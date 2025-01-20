The Chicago Bears are hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, their long-reported top candidate, to be their next head coach, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

The Lions' Johnson-led attacks averaged 29.0 points per game since he became Detroit's OC in 2022, the most in the NFL in that time. The 33.2 points per game they produced in 2024 led the league and was the most in a season in franchise history. At the age of 38, Johnson will now be tasked to elevate 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams going forward.

Williams threw for 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.5% of his passes for an 87.8 passer rating. One of Johnson's top priorities will be to shore up an offensive front that allowed Williams to be sacked 68 times in 2024, tied for the third-most ever in a single season.

Williams was the first Bears quarterback to start every game in a season since Jay Cutler in 2009, snapping the longest such active drought in the NFL.