expensive free agent signing: WR George Pickens (Franchise tag for one year, $27.298 million fully guaranteed)

The Dallas Cowboys were much more active this offseason than they have been in recent years. They traded a 2027 fourth-round pick for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, they re-signed running back Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal with $16 million guaranteed, they re-signed All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey to a four-year, $28 million contract with $15 million fully guaranteed, they signed cornerback Cobie Durant to a one-year, $4 million deal and they re-signed safety P.J. Locke to a one-year, $4 million deal.

However, their largest free agency signing is also their most controversial one. Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens broke out in his first season with the Cowboys in 2025, racking up the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,429. When CBS Sports asked about Pickens' contract at Dallas' pre-draft press conference, Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones announced the Cowboys won't be negotiating with Pickens on a long-term deal this year and that they will force him to play on the franchise tag. This route has burned Dallas before with quarterback Dak Prescott when he only increased his value to the team before signing a massive extension.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Total free agent spending: $111.987 million

$111.987 million Number of free agents signed: 17

17 Most expensive free agent signing: QB Aaron Rodgers (One year, $22.5 million with $22 million fully guaranteed)

The 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers are going to look plenty similar to the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers with a few notable exceptions. Edge rusher Nick Herbig re-signed on a four-year, $100 million deal with $21 million fully guaranteed, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward returned on a one-year, $18 million extension and kicker Chris Boswell also signed a four-year, $28 million extension with $10.5 million fully guaranteed. New faces in town include head coach Mike McCarthy, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts along with a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick) and cornerback Jamel Dean (signed a three-year, $36.75 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed).

Pittsburgh's most expensive free agent signing was that of their 2025 starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earned a raise of nearly $9 million for helping the Steelers win their first AFC North division title since 2020. Rodgers' last ride with his longtime Green Bay Packers head coach and mentor in McCarthy calling his plays once again will be a sight to behold.

16. Chicago Bears

Total free agent spending: $120.37 million

$120.37 million Number of free agents signed: 17

17 Most expensive free agent signing: S Coby Bryant (Three years, $40 million with $25.75 million fully guaranteed)

The Chicago Bears roared back with their first NFC North division title since 2018 in head coach Ben Johnson's first season in charge with quarterback Caleb Williams tossing a franchise-record 3,942 yards passing in 2025. They entered the offseason well aware changes needed to be made to their defense that thrived on an NFL-most 33 takeaways but ranked 23rd in scoring defense (24.4 points per game allowed) and 29th in total defense (361.8 total yards per game allowed).

That's why Chicago shelled out for Seahawks Super Bowl champion safety Coby Bryant. He began his career as a slot corner, but Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald shifted him to safety, and he's flourished. Bryant is one of eight safeties with seven or more interceptions (7) and 10 or more passes defended (13) in the last two seasons along with Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney, Calen Bullock, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kevin Byard, Camryn Bynum and Jessie Bates III. He'll look to help lead a Bears secondary alongside first-round pick safety Dillon Thieneman that will look to mirror the improvement Chicago's youthful offense put on display in 2025.

15. Kansas City Chiefs

Total free agent spending: $121.6 million

$121.6 million Number of free agents signed: 12

12 Most expensive free agent signing: RB Kenneth Walker III (Three years, $43.05 million with $28.7 million fully guaranteed)

The Kansas City Chiefs ensured three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere this offseason after extending Mahomes' contract by two seasons to increase the total value of his deal to $504.75 million. That makes him the first player in NFL history with a contract total value of more than half a billion dollars, and his new contract's average-per-year salary of $64 million puts him back atop the league in that metric as well.

Planning to make a move like that may have factored into Kansas City's decision to part ways with All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and cornerback Jaylen Watson this offseason. The Chiefs opted to replace them with 2026 sixth overall pick Mansoor Delane and their existing roster depth. They also reunited with L'Jarius Sneed to bolster the cornerback position as well.

However, their biggest swing came at the running back position where they signed Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III. It made sense given Chiefs running backs ranked bottom five in the NFL in rushing yards, yards per carry and tackles avoided last season. Walker had more 25-yard runs in one drive in the Super Bowl (two) than all Kansas City running backs had combined in 2025 (one). The belief is certainly there that they'll be back in 2026 with a healthy Mahomes.

14. Buffalo Bills

Total free agent spending: $139.63 million

$139.63 million Number of free agents signed: 16

16 Most expensive free agent signing: C Connor McGovern (Four years, $52.4 million with $26.2 million fully guaranteed)

The Buffalo Bills finally acquired a legitimate WR1 for 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen after the Stefon Diggs departure. It cost them a second-round pick, but Allen now has DJ Moore in his Buffalo arsenal. That was a big move for the Bills, but it wasn't their richest free agent signing. That distinction goes to Pro Bowl center Connor McGovern. McGovern backed up his 2024 Pro Bowl campaign with another sackless season in 2025, which earned him PFF's sixth-highest pass-blocking grade (73.4) among centers. Now, he'll be protecting Allen in the pursuit of that elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy for the foreseeable future.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Total free agent spending: $140.19 million

$140.19 million Number of free agents signed: 9

9 Most expensive free agent signing: DE Boye Mafe (Three years, $60 million with $19 million fully guaranteed)

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving differently with some real urgency this offseason. They traded the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the type of player they've lacked since eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins retired in 2020. They also extended him on a one-year, $28 million deal. They then swiped safety Bryan Cook away from the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $40.25 million deal with $14 million fully guaranteed.

However, their biggest ticket free agency signing was that of 27-year-old edge rusher Boye Mafe, swiping him away from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Mafe's 145 quarterback pressures across the last three seasons are tied for the Seattle team lead along with three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Mafe and Lawrence could wreck shop and help get the Bengals back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

12. New York Jets

Total free agent spending: $159.795 million

$159.795 million Number of free agents signed: 18

18 Most expensive free agent signing: RB Breece Hall (Three years, $43.5 million with $29 million fully guaranteed)

The New York Jets seemingly fired everybody but first-time head coach Aaron Glenn after a disastrous 3-14 campaign in 2025 that involved the first season in NFL history in which a team's defense didn't generate an interception. That's why the Jets traded a seventh-round pick for five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed edge rusher Joseph Ossai to a three-year, $34.5 million contract with $22.49 million guaranteed.

After bolstering their defense, they eventually took the franchise tag off of running back Breece Hall and re-signed him. Hall became the New York Jets' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015 with 1,065 rushing yards in 2025. His 5,040 career yards from scrimmage are the second-most from the 2022 NFL Draft class behind only 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook. The hope here is that he can help with the development of the franchise's next long-term answer at quarterback after Geno Smith fills in for a season in 2026.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Total free agent spending: $165.6 million

$165.6 million Number of free agents signed: 17

17 Most expensive free agent signing: DE Khalil Mack (One year, $18 million fully guaranteed)

The Los Angeles Chargers knew major changes had to occur after they allowed a franchise-record 60 sacks in 2025 and lost again in the playoffs. That change came in the form of former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel replacing Greg Roman as the team's offensive coordinator. The interior of the offensive line was also overhauled: Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter was selected 63rd overall in the second round while vets like center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange were imported in free agency.

Core defenders were also retained like five-time Pro Bowl safety Derwin James on his three-year, $75.6 million extension with $25.2 million guaranteed and Los Angeles' most expensive free agent signing: nine-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack ranked as Pro Football Focus' 12th overall edge rusher with an 83.0 defensive grade, and he ranked eighth in run defense grade (80.6) among edge rushers in 2025. With a healthier, more talented offensive line to supplement a stout defense, the Chargers feel they can make a run with Justin Herbert under center.

10. Houston Texans

Total free agent spending: $165.75 million

$165.75 million Number of free agents signed: 14

14 Most expensive free agent signing: G Ed Ingram (Three years, $37.5 with $20 million fully guaranteed)

The Houston Texans know they won't have quarterback C.J. Stroud on a rookie deal forever, and they moved like that fact was at the top of mind this offseason. They doled out significant extensions to edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (three years, $150 million with $100.1 million fully guaranteed), edge rusher Danielle Hunter (one year, $40.1 million fully guaranteed) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (three years, $54 million with $38.75 million fully guaranteed). Wide receiver Nico Collins also had the final two years of his contract reworked to be worth $60 million with $57 million fully guaranteed.

However, guard Ed Ingram was Houston's largest signing on the open market as the Texans re-signed him to a three-year deal. Pro Football Focus graded Ingram as the 12th-best guard in the NFL with a 73.8 offensive grade, and they ranked as the league's sixth-best run-blocking guard with a 79.9 run-blocking grade. One of Houston's best maulers is locked down for the foreseeable future as the Texans aim to contend through an edge along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Total free agent spending: $174.46 million

$174.46 million Number of free agents signed: 9

9 Most expensive free agent signing: DE Trey Hendrickson (Four years, $112 million with $60 million fully guaranteed)

The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed pass-rush help after losing to an ancient Aaron Rodgers in the Week 18 winner-take-all game for the AFC North division title in 2025. So they quickly got to work this offseason by trading two first-round picks for Las Vegas Raiders five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but they backed out of the deal after not liking what they saw in his medical evaluation.

That's how they ended up with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson instead. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is banking on Hendrickson looking more like the guy who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 than the injury-plagued guy who racked up just four sacks in seven games played in 2025. If those dreams are realized in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson and Co. could be AFC contenders once again.

8. New England Patriots

Total free agent spending: $184.82 million

$184.82 million Number of free agents signed: 10

10 Most expensive free agent signing: WR Romeo Doubs (Four years, $68 million with $35 million fully guaranteed)

The AFC champion New England Patriots' offense collapsed in the postseason, and the Patriots have spent this offseason doing everything they can to ensure that doesn't happen again for 2025 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye.

The June 1 trade for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles takes the headlines, but New England made plenty of key roster building moves on that side of the ball prior to that deal being consummated. The Patriots stole former first-round pick guard Alijah Vera-Tucker away from the New York Jets on a three-year, $42 million contract with $21 million guaranteed while also drafting Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu 28th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New England's most expensive free agent signing was another wide receiver: the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs. Doubs is a steady possession and red zone wide receiver, and he ended his Packers career with a great playoff performance at the Chicago Bears in a losing effort: 124 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches. Maye will have a lot more fun than he did as the MVP runner-up in 2025 with a much-improved offensive supporting cast.

7. New Orleans Saints

Total free agent spending: $186.4 million

$186.4 million Number of free agents signed: 13

13 Most expensive free agent signing: G David Edwards (Four years, $61 million with $30 million fully guaranteed)

The New Orleans Saints found some late-season success with second-round rookie Tyler Shough as their starting quarterback, winning four of their final five games after a 2-10 start. However, they averaged 18.0 points per game last season, the franchise's fewest since averaging 14.7 points per game in 2005 -- the year before Drew Brees and Sean Payton arrived (2006).

That's why the Saints' two biggest free agent signings were offensive contributors who could make an immediate impact. Running back Travis Etienne, who signed on a four-year, $48 million deal with $24 million fully guaranteed, is fresh off producing a career-high 13 touchdowns from scrimmage, and he's produced 1,000 yards rushing in three of his four seasons. He'll pair nicely with New Orleans' most expensive signing: guard David Edwards. Edwards ranked as Pro Football Focus' 12th-best pass-blocking guard with a 75.0 pass-blocking grade in 2025 after allowing just three sacks in 17 games.

6. New York Giants

Total free agent spending: $195.2 million

$195.2 million Number of free agents signed: 31

31 Most expensive free agent signing: TE Isaiah Likely (Three years, $40 million with $27 million fully guaranteed)

The New York Giants craved stability with their latest head coaching hire, so they went with Super Bowl champion John Harbaugh. He quickly went to work this offseason to rebuild the Giants in his image as New York signed an NFL-most 31 free agents. A number of them -- fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, safety Ar'Darius Washington and punter Jordan Stout -- all played for him in Baltimore.

Likely was the most expensive acquisition of the ex-Ravens. That's ironic given he registered career lows in games played (14), receptions (27), receiving yards (307) and receiving touchdowns (1) in 2025. The hope is that he bounces back to his 2024 form, which involved a career-high six receiving touchdowns.

5. Carolina Panthers

Total free agent spending: $200.63 million

$200.63 million Number of free agents signed: 20

20 Most expensive free agent signing: DE Jaelan Phillips (Four years, $120 million with $60 million fully guaranteed)

The Carolina Panthers won their first NFC South title since 2015 in 2025, and they moved with an enthusiasm that reflected their new reality this offseason. They signed arguably the best edge rusher (Jaelan Phillips), the best inside linebacker (Devin Lloyd) and the best offensive tackle (Rasheed Walker) who were available in free agency.

Phillips is the crown jewel of their free agency class. He registered the fourth-highest quarterback pressure rate (18.8%) in the NFL in 2025, minimum 300 pass rushes, trailing only Will Anderson Jr. (21%), Nik Bonitto (19.4%) and Micah Parsons (19.4%). That's why Carolina made him the highest-paid, non-QB in free agency history with a $30 million average-per-year salary. He'll be a massive help to the Panthers' pass rush, which was one of their weak spots a year ago.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Total free agent spending: $256.6 million

$256.6 million Number of free agents signed: 17

17 Most expensive free agent signing: QB Daniel Jones (Two years, $88 million with $49.49 million fully guaranteed)

The Indianapolis Colts roared out to an 8-2 start in 2025, which is why they went all in by trading two first-round picks for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. However, they didn't win another game the rest of the season after injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones until he collapsed in Week 14 with a torn Achilles. Prior to that point, Jones profiled as a top 10 quarterback, which is why the Colts re-signed him.

They also made wide receiver Alec Pierce the highest-paid free agent wide receiver in NFL history with a $29 million average per year salary on a four-year, $116 million contract with $60 million fully guaranteed. The Colts paid up after Pierce became the first player to average 20-plus yards per reception in consecutive seasons since Flipper Anderson in 1989-1990.

Now, they both just need to stay healthy.

Daniel Jones NFL ranks Weeks 1-14 (suffered torn Achilles in Week 14)

NFL rank Completion percentage 68%* T-7th Pass yards/game 238.5* 9th Pass yards/attempt 8.1* 5th Pass TD 19* T-12th Passer rating 100.2* 8th Expected points added (EPA/play 0.23* 1st

* Career high

3. Washington Commanders

Total free agent spending: $259.49 million

$259.49 million Number of free agents signed: 28

28 Most expensive free agent signing: DE Odafe Oweh (Four years, $96 million with $50.6 million fully guaranteed)

The Washington Commanders collapsed in 2025 after injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin derailed their offense while age slowed their defense. Washington ranked last in total defense (384.3 total yards per game allowed) and 27th in scoring defense (26.5 points per game allowed) as inside linebacker Bobby Wagner ranked last among starting off ball linebackers in average speed in 2025 at 9.1 miles per hour, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

That's why Washington drafted Ohio State All-America inside linebacker Sonny Styles, a player whose NFL Scouting Combine performance compared similarly to Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson's, seventh overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's also why they made edge rusher Odafe Oweh their big ticket free agency acquisition: the 27-year-old produced 10.5 sacks in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 including the postseason. His best game came against the eventual AFC champion Patriots when he racked up three sacks and two forced fumbles. The Commanders' defense should be back to being competent in 2026 following these additions.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Total free agent spending: $308.45 million

$308.45 million Number of free agents signed: 15

15 Most expensive free agent signing: C Tyler Linderbaum (Three years, $81 million with $60 million fully guaranteed)

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the reset button in 2026 after the aging head coach-quarterback duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith led them to the worst record (3-14) in 2025. Now, the Raiders' head coach is Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and their quarterback is 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion out of Indiana.

That's why the Raiders' top signing was one that will help Mendoza directly get off on the right foot in the NFL. Las Vegas making three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history was worth it for both Mendoza and 2025 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas had the NFL's worst run game, averaging just 77.5 rushing yards per game. That should change with Linderbaum working alongside Kubiak, Mendoza and Jeanty. Vegas also fortified their front seven by swiping edge rusher Kwity Paye from the Indianapolis Colts (three years, $48 million with $25.74 million fully guaranteed), linebacker Quay Walker from the Green Bay Packers (three years, $40.5 million with $28 million fully guaranteed) and Nakobe Dean from the Philadelphia Eagles (three years, $36.03 million with $20 million guaranteed). The Raiders are much better equipped to win ball games in 2026.

1. Tennessee Titans

Total free agent spending: $319.8 million

$319.8 million Number of free agents signed: 20

20 Most expensive free agent signing: DL John Franklin-Myers (Three years, $63 million with $42 million fully guaranteed)

It's a New York reunion in Nashville! New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh, formerly the head coach of the New York Jets, and new Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, formerly the head coach of the New York Giants, convinced the franchise that they can make a New England Patriots-like leap with a similar spending spree. In 2025, the Patriots spent an NFL-record $364 million in free agency, and they made it to the Super Bowl.

The Titans are now trying to do the same after surrounding 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward with talent on both sides of the ball. The largest deals went to defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Alonte Taylor. Franklin-Myers inked a three-year deal. He and three-time Pro Bowler Leonard Williams are the only defensive tackles with at least seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons.

Taylor signed a three-year, $60 million contract, averaging $20 million per year with $42 million fully guaranteed, and he is first cornerback since DeAngelo Hall (2010-13) with 75-plus tackles and 10-plus passes defended in three consecutive seasons. Taylor has totaled 247 tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions and 41 passes defended since 2023. Robinson inked a four-year, $70 million contract with $38 million fully guaranteed. His hands are dependable: Robinson's 2.29% drop rate was the 10th-lowest in the NFL in 2025 among 49 players with at least 90 targets. Robinson also has plenty of downfield burst. He had a career year with his first 1,000-yard season (1,014) while averaging over 10 yards per reception (11.0) for the first time in four seasons in 2025.

It will be intriguing if these familiar New York faces are enough to help Ward lift the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season.

Titans players/coaches added this offseason Former NY team affiliation HC Robert Saleh Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Jets DL John Franklin-Myers Jets OC Brian Daboll Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott Giants