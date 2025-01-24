Former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll agreed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Carroll will be signing a three-year contract with a fourth-year team option with the Raiders, ESPN reports.

Carroll, who turns 74 on Sept. 15, spent the 2024 season as an advisor with the Seahawks after stepping down following 14 seasons as the team's head coach from 2010-2023. Carroll will be the oldest head coach in NFL history when he leads Las Vegas at the age of 74 in 2025.

Before being replaced by Mike Macdonald in 2024, Carroll led the Seahawks to 10 postseason appearances in 14 seasons including the franchise's only Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season over the Denver Broncos. He led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, but he lost the second of the two Super Bowls to current Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and the New England Patriots when quarterback Russell Wilson threw a goal-line interception.

The Seahawks' 137-89-1 record under Carroll from 2010-2013 was the sixth best in the NFL in that span, and Carroll's 137 wins rank as the most by a head coach in Seattle history. With the Raiders looking to halt their three-year postseason drought, Las Vegas is bringing on a historic winner in Carroll: He is one of three head coaches to win both a college football national title and a Super Bowl as a head coach along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

Carroll will now compete in an AFC West division loaded with top tier coaching as he will face Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers and Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. The AFC West was one of two divisions to send three teams to the postseason in 2024 along with the NFC North. Carroll will certainly have his hands full rebuilding a squad still in search of its next franchise quarterback.