The New York Jets set the NFL ablaze at last year's trade deadline. The club made a couple of seismic moves, shipping away corner Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for a collection of draft picks. Fast-forward about 12 months, and they're being eyed again as a seller. For the most part, folks have pondered the possibility of star wideout Garrett Wilson being available, but the organization has slammed that door shut.

The door that should be kept wide open, however, is trading running back Breece Hall.

Following the Week 8 loss to the Raiders, New York is 2-6 on the season and will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 9 before the Nov. 10 deadline rolls in. In all likelihood, they'll have accumulated seven losses over their first nine games once they reach the deadline. That's a recipe for a team to look itself in the mirror, realize the 2026 campaign won't bear any fruit, and move pieces to build for tomorrow.

Hall fits the bill as a player who is more valuable to them as a trade asset rather than a contributor on the field. That's thanks, in part, to the emergence of fellow running back Braelon Allen.

As Hall has been sidelined with a quad injury, Allen has flourished in the starting role. Over the last five games with Hall on the shelf, Allen has started in each contest and has rushed for 504 yards on a 5.4 yards-per-carry average and has two rushing touchdowns. Allen is also averaging 3.92 yards per carry after contact over this stretch, which is elite. For reference, that's better than Derrick Henry (3.11) and Jahmyr Gibbs (3.39) this season.

In the loss, Allen remained one of the bright spots for the Jets, rushing for a career-high 147 yards on a 7.0 yards-per-carry clip.

With Allen, a 2024 fourth-round pick, under team control through 2027 and on his rookie contract, Hall becomes an expendable piece that the Jets should exploit before the deadline.

When healthy, Hall is an electrifying piece out of the backfield, notching his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season last year for the Jets. In three games this year, before missing time with this quad injury, he's posted modest numbers, totaling 265 yards from scrimmage. Still, he would garner plenty of interest on the trade market if New York puts him on the block, especially as he nears a return to the field. Despite not playing in Week 8, Hall was limited in practice all last week, signaling he's close.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 51 Yds 163 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

There are a slew of teams interested in adding a back at the deadline, but the supply may be running thin. Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley have been two big names circulating in the rumor mill, but neither may end up being moved. The Eagles effectively shut down any talk of them moving Barkley, while the Colts are not actively shopping Taylor and would likely need to be blown away with an offer to deal him.

This creates quite the opportunity for the Jets to cash in with Hall. They could deal him to an RB-needy team, further strengthen their treasure trove of draft capital, and turn the keys of the backfield over to Allen permanently. They'd also get out from under Hall's contract, which runs through 2028 and sees his base salary jump from $5.16 million in 2026 to $13.1 million in 2027 and $14.1 million in 2028.

It makes too much sense to explore a trade and ship Hall to the highest bidder.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 73.0 YDs 2115 TD 20 INT 6 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

Week 8 stats: 38-of-48 passing, 462 yards passing, 5 passing TDs, 3 INTs; 3 carries, 10 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD

Joe Burrow needed to throw it all over the yard in Cincinnati's overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. The Bengals quarterback was clutch down the stretch, throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins to tie the game at 36 with just over a minute left in regulation. Then, he scrambled for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Burrow became just the second player in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game (Norm Van Brocklin, 1951).

Tyler Allgeier ARI • RB • #22 Att 72 Yds 323 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Week 8 stats: 11 carries, 147 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 5 receptions, 44 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD

Allgeier was the key cog in Arizona's upset win over the Cowboys in Dallas. Amid a quarterback change midgame as the Cardinals went from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew, Allgeier was the steady presence out of the backfield. His 63-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter began the late rally, and he had another explosive run (52 yards) that set up another touchdown. Allgeier is the first player this season with two rushes of 50-plus yards in a game.

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 62 REC 41 REC YDs 547 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Week 8 stats: 7 receptions, 92 yards receiving, 2 receiving TDs

Bowers remains one of the biggest mismatches in the NFL and found paydirt twice in Las Vegas' victory over the Jets. This was his third career game with multiple touchdowns and his 11th career game with at least 90 yards receiving. That's tied for the second most by a tight end age 23 or younger.

Week 8 stats: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

The Steelers defense smothered the Browns en route to a 27-6 win in Pittsburgh. Queen was key among the star figures on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team with 12 total tackles and accounting for 1.5 of the eight total sacks they piled up on Deshaun Watson. He also forced a fumble by Watson on Cleveland's second possession of the game, which set up a Steelers touchdown.

Week 8 stats: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 INTs

Anzalone was one of the early tone setters for the Buccaneers as the defense shut out the Falcons, 16-0. As a unit, they created four turnovers, all of which were interceptions by Michael Penix Jr. Anzalone tallied two of those picks, and each of them came in the first quarter.

Bhayshul Tuten JAC • RB • #33 Att 110 Yds 492 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Week 8 stats: 16 carries, 104 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 2 receptions, 55 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD

Tuten emerged from the Jaguars bye week and continued his ascent with a stellar two-touchdown showing in the blowout win over the Colts. The second-year back became the third player in franchise history with at least 100 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and two total touchdowns in a game, joining Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Notable Week 8 gaffes

Cam Ward takes ill-timed sack

All in all, Cam Ward had one of his better days as a pro, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Cincinnati. Despite that, he still showed some warts at the worst possible time. After Joe Burrow knotted the game at 36 apiece with just over a minute left in regulation, Ward led the offense to the Cincinnati 45-yard line, and it felt like the Titans were in a position to attempt a game-winning field goal.

However, after a seven-yard run to set up third-and-3, Ward did the only thing he couldn't do in that situation. The former No. 1 overall pick was sacked for a 13-yard loss, eliminating the possibility of a field goal attempt altogether.

Tennessee punted the ball away; the game eventually went to overtime, and the Bengals pulled off the victory.

DK Metcalf tips INT to Denzel Ward

Despite putting up 27 points in a win over the Browns, Steelers wideout DK Metcalf was essentially a non-factor, catching just one pass despite seeing a team-high six targets. Not only that, but he had one of the biggest gaffes of the slate in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers uncorked a deep ball to a wide-open Metcalf, but the ball bounced off his chest, the receiver tipped the ball in the air, and Browns corner Denzel Ward was able to haul in the interception.

Metcalf's four receiving yards were a season low.

Brian Schottenheimer's fourth-down gamble fails

It was a day to forget for the Cowboys as the loss to Arizona certainly heated the seat under head coach Brian Shottenhiemer, and it's not hard to see why. On the first possession of the game for Dallas' offense, Schottenheimer kept his offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 attempt from their own 32-yard line. He then called an uninspiring run up the gut, which was immediately sniffed out by the Cardinals defense, turning the ball over on downs.

While it didn't end up burning the Cowboys, as the Cardinals couldn't capitalize on the advantageous field position and put up points, it was a silly decision regardless.

Chad Ryland misses game-winning PAT

The Arizona Cardinals had a regulation win in their grasp. After Gardner Minshew connected with Michael Wilson for a 13-yard touchdown with just six seconds left in the fourth quarter, all the club needed was for Chad Ryland to boot an extra point to give the club the go-ahead score and create a 31-30 lead. Instead, the veteran kicker missed the chip shot wide left, helping send the game to overtime.

Fortunately for Ryland, he quickly found redemption on a 42-yard game-winning field goal. This time around, he converted the kick.

While Ryland can breathe a sigh of relief after hitting the game-winner, it should've never come to it.

Harrison Butker misses key 54-yard field goal

The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped two straight games, and kicking issues have been at the center of both defeats. In the 28-24 loss to Denver on Sunday, K.C. had an opportunity to ice the game despite a late rally from the Broncos. Facing a fourth-and-8 situation from the Denver 36-yard line, Any Reid decided to send Harrison Butker out for a 54-yard attempt to extend the Chiefs' lead to six points. However, Butker's attempt sailed wide right.

Denver took advantage of the missed kick, moving 52 yards down the field in just two plays to take the 28-24 lead, which proved to be the final score.

Given Butker's struggles kicking from distance this season (and even dating back to last year), it was a curious decision by Reid to take the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands in that spot. Had they kept the offense on the field for that fourth-down attempt and converted, they would've been able to chew even more time off the clock and better position themselves to win. Again, considering how shaky Butker has been, that was probably the higher percentage play.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 8: