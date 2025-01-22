The Las Vegas Raiders don't yet have a new head coach. They do, however, have a new leader for their front office, on Wednesday finalizing a deal to hire John Spytek, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' assistant general manager, as their own general manager, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Spytek, 44, had been the Raiders' top candidate for much of their search, per Jones, and has a personal history with new minority owner Tom Brady, who was briefly Spytek's college teammate at Michigan. Also interviewed by the Tennessee Titans this offseason, Spytek also worked as the Buccaneers' director of player personnel when Tampa Bay signed Brady -- and then quickly won a Super Bowl -- in 2020.

An outside linebacker at Michigan, Spytek quickly pivoted to a front-office career after going undrafted in 2003, starting as an intern with the Detroit Lions the following year. He spent the ensuing five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles under then-general manager Tom Heckert, and became the Cleveland Browns' director of college scouting by 2010. He rose to further prominence as a national scout for the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos in 2015, before landing with the Buccaneers.

Spytek was promoted to vice president of player personnel in Tampa Bay following the team's 2020 Super Bowl run, then moved up to assistant general manager in 2023, helping oversee five straight playoff appearances by the team. He'll now be charged with working under Brady and controlling owner Mark Davis to revive the Raiders, who dismissed Antonio Pierce after just one full season as head coach this offseason.