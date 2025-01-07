Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk directly pointed to quarterback Will Levis and general manager Ran Carthon when explaining why her franchise had a bright future entering this season. However, one was the greatest source of disappointment with his on-field play in 2024, while the other has now been let go.

On Tuesday, the Titans fired Carthon following two seasons in Tennessee. Brian Callahan will retain his position as head coach after being hired less than a year ago, but changes were on the table after Tennessee finished 3-14, a final record which comes with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path," Strunk said in a statement. "It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

Carthon was hired by the Titans to serve as their general manager in 2023, and received a promotion to executive vice president/general manager when head coach Mike Vrabel was fired last year. Carthon and president of football operations Chad Brinker headlined the new front office structure. Brinker will lead the search for a new general manager.

The Titans were aggressive in talent acquisition this past offseason, and did their best to build around Levis, who they clearly viewed as having face-of-the-franchise potential. Carthon went on a spending spree, dropping a whopping $228.2 million, per ESPN. That includes a four-year, $92 million contract given to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, a four-year, $50 million deal handed to center Lloyd Cushenberry, a three-year, $36 million contract that took cornerback Chidobe Awuzie away from the Cincinnati Bengals, a three-year, $21.7 million contract given to running back Tony Pollard and a two-year, $15.5 million contract signed by linebacker Kenneth Murray. The Titans also traded a third-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who then signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Half of those six signings finished the season on injured reserve.

Tennessee also appeared to hit on its top two draft picks last April in left tackle JC Latham at No. 7 overall, and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat at No. 38 overall. Fifth-round pick cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. out of Louisville was also a key contributor who started 14 games played with all of the Titans' injuries at cornerback.

Many moves Carthon and the Titans front office made over the last year were celebrated, but the bottom line is that Tennessee is 9-25 over the last two seasons. Strunk made clear her high expectations last offseason, and she's made another major change in an effort to right the ship.