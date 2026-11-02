The New York Jets set the NFL ablaze at last year's trade deadline. The club made a couple of seismic moves, shipping away corner Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for a collection of draft picks. Fast-forward about 12 months, and they're being eyed again as a seller. For the most part, folks have pondered the possibility of star wideout Garrett Wilson being available, but the organization has slammed that door shut.
The door that should be kept wide open, however, is trading running back Breece Hall.
Following the Week 8 loss to the Raiders, New York is 2-6 on the season and will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 9 before the Nov. 10 deadline rolls in. In all likelihood, they'll have accumulated seven losses over their first nine games once they reach the deadline. That's a recipe for a team to look itself in the mirror, realize the 2026 campaign won't bear any fruit, and move pieces to build for tomorrow.
Hall fits the bill as a player who is more valuable to them as a trade asset rather than a contributor on the field. That's thanks, in part, to the emergence of fellow running back Braelon Allen.
As Hall has been sidelined with a quad injury, Allen has flourished in the starting role. Over the last five games with Hall on the shelf, Allen has started in each contest and has rushed for 504 yards on a 5.4 yards-per-carry average and has two rushing touchdowns. Allen is also averaging 3.92 yards per carry after contact over this stretch, which is elite. For reference, that's better than Derrick Henry (3.11) and Jahmyr Gibbs (3.39) this season.
In the loss, Allen remained one of the bright spots for the Jets, rushing for a career-high 147 yards on a 7.0 yards-per-carry clip.
Braelon Allen scores and now has 142 rushing yards on the day!— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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With Allen, a 2024 fourth-round pick, under team control through 2027 and on his rookie contract, Hall becomes an expendable piece that the Jets should exploit before the deadline.
When healthy, Hall is an electrifying piece out of the backfield, notching his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season last year for the Jets. In three games this year, before missing time with this quad injury, he's posted modest numbers, totaling 265 yards from scrimmage. Still, he would garner plenty of interest on the trade market if New York puts him on the block, especially as he nears a return to the field. Despite not playing in Week 8, Hall was limited in practice all last week, signaling he's close.
There are a slew of teams interested in adding a back at the deadline, but the supply may be running thin. Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley have been two big names circulating in the rumor mill, but neither may end up being moved. The Eagles effectively shut down any talk of them moving Barkley, while the Colts are not actively shopping Taylor and would likely need to be blown away with an offer to deal him.
This creates quite the opportunity for the Jets to cash in with Hall. They could deal him to an RB-needy team, further strengthen their treasure trove of draft capital, and turn the keys of the backfield over to Allen permanently. They'd also get out from under Hall's contract, which runs through 2028 and sees his base salary jump from $5.16 million in 2026 to $13.1 million in 2027 and $14.1 million in 2028.
It makes too much sense to explore a trade and ship Hall to the highest bidder.
Game Balls
How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.
- Week 8 stats: 38-of-48 passing, 462 yards passing, 5 passing TDs, 3 INTs; 3 carries, 10 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD
Joe Burrow needed to throw it all over the yard in Cincinnati's overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. The Bengals quarterback was clutch down the stretch, throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins to tie the game at 36 with just over a minute left in regulation. Then, he scrambled for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Burrow became just the second player in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game (Norm Van Brocklin, 1951).
Joe Burrow today (passing + rushing):— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2026
- 472 total yards
- 6 total touchdowns
📺 CBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/OSGgAriSWT
- Week 8 stats: 11 carries, 147 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 5 receptions, 44 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD
Allgeier was the key cog in Arizona's upset win over the Cowboys in Dallas. Amid a quarterback change midgame as the Cardinals went from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew, Allgeier was the steady presence out of the backfield. His 63-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter began the late rally, and he had another explosive run (52 yards) that set up another touchdown. Allgeier is the first player this season with two rushes of 50-plus yards in a game.
Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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- Week 8 stats: 7 receptions, 92 yards receiving, 2 receiving TDs
Bowers remains one of the biggest mismatches in the NFL and found paydirt twice in Las Vegas' victory over the Jets. This was his third career game with multiple touchdowns and his 11th career game with at least 90 yards receiving. That's tied for the second most by a tight end age 23 or younger.
Just throw it up to Brock Bowers— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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- Week 8 stats: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble
The Steelers defense smothered the Browns en route to a 27-6 win in Pittsburgh. Queen was key among the star figures on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team with 12 total tackles and accounting for 1.5 of the eight total sacks they piled up on Deshaun Watson. He also forced a fumble by Watson on Cleveland's second possession of the game, which set up a Steelers touchdown.
Sack and a fumble forced by the Steelers defense 😤— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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- Week 8 stats: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 INTs
Anzalone was one of the early tone setters for the Buccaneers as the defense shut out the Falcons, 16-0. As a unit, they created four turnovers, all of which were interceptions by Michael Penix Jr. Anzalone tallied two of those picks, and each of them came in the first quarter.
Alex Anzalone intercepts Michael Penix Jr. for the second time in the first quarter— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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- Week 8 stats: 16 carries, 104 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 2 receptions, 55 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD
Tuten emerged from the Jaguars bye week and continued his ascent with a stellar two-touchdown showing in the blowout win over the Colts. The second-year back became the third player in franchise history with at least 100 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and two total touchdowns in a game, joining Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew.
BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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Notable Week 8 gaffes
Cam Ward takes ill-timed sack
All in all, Cam Ward had one of his better days as a pro, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Cincinnati. Despite that, he still showed some warts at the worst possible time. After Joe Burrow knotted the game at 36 apiece with just over a minute left in regulation, Ward led the offense to the Cincinnati 45-yard line, and it felt like the Titans were in a position to attempt a game-winning field goal.
However, after a seven-yard run to set up third-and-3, Ward did the only thing he couldn't do in that situation. The former No. 1 overall pick was sacked for a 13-yard loss, eliminating the possibility of a field goal attempt altogether.
Dexter Lawrence takes down Cam Ward for a sack in the final minute 💪— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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Tennessee punted the ball away; the game eventually went to overtime, and the Bengals pulled off the victory.
DK Metcalf tips INT to Denzel Ward
Despite putting up 27 points in a win over the Browns, Steelers wideout DK Metcalf was essentially a non-factor, catching just one pass despite seeing a team-high six targets. Not only that, but he had one of the biggest gaffes of the slate in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers uncorked a deep ball to a wide-open Metcalf, but the ball bounced off his chest, the receiver tipped the ball in the air, and Browns corner Denzel Ward was able to haul in the interception.
DK Metcalf can't haul in the football and Denzel Ward ends up with the interception— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2026
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Metcalf's four receiving yards were a season low.
Brian Schottenheimer's fourth-down gamble fails
It was a day to forget for the Cowboys as the loss to Arizona certainly heated the seat under head coach Brian Shottenhiemer, and it's not hard to see why. On the first possession of the game for Dallas' offense, Schottenheimer kept his offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 attempt from their own 32-yard line. He then called an uninspiring run up the gut, which was immediately sniffed out by the Cardinals defense, turning the ball over on downs.
Cardinals stop the Cowboys on 4th & 1!— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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While it didn't end up burning the Cowboys, as the Cardinals couldn't capitalize on the advantageous field position and put up points, it was a silly decision regardless.
Chad Ryland misses game-winning PAT
The Arizona Cardinals had a regulation win in their grasp. After Gardner Minshew connected with Michael Wilson for a 13-yard touchdown with just six seconds left in the fourth quarter, all the club needed was for Chad Ryland to boot an extra point to give the club the go-ahead score and create a 31-30 lead. Instead, the veteran kicker missed the chip shot wide left, helping send the game to overtime.
PAT is no good. We’re tied 30-30 with 6 seconds to go.— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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Fortunately for Ryland, he quickly found redemption on a 42-yard game-winning field goal. This time around, he converted the kick.
Chad Ryland’s kick is good and the Cardinals defeat the Cowboys in OT! pic.twitter.com/jNpfNFvn5q— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
While Ryland can breathe a sigh of relief after hitting the game-winner, it should've never come to it.
Harrison Butker misses key 54-yard field goal
The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped two straight games, and kicking issues have been at the center of both defeats. In the 28-24 loss to Denver on Sunday, K.C. had an opportunity to ice the game despite a late rally from the Broncos. Facing a fourth-and-8 situation from the Denver 36-yard line, Any Reid decided to send Harrison Butker out for a 54-yard attempt to extend the Chiefs' lead to six points. However, Butker's attempt sailed wide right.
Harrison Butker goes wide right!@Broncos take over with good field position on CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/rzelhOMh3n— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2026
Denver took advantage of the missed kick, moving 52 yards down the field in just two plays to take the 28-24 lead, which proved to be the final score.
Given Butker's struggles kicking from distance this season (and even dating back to last year), it was a curious decision by Reid to take the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands in that spot. Had they kept the offense on the field for that fourth-down attempt and converted, they would've been able to chew even more time off the clock and better position themselves to win. Again, considering how shaky Butker has been, that was probably the higher percentage play.
Two-minute drill
Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 8:
- The Buccaneers became the first team since the 1974 Bills to have zero completions in a game. They're also the first team with zero completions and zero points allowed in a game since the 1945 Steelers.
- Even with poor conditions in Tampa on Sunday, it's hard not to be alarmed by what we saw from Michael Penix Jr. in the loss to the Bucs. His four interceptions were more than the three pass attempts Baker Mayfield had for the entire game.
- The Cowboys tied the largest blown fourth-quarter lead (14) in franchise history.
- Jacoby Brissett's tenure as the Cardinals starter is over. While Gardner Minshew was able to lead Arizona to a win, it's now only a matter of time before Carson Beck gets his shot.
- Jaylen Warren is putting together a sneaky Offensive Player of the Year push. He has 998 scrimmage yards already, which is the third-most through eight games in Steelers history.
- After Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, the Browns have dropped to third place in the AFC North.
- Tee Higgins is quietly on pace for roughly 1,763 receiving yards.
- Amani Hooker became the first Titans player since Kevin Byard (2017) to have at least three interceptions in a game.
- Josh Allen became the Bills' all-time passing touchdown leader, passing Jim Kelly, who was in attendance at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
- With the win over Baltimore, Josh Allen is now 9-0 in his career following the bye week.
- Lamar Jackson's right thumb injury is a gut punch to Baltimore as his season appears to be over. Now, the attention turns to how this injury (and the ones that preceded it) impacts his looming contract extension talks with the organization.
- Ashton Jeanty recorded a career-low, two rushes for nine yards in the win over the Jets. Meanwhile, Mike Washington carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards.
- It's only a matter of time before Shane Steichen is shown the door in Indy, and this blowout loss to Jacksonville brings the possibility of it happening before Week 9 closer to reality.
- After dropping their first game of the season, I wonder if the Vikings tumble even more. Their next three games are: vs. Bills, at Packers and vs. 49ers. In the blink of an eye, they could look up in a month and be 6-4.
- After beating the Dolphins in Miami, Mike Vrabel improved to 13-0 against teams entering the game below .500 as the Patriots coach.
- Malik Willis' 35-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Coleman Jr. at the 2:04 mark in regulation was a rough beat for Patriots -7.5 bettors.
- Matthew Stafford has thrown fewer than 225 passing yards in three straight games.
- The Chargers are the first team in NFL history to start 0-7 following an 11-plus win season the previous year.
- Bo Nix has the most comeback wins (23) by a QB in his first three seasons since 1970.
- Kenneth Walker III has averaged 52.5 rushing yards per game on a 3.0 yards-per-carry clip over the past two games.
- Buy Antonio Williams stock. In the first full game without Terry McLaurin, the Commanders rookie receiver saw a team-high seven targets and finished with five catches for 54 yards. There's room for him to break out down the stretch.
- While Saquon Barkley may not be up for sale, now is the time for Howie Roseman to start shipping off pieces after dropping to 2-6 on the year. I think tight end Dallas Goedert -- who is a free agent at the end of the season -- would garner interest around the league.
- If the season ended today, the Jets would possess the 4th (via Colts), 5th (own), and 10th (via Cowboys) overall picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.
- Entering the bye in Week 9: Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
- International game returns: After a week off from an early morning international game, we get back to it in Week 9 as the Bengals will face the Falcons in Madrid, Spain.