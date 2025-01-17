The Tennessee Titans have found their new general manager, as the team announced on Friday that they had agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Mike Borgonzi to be their new GM, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. He replaces Ran Carthon, who was fired earlier this month.

Borgonzi officially interviewed for the job earlier this week on Jan. 15. He heads to Nashville after working in the Chiefs front office since 2009. In that time he rose through the ranks, starting as a administrator of college scouting up to assistant general manager, a post he's held since 2021. In that time, Borgonzi has helped turn Kansas City into a powerhouse that has won three Super Bowl championships thanks, in part, to savvy drafting and additions by the front office.

In a message to fans following the Carthon firing, president of football operations Chad Brinker said he was searching for a new general manager that had spent their career as a scout, and was a "top-level evaluator" with "fingerprints all over the roster."

"...It is someone who wakes up every single day and the only thing they think about is building a roster, evaluating players, watching tape, working with the coaching staff," Brinker said. "And, not just someone who knows how to collect talent, but someone who really understands how to build a team and how all the pieces fit together that I can work with not only in the short term, winning today, but building for the future, the long term, and understanding how all those pieces fit together. If you make a decision here, how it impacts a decision down the road, and really understand the full puzzle."

The Titans were the worst team in football this year, as they finished the season with a 3-14 final record -- poor enough to clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 14 losses tied a Titans/Oilers franchise record.

There was optimism entering 2024 for Tennessee, as Carthon spent $228 million on a free-agency shopping spree that brought players like Calvin Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed and Tony Pollard to Nashville. However, the Titans took a massive step backwards under first-year head coach Brian Callahan, and they are facing a rebuild that will now be led by Borgonzi.