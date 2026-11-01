Jonathan Taylor is the belle of the ball as the NFL circles the Nov. 10 trade deadline. After the Colts spent the past week beginning what many believe is a full teardown, the star running back's status and uncertain future in Indianapolis have taken center stage. While a deal can't be ruled out, it doesn't appear as if Indy has a massive appetite to move him.

"After trading away two captains and two pillars of their club in DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, the Colts are, of course, getting phone calls asking about the availability of Taylor," CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala reported on Sunday. "But I have been assured by the Colts that they are not soliciting offers for the running back and that they are not actively seeking to move him."

Kinkhabwala continued, saying that Taylor had a meeting with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon this week in which the two discussed the back's future with the team. Irsay-Gordon reportedly "didn't give him any assurances that he is definitely going to stay on the team." For his part, Taylor reaffirmed to Irsay-Gordon his love for the organization.

Earlier this week, the Colts traded Nelson to the Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, while sending Buckner to San Francisco for a 2027 fourth-rounder. When it comes to Taylor, the asking price will probably be larger than those returns, as he remains one of the top running backs in the NFL.

This latest report from Kinkhabwala suggests they'd need to be blown away in order for the organization to pull the trigger on a trade.

Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick out of Wisconsin, has spent the first seven years of his career in Indy. Last season, the 27-year-old led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18) and topped 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in his career. Entering Week 8, Taylor has 587 yards rushing and a league-high eight rushing touchdowns.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that the slew of teams interested in Taylor includes the Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Giants, and Seahawks.